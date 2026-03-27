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Leading from the front

A walk through our photo archives, featuring industry stalwarts and business leaders who have received the Forbes India Leadership Awards since its inception

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 13:37 IST2 min
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2011 Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award Below: (Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team
2011 Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award Below: (Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team
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2011
Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award
Below:

2011
(Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team

2012
N Chandrasekaran of TCS, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award, with Entrepreneur for the Year Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group.

2012 HUL’s Nitin Paranjpe, who won the award for Best CEO - MNC, with Sharmila Paranjpe. Photo by Manoj Patil for Forbes India

2013
Entrepreneur for the Year Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group

2014
Top: Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with PRS Oberoi of the Oberoi Group (right) and Zia Mody of AZB & Partners

2014
Above: PRS Oberoi with Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi, who won the award for Entrepreneur for the Year

2015
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who won the Entrepreneur for the Year award, with Arundhati Bhattacharya, who won the Best CEO - Public Sector award for leading SBI

2016
Right: Entrepreneurs for the Year Vinita (left) & Nilesh Gupta (right) of Lupin with Shefali Gupta (centre)
Below: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who won the award for Outstanding Startup of the Year

2017
Above: Nestle’s Suresh Narayanan was Best CEO - MNC, here seen with wife Rajitha Suresh

2017
GenNext Entrepreneur winner Anant Goenka of CEAT

2017
Britannia’s Varun Berry, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award

2018
Left: GenNext Entrepreneur Adar Poonawalla with wife Natasha Poonawalla and Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv

2018
Below left: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta with wife Mona Mehta. Mehta won the award for Best CEO - MNC

2018
Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Samvardhana Motherson Group won the Entrepreneur for the Year award

2021-22
Entrepreneur of the Year Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks

2021-22
Sameer Mehta of boAT, which was Outstanding Startup of the Year

2023
Abhay Soi of Max Healthcare won the Entrepreneur of the Year award

2023
CEO of the Year CK Venkataraman of Titan

2024
Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors receives the Turnaround Star award for Tata Motors

2024
(left) GenNext Entrepreneur Parth Jindal of JSW Cement and JSW Paints; (right) Entrepreneur of the Year Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies

2025
Ashish Dhawan, founder & chairperson of Central Square Foundation and Ashoka University, who won the Institution Builder award

2025
CEO of the Year Rajesh Jejurikar of Mahindra & Mahindra

First Published: Mar 27, 2026, 13:58

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(This story appears in the Mar 25, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

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