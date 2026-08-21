A typical Tuesday night at The Local Bangalore, Kamnahalli looks like this: Food and cocktails are going around, stopping at one table, then another, being reordered by a third table after looking at their neighbours’; someone is singing on the stage, while another is waiting for their turn; almost everyone knows everyone else, becoming friends over a few drinks and a common fondness for the songs, they sing along.

For passersby, the vibe is inviting. As it was for Shanita Thangadurai, who had walked in on a random Tuesday, and then became a regular. “My friends and I like going to pubs are events related to music,” says the 26-year-old assistant manager of MarCom at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru. “Karaoke Nights are my favourite. Music, I feel, creates a sense of community in a room full of strangers. It feels that we belong somewhere, we have our kind of people around, and this is probably our comfort zone.”

In Mumbai, 62-year-old Pramod Wadhwa also frequents his favourite watering holes much for the same reasons. “I go to bars once a week with my group of friends. We are not very keen to try new places as we have our favourite spots, but we are not entirely closed to the idea of new places so sometimes we end up trying them out,” says the electronic dealer. “There are some venues where we have been regulars. Sometimes they give us a room where we set up our own speakers and mics and sing. The snacks are already chosen and keep coming, and an evening well-spent with friends and old music becomes the highlight.”

Alcohol, food, and music have been the traditional highlights of pubs. They have been places where customers can let their hair down, spend time with friends or dating prospects. However, today, pubs are reinventing themselves as venues that offer much more than menus and music. Whether they are part of chains across multiple cities, or standalone establishments, pubs are hosting quiz nights, stand-up comedy, live music, karaoke, open mics, board game evenings, speed dating, book clubs, sports screenings, and even networking events, attracting much of the footfall.

Manu Gulati, founder and managing director of Effingut, opened his first brewpub in 2014 in Pune, and thinks serving drinks alone is not enough to sustain a pub business today. This realisation wasn’t a lightbulb moment, but one that formed gradually from watching customers at his 18 outlets across Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. “Hospitality had become transactional: You came, you ordered, you left. We realised that the pubs that endure are ones that people feel part of, not just the ones they pass through.”

Acting on this realisation meant treating programming as core to the business, not a nice-to-have. “We built a weekly calendar including quiz nights, live music, new beer launches, collaborations with local artistes, which give people a reason to build a habit and return,” says Gulati. He adds that these events have increased footfalls by 1.5–2x, with guests staying longer, ordering more food and drinks, are more inclined to try seasonal beers.

Events and programmes have become integral to the survival of pubs, not just because they need to stand out among their rivals—there are 65,000-plus bars in India, as of April 2026, says a report by Rentech Digital, an enterprise solutions company—but also because they need to keep the money flowing in even on weekdays and not just weekends, when footfalls have conventionally been concentrated.

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Vikram Achanta, founder and CEO of Tulleeho, a beverage education and training institute in Mumbai, feels that 20 years ago, if a bar had decent food, a solid back bar and good service, it was ahead of the curve, but today, that's just the basics; the real challenge is giving people a reason to choose your bar over the dozens of other good bars in the city. Achanta, who co-founder 30BestBarsIndia (an annual listing of top bars) and India Bartender Show, adds: “The bars that succeed today are the ones with a distinct personality, places people actively seek out, not just places they happen to end up in.”

Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd, owned by Riyaaz Amlani, has 55 outlets in nine cities. Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario, says programming has never been an occasional add-on, but an important part of how the brand creates relevance within each neighbourhood. The events at Social span fitness, music, culture, dating, sport, food, and pop culture. In the mornings, the bar becomes a space for fitness-led communities, while other regular events include listening parties, quiz nights, karaoke evenings, singles mixers, coffee raves, live music and workshops.

Aggarwal adds that Social did not evolve into a community-led neighbourhood space, but was built around that idea from the beginning; what changed was the scale and structure with which it was implemented. “We knew that people are looking for more than food and drinks; they want context, connection and a sense of belonging,” she explains.

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Event nights see guests arrive earlier, stay for longer and order more food, adding up to higher sales, claims Aggarwal. Unlike regular nights when guests may stay within their groups, on themed night “guests participate, interact, create content, and often return for the next edition. That is where the format begins to build habit, not just footfall.”

Everyone, however, has not bought into this idea. Toit has chosen to focus intensely on its drinks, food and experience at its outlets in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. “We’ve been fortunate that this focus has held us in good stead over the years,” says Arun George, director and co-founder, Toit.

When the bar was started more than 15 years ago, George and his team did host a few events at their first outlet in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, but a combination of factors like licensing issues, sound level concerns and protests from neighbourhood residents made events unviable. “We’ve since been a bit hesitant to go down this path in general. Having said that, we possibly might host events at new locations that are in the pipeline, as long as it doesn’t take away from our core offerings,” he adds.

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Rakshay Dhariwal, founder and managing director of Pass Code Hospitality which owns PCO (Pass Code Only) cocktail bars in Delhi and Mumbai, also believes that the core and authenticity of bars should be of utmost priority. “There’s the temptation to become everything to everyone. The key, however, is ensuring every experience feels authentic to the bar's identity, its audience and the space itself. When experiences are created around what the venue genuinely stands for, they create stronger communities and lasting loyalty,” he says.

“I like going to pubs because of the people I meet, even if those connections don't last beyond the night sometimes,” says 22-year-old Sansia Jain. “You meet someone once, bond over the music or a shared moment, and there's this real sense of community in the fact that nobody's asking whether you share the same values or look a certain way. You're just there, together, for the same reason—to have fun.”

Jain feels that people in their early twenties are looking to build a life outside their college circles; she likes being around people with similar energy levels but without the need to be labelled. For instance, she has been to a singles mixer at Social, and found most attendees to be 27 or 28 years old. “I was not looking to date someone that much older. But I also didn't want to waste a weekday night out, so I ended up making friends instead,” she recalls.

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From the point of view of investors, hospitality is increasingly competing for people's leisure time and not just their dining budget. There’s also a broader cultural shift where individuals are seeking meaningful offline engagement with like-minded people and value places that help them connect over shared interests.

Lavanya Jayashankar, the founder of Hotshare, a platform connecting hospitality operators with investors, says, “Events at pubs can be incredibly valuable because it creates durable demand. Community-led programming gives customers a reason to choose a venue beyond its core food and beverage offering, increasing the likelihood that they'll return again and again. That said, events aren't a substitute for strong fundamentals. They amplify a great business; they rarely rescue an average one.”

She adds that at bars, what ultimately builds loyalty and makes them investable are experiences complementing a differentiated concept, disciplined operations and consistent execution.

From an investment perspective, there’s less interest in predicting which format will win and more interest in backing operators who can continually create reasons for customers to return. Today that might be live music or community events, tomorrow it could be creator collaborations or wellness-led programming. “What won't change is the need to build habitual engagement. The businesses that become part of people's lifestyles, and not just occasional destinations, are the ones most likely to outperform over the long term,” Jayashankar says.

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New on the menu

Quizcraft Global, which has curated and executed quiz-based events across the world for more than 25 years, also organises trivia nights at pubs. Although it is a small percentage of their portfolio, Mudita Chauhan-Mubayi, co-founder of Quizcraft Global, says it is usually the most fun.

The company hosts two monthly trivia nights at pubs: One is a general trivia night (with occasional thematic rounds on music, films, sports, queer icons, Harry Potter, etc) and the other is a focused trivia night only about Delhi, which is where they mostly host their events.

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Mubayi has noticed a clear uptick in eateries and pubs reaching out to them to curate these programmes, given the huge popularity of the few regular ones that they host. “Many pubs and restaurants do still reach out to us to curate trivia nights and we love them for that. But we don’t take on all the projects in order to maintain a high level of quality and professionalism, and so we don’t spread ourselves and our content too thin.”

Mubayi, a mother of two GenZ daughters, believes bar events like trivia nights allows today’s youth to balance their online lives with the offline, where they want to be with people, meet strangers, make friends, unplug and detox. “It is this craving for companionship that quiz nights also satisfy at some level. On our quiz nights, some people come in pre-set teams, others walk in and ask us to team them up with others, and then those teammates soon become acquaintances and steadily turn into friends,” she says.

Quizcraft tends to align with venues that want to incubate communities, enabling the quizzing ecosystem to grow and flourish, while footfalls, spends and sponsorships happen as a consequence. Revenue models include partnerships with revenue split, retainerships with fixed fees, or sponsorships. “All our quiz nights [except a certain long-term quiz event] are free for quizzers, with no cover charge or ticket,” she adds.

Getting into a more intellectual zone, compared to trivia, are lectures over drinks. Pint of View (PoV), started in August 2025 in Bengaluru by Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu, hosts lectures in bars and pubs in 14 cities in India, and in London and Amsterdam. So far, they’ve hosted around 250 lectures.

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Targeted at adults who are interested in learning, PoV aimed to take lessons out of classrooms and workspaces. With tickets that cost between Rs500 and Rs1,000 per head, the lectures last 2 hours and include research-based talks led by a presentation; the audience is free to enjoy drinks and snacks while listening and making notes.

PoV has hosted professors from institutes like the IITs, JNU and Azim Premji University, who have spoken on a whole range of topics, including wildlife and ecology, astrophysics, neuroscience, fundamental sciences and arts, history, gender, law, urban governance, climate crisis, film history and fine arts. For lecturers these are opportunities to go beyond their academic syllabus, experiment with presentation styles and share their research work without any guardrails in place.

“As more and more people realise the value of learning something beyond their work life, we will definitely see a pickup in such events, says Sah. “We've seen that the appetite for this concept is growing even more in cities like Kolkata, Jaipur and Nagpur, where we already host our sessions,” says Snehanshu.

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When it comes to alcohol-led events, PCO regularly hosts ‘The Director's Room’ , in which it reimagines the Japanese concept of omakase as a personalised cocktail journey, where 12 guests at a time leave the drink entirely in the hands of mixologists. Another event is ‘Signal Received’, a fortnightly Thursday residency that champions underground artistes and sounds spanning disco, house, techno and genre-fluid sets, with a long-term vision of getting a loyal, midweek audience. PCO also hosts mixology workshops, inviting guests behind the bar to learn the fundamentals of cocktail making, flavour balancing and technique.

Pubs in India have expanded beyond the metros, with outstanding ones emerging in Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Kochi. “That's a sign that talent, ambition and good hospitality are spreading across the country. Looking ahead, regional confidence will become even more important. Rather than replicating concepts from the metros, operators are creating bars that reflect their own cities, local ingredients and drinking cultures,” says Achanta.

The independent way

Minakshi Singh, co-founder of multiple independent bars in India and one abroad, believes the strongest bars become part of people's lives in small ways; it’s where they meet friends, discover music, have conversations, celebrate something or simply know the bartender. “Events help build that sense of belonging organically,” she explains.

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Singh thinks events give independent bars an edge over chain pubs. “Pub chains can absolutely create strong IPs and take them across multiple establishments, and that gives them an advantage in terms of scale and consistency. For an independent bar, the opportunity is to create events that are very closely tied to the personality and identity of that particular space. For us, the event itself is never the differentiator. The differentiator is the thought and personality behind it,” she elaborates.

For newbies, events are the centre stage. When Sasha Goenka started a wine bar in Mumbai called Pique this July, she was clear about hosting music nights, cultural events and workshops; some will be wine-led. “I'd like for our vibe and programming to help consumers rediscover the versatility of wine and how it can be enjoyed in a more fun and casual manner,” she says.

Singh feels independent bars will become even more distinctive and specialised in the next five years. There will be more focus on local ingredients and culture, stronger food programmes and more spaces built around communities and interests rather than simply nightlife. “Technology too will play a role, but I think the irony is that as our lives become more digital, the value of a physical space where you can sit across from someone, talk, listen to music and share a drink will only increase,” she adds.