One in three BMWs could be electric from September: Hardeep Singh Brar

BMW India has been outpacing the luxury car market, growing 17 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with 4 percent for the industry. The German automaker has been helped by two bets gaining traction with Indian buyers: Electric vehicles (EVs) and long-wheelbase models. It is now doubling down on both.

Long-wheelbase vehicles are models that have more space in the rear seat, a feature chauffeur-driven luxury car buyers in India like, while EVs are seeing greater traction because these buyers are less constrained by charging infrastructure and higher upfront costs.

Last week, BMW launched the new X1, which is a long-wheelbase model and will be produced locally in a petrol variant. It is being offered at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs49.9 lakh. Its electric sibling, the iX1, is already available in a long-wheelbase version and is also made locally.

In a surprise addition to the event, BMW also unveiled the i5 in a long-wheelbase configuration. This will become the only long-wheelbase, electric sedan in its segment. Just like the X1, this will also be localised, becoming BMW’s first locally produced electric sedan and second locally produced electric car in India.

Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India, expects EV penetration to reach 33 percent from September with the launch of the i5. The share of long wheelbase is seen reaching 65 percent, from 52 percent now.

In a conversation with Forbes India, Brar talks about the launches, the EV market and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. Your entry-level EV, the iX1, which is a long wheelbase, is already a bestseller in its category. You’ve now brought long wheelbase to X1 and i5. Is that going to be the focus going forward?

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Long wheelbase and electric have been our strategy beyond Covid, and that has given us good results. It’s the reason why we’ve been continuously outclassing the competition and growing while the industry is flattish, especially after last year’s GST impact.

While X1 is a fantastic driver’s car, there was feedback that the rear seat could do with more space. So, we have increased the [length of the] rear seat to give more support to thighs, as well as more legroom. Similarly, for i5, it’s a long wheelbase and comes with a range of 669 kilometres on a single charge, which is the highest for any BMW car.

Q. What’s the percentage of long wheelbase in your portfolio now?

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We are about 52 percent long wheelbase. With these two models, I think we should get to nearly 65 percent.

Q. When are the deliveries likely to start?

Bookings have already opened. We will announce deliveries before the festive season, maybe on the first day of Navratri.

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Q. How is BMW placed for the festive season. What are demand signals like?

The demand is quite strong. It looks like it is going to be a good festival period for us, especially with both these cars available at that point in time, and we have a launch next month as well. So, having two petrol, two EV cars just before the festival season will be a big boost to the overall portfolio.

Also Read All cars from Mercedes starting this year are E25-compliant: MD

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Q. In the mass market we’re reached 7.9 percent penetration in EVs. What do you think is the inflection point?

Let’s talk about the three main factors driving demand: Price, residual value and range anxiety.

Earlier, the price used to be 30 to 40 percent more for EVs [versus internal combustion engine, or ICE]. Now everybody is in the range of 10 to 15 percent [price premium]. That’s one of the reasons, in the X1, the share of electric is 60 percent. Even in the 7 Series, it’s 50-50 [for EVs and ICE].

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Now, this ties into the total cost of ownership (TCO) part of the equation.

An EV owner [I met recently] was saying his cost was only about 65 [paise] per kilometre, while for petrol or diesel, it costs you about Rs10 to 15. If somebody drives their car for one lakh kilometres, you’re spending Rs65,000 for an EV versus Rs13 lakh for an ICE. So, TCO is favourable even today, but it’s the upfront cost that deters people.

Then technologically, we’re making sure our EVs are at least on a par with, or better than, the ICE model, so people don’t feel short-changed. Rather, they should feel more excited.

The second thing that’s been an issue for EVs is resale price. That’s why we introduced assured buyback, which is helping us do better in EVs. We’re giving a strong 70 percent buyback after two years. Because the demand for iX1 is so high, we’re still seeing resale values of around 90 percent for the iX1 after one year, which is unheard of in EVs.

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Number three is range anxiety, which again we've cracked. Our vehicles are doing 500-plus kilometres of range. With that kind of range, customer hesitation largely goes away.

Next year, we will have the sixth-generation battery technology, which will take your range to 800 or 900 kilometres. That further solves range anxiety.

Q. Will charging also be faster?

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About 20 percent faster.

Q. So, the inflection point…

For us, the inflection point is already here. It’s only going to accelerate from here.

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With just two EVs [really contributing meaningfully], we’re already at 26 percent of penetration. With the 5 Series coming in, we may reach 30 to 33 percent from September onwards. For the whole year, we’ll probably end at 28-odd percent.

Q. You have a 69 percent market share in luxury EVs already. Do you still see room for growth?

That’s largely because nobody else is doing much [in this segment]. I know this isn’t sustainable long term, but if we’re selling more EVs and competition isn’t doing anything, the share will only increase.

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The Delhi government has removed luxury EVs from road tax and registration fee exemptions. Your views.

State governments should be aligned with the central government [on policy], so the customer gets a uniform view of how the government is thinking.

Also Read India unlikely to hit EV inflection point in 2026: VinFast India CEO

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Q. What’s Delhi’s share in your total sales?

About 20 percent.

Q. Are you seeing any impact on demand?

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A lot of volumes have moved out because simultaneously Haryana dropped taxes to 50 percent. So, a lot of customers are moving to Haryana, or to Uttar Pradesh, where tax is still zero.

Though, Delhi may not lose revenue net-net, but the number of ICE cars is increasing, especially in luxury. Even while the percentage may be small, why do you want more ICE cars in the state when you’re not even adding any revenue overall?

Q. What’s your outlook for EV penetration in luxury and the mass market?

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Luxury EV penetration will always be significantly ahead of the mass market. If the PV (passenger vehicles) industry reaches around 12 to 13 percent EV penetration by 2030, luxury could be at 20 to 25 percent.

Q. Will EVs disrupt the market the way SUVs did?

Yes. Just as SUVs shifted the market away from hatchbacks and sedans, EVs will take the share from petrol and diesel, more so from diesel because that customer is more price-conscious and their running is very high.

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Q. What do luxury buyers look for in an EV?

They like the tech, they look at the entire experience and they don’t want the “driving pleasure” compromised in EVs.

Q. What else is different? Do EV buyers drive differently? Are they more or less loyal to the brand? Are they younger?

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It’s a mixed [customer base], age isn’t really the differentiator, it’s the mindset. A lot of people, especially younger buyers, want to contribute to the environment, so environmental consciousness is a big factor.

EV owners drive more than ICE customers on average, partly because if you’re buying an EV to save on running cost, you end up driving more to realise that saving.

On loyalty, it’s still early days to establish real loyalty data. But I’m confident loyalty will be much stronger because these cars aren’t coming back to the workshop as often. Maintenance and running costs are on a par with mass market brands.

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It’s not necessarily great for business but customers love that.

Q. On that point, what do fewer workshop visits mean for your dealers, who make most of their money from servicing?

We’re thinking about what this means for our workshop network. If the trend continues, dealers may not need to expand workshops, since customers aren’t coming back as often for service. The business model will change.

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Q. How will it change?

If dealers have to sustain their business, we have to give them higher margins on new-car sales.

With EVs, your revenue stream changes. Right now, dealer profit is roughly 50-50 between new-car sales and workshop/service revenue. It may shift to being weighted more toward new-car sales.

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Ultimately, EVs themselves are profitable for dealers, margins are healthy.

We will see how revenue streams evolve. Your costs are coming down in terms of manpower and expenses. But if margins don’t balance out naturally, new-car margins may need to be revisited. If it [margin] is X today, then it could be X plus 2 percent in future.

In any case, the brand is not going 100 percent electric, so ICE and its service revenue will always be there.