Leading from the front

2011

Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and chairman, Team Lease, won the Entrepreneur with Social Impact award

Below: 2011

(Left to right) Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Vinita Bali of Britannia Industries, who won the award for Woman Leader of the Year. Photo by Forbes India Photo Team 2012

N Chandrasekaran of TCS, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award, with Entrepreneur for the Year Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group. 2012 HUL’s Nitin Paranjpe, who won the award for Best CEO - MNC, with Sharmila Paranjpe. Photo by Manoj Patil for Forbes India 2013

Entrepreneur for the Year Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group Read More 2014

Top: Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank, who won the award for Best CEO - Private Sector, with PRS Oberoi of the Oberoi Group (right) and Zia Mody of AZB & Partners 2014

Above: PRS Oberoi with Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi, who won the award for Entrepreneur for the Year 2015

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, who won the Entrepreneur for the Year award, with Arundhati Bhattacharya, who won the Best CEO - Public Sector award for leading SBI 2016

Right: Entrepreneurs for the Year Vinita (left) & Nilesh Gupta (right) of Lupin with Shefali Gupta (centre)

Below: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who won the award for Outstanding Startup of the Year 2017

Above: Nestle’s Suresh Narayanan was Best CEO - MNC, here seen with wife Rajitha Suresh 2017

GenNext Entrepreneur winner Anant Goenka of CEAT 2017

Britannia’s Varun Berry, who won the Best CEO - Private Sector award 2018

Left: GenNext Entrepreneur Adar Poonawalla with wife Natasha Poonawalla and Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv 2018

Below left: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta with wife Mona Mehta. Mehta won the award for Best CEO - MNC 2018

Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Samvardhana Motherson Group won the Entrepreneur for the Year award 2021-22

Entrepreneur of the Year Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks 2021-22

Sameer Mehta of boAT, which was Outstanding Startup of the Year 2023

Abhay Soi of Max Healthcare won the Entrepreneur of the Year award 2023

CEO of the Year CK Venkataraman of Titan 2024

Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors receives the Turnaround Star award for Tata Motors 2024

(left) GenNext Entrepreneur Parth Jindal of JSW Cement and JSW Paints; (right) Entrepreneur of the Year Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies 2025

Ashish Dhawan, founder & chairperson of Central Square Foundation and Ashoka University, who won the Institution Builder award 2025

CEO of the Year Rajesh Jejurikar of Mahindra & Mahindra

(This story appears in the Mar 25, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

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