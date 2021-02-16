  1. Home
India has the second highest suicide mortality rate

While Russia tops the list of countries in terms of suicide mortality with 27 per 100,000 people vulnerable, India comes second with 17 per 100,000 people according to 2016 data

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 16, 2021 12:55:46 PM IST
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 01:33:41 PM IST
