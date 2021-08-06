  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. From Louis Vuitton to Cartier, the world's most valuable brands of 2021

From Louis Vuitton to Cartier, the world's most valuable brands of 2021

The other most valuable brands include Prada, Rolex, Gucci among the top 10, according to a study by Brand Z/Kantar

By Samidha Jain
Infographics By Mansvini Kaushik
Published: Aug 6, 2021 07:41:52 PM IST
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 07:42:09 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Startup Fridays Ep 18: Backing outliers and seeing them succeed motivates me - Vaibhav Agrawal, Lightspeed India