Leading from the front

2011
Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award
Below: (Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team
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2011 Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award Below:
2011 (Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team
2012 N Chandrasekaran of TCS, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award, with Entrepreneur for the Year Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group.
2012 HUL’s Nitin Paranjpe, who won the award for Best CEO - MNC, with Sharmila Paranjpe. Photo by Manoj Patil for Forbes India
2013 Entrepreneur for the Year Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group
2014 Top: Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with PRS Oberoi of the Oberoi Group (right) and Zia Mody of AZB & Partners
2014 Above: PRS Oberoi with Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi, who won the award for Entrepreneur for the Year
2015 Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who won the Entrepreneur for the Year award, with Arundhati Bhattacharya, who won the Best CEO - Public Sector award for leading SBI
2016 Right: Entrepreneurs for the Year Vinita (left) & Nilesh Gupta (right) of Lupin with Shefali Gupta (centre) Below: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who won the award for Outstanding Startup of the Year
2017 Above: Nestle’s Suresh Narayanan was Best CEO - MNC, here seen with wife Rajitha Suresh
2017 GenNext Entrepreneur winner Anant Goenka of CEAT
2017 Britannia’s Varun Berry, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award
2018 Left: GenNext Entrepreneur Adar Poonawalla with wife Natasha Poonawalla and Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv
2018 Below left: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta with wife Mona Mehta. Mehta won the award for Best CEO - MNC
2018 Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Samvardhana Motherson Group won the Entrepreneur for the Year award
2021-22 Entrepreneur of the Year Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks
2021-22 Sameer Mehta of boAT, which was Outstanding Startup of the Year
2023 Abhay Soi of Max Healthcare won the Entrepreneur of the Year award
2023 CEO of the Year CK Venkataraman of Titan
2024 Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors receives the Turnaround Star award for Tata Motors
2024 (left) GenNext Entrepreneur Parth Jindal of JSW Cement and JSW Paints; (right) Entrepreneur of the Year Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies
2025 Ashish Dhawan, founder & chairperson of Central Square Foundation and Ashoka University, who won the Institution Builder award
2025 CEO of the Year Rajesh Jejurikar of Mahindra & Mahindra