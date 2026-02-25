All-you-need-to-know-about-cobol-and-why-it-is-creating-a-problem-for-ibm

IBM’s stock experienced one of its biggest single-day drops on February 24, in over 25 years, due to market concerns about new AI tools (like Anthropic’s Claude Code) that claim they can automate the modernisation of COBOL code. The stocks which fell 13 percent made the investors worried that if COBOL (programming language) becomes easier to update or replace with AI tools, IBM’s legacy mainframe services could lose revenue. Mainframes, which run critical COBOL systems, are a major source of revenue and differentiation for IBM, and hence any fear that this could be disrupted sent ripples through the stock price.

What is COBOL?

COBOL stands for Common Business-Oriented Language. It’s one of the earliest programming languages ever created, dating back to 1959, and was designed specifically for business and administrative computing. It was built so computers could efficiently handle things like payroll, banking, inventory and other large business tasks. It uses readable, almost English-like sentences (for example, ADD/SUBSTRACT amount) so humans can understand the code easily. Built in the US, a lot of big banks, governments, insurance companies and large enterprises started adding it to their mainframes (high-performance, ultra-reliable computers designed for large-scale, secure, real-time data processing and transactions) and still run critical systems written in COBOL on them. Despite being old, COBOL still processes huge portions of global financial transaction volume because those systems are extremely stable and trusted.

COBOL is also a key technology tool for many Indian IT firms, especially those serving global banking, insurance and retail infrastructure. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of India’s largest employers for mainframe and COBOL roles, largely supporting international banks. Infosys and Wipro also hire developers and use COBOL across multiple IT and consulting projects.

What is the concern?

According to IBM, an estimated 250 billion lines of COBOL code are in production use across sectors such as financial services, government, logistics, manufacturing and retail. COBOL supports 80 percent of in-person credit card transactions and 95 percent of all ATM transactions in the US, while generating over $3 billion in commerce each day. The main concern is that COBOL is old, and many programmers trained in the language have retired. There’s a shortage of people who can maintain these systems. Hence, many organisations are slowly modernising or rewriting COBOL code in newer languages. IBM engineers themselves have raised concerns about the same.

Anthropic entered the picture when it shared a blog post arguing that modernising COBOL manually is becoming difficult day by day and Anthropic's AI tool Claude Code could automate much of the complex analysis work involved in modernising COBOL. The post said: “The developers who built these systems retired years ago, and the institutional knowledge they carried left with them. Production code has been modified repeatedly over decades, but the documentation hasn't kept up. Meanwhile, we aren't exactly minting replacements—COBOL is taught at only a handful of universities, and finding engineers who can read it gets harder every quarter.”

