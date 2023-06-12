What are Sachin Bansal's top bets to create alpha in stock markets?





Do high net-worth individuals (HNIs) always make money in stock markets? Do HNIs always know which stocks to bet to avert risk? The answer is plain and simple no, in the short run.



The net-worth of stock market investments made by Sachin Bansal, former co-founder of ecommerce company Flipkart and now president of fintech company Navi Technologies, declined drastically in the three months between January and March. Bansal’s cumulative holding as on quarter ending March 2023 was Rs523 crore, falling 19.12 percent from Rs647 crore. This compares to a decrease of 3-4 percent of benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty in the first three months of 2023.





Bansal’s top five holdings in March quarter were SML Isuzu, JK Tyre and Industries, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and Liberty Shoes. With 14.16 percent, the jewel in his portfolio is SML Isuzu, where he bought more shares to increase his stake from 13.13 percent in December quarter. However, that did not trigger much euphoria in the stock, with share prices rising around 10 percent in three months.In March quarter, he reduced his stake most in Mangalam Cement, cutting to 1.06 percent from 5.98 percent from December quarter, following which its share prices shrunk 11 percent in the quarter. In West Coast, he cut his holdings to 1.44 percent from 2.67 percent, but share prices rose 1 percent. Similarly, he cut his exposure in JK Tyre and Industries to 5.05 percent from 5.32 percent and JK Paper to 1.79 percent from 1.86 percent. Share prices of JK Tyre and JK Paper fell 16 percent and 7 percent respectively in March quarter.Bansal makes his investments in stock markets through entities including Anandam Enterprises, Navodya Enterprises, SPV Enterprises, SPV Traders, Parveen Kumar Bansal, Seema Bansal and Vivek Bansal.The analysis is based on data provided by Prime Database on shareholding patterns filed by 1,838 of the total 1,864 companies listed on NSE (main board) for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The analysis includes portfolios of individual investors whose combined holding across multiple companies is more than Rs250 crore as on March 2023 and may include promoters as part of public shareholdings in few cases.According to markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an individual investor with more than Rs2 lakh investment in a single stock is defined as an HNI in India. There were 3.1 lakh HNIs in India in the financial year ending March 2023, up from 2.77 lakh in FY22, which has been steadily increasing. There were just 1.24 HNIs in fiscal year 2019, implying a massive 150 percent rise in just five years.HNI share by value in all companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell to 1.88 percent at the end of March from 1.89 percent in the previous quarter and 2.21 percent in the year-ago period. In value terms, HNI holding was at Rs4.74 trillion by end of March, a decrease of 9.24 percent over the last quarter.The share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) with retail and HNI investors in companies listed on NSE reached yet another all-time high of 25.72 percent as on March 31, 2023, from 24.44 percent as on December 31, 2022, as per primeinfobase.com.