Invaluable insights into artificial intelligence from the 'AI for All' tweetathon

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining significance amongst business and technology leaders and global policy makers as a technology tool of the future. Society, at large, has also become increasingly curious about the potential of this new-age solution and its ability to deliver benefits for the greater good. Against this backdrop, pioneering work is already underway across different sectors of the Indian economy.

Within this context, Forbes India, in partnership with Microsoft India, hosted the Forbes India ‘AI for All’ Tweetathon, on March 31, 2020, from 4 to 6 pm. This unique event sought to explore how artificial intelligence is impacting various industries and changing the landscape and dynamics in every sector.

Moderated by Forbes India’s Editor (Technology) Harichandan Arakali, the lead participants comprised trail-blazing professionals from the technology arena - Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Leader – Data and Analytics, PWC; Sanjoe Jose, CEO, Talview; Rohit Kumar, Executive Vice President, Paladion Networks; Mukesh Sharma, CTO, PaisaBazaar; Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Telangana; Anand Subhash, Founder, ConceptBytes; Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder and CEO, Disprz and Ravi Shankar, Co-founder and President, Decision Point – each of whom has made significant progress in the AI space.

Tweeting hands on experience, these experts revealed that with the help of AI, financial services today are able to resolve genuine customer pain-points that have existed for years. Further, whether it is innovations in products, processes or services, AI is making financial products and the interactions around them easy and completely seamless. Most importantly, AI has been able to match borrowers'