Ather enters mass EV market, now targets 90% of India’s e scooter segment

Ather Energy has launched a mass-market scooter starting from Rs99,999, a move the third-largest electric two-wheeler maker says extends its addressable market to as much as 90 percent of the country’s EV buyers.

The launch marks the Rs64,025-crore market-cap company’s foray into a segment dominated by legacy players TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto which together accounted for nearly half of India’s electric two-wheeler market in July. TVS held a 27.16 percent share while Bajaj had 22.32 percent.

Ather ranked third with a 14.85 percent market share last month.

The premium two-wheeler maker had two product lines so far: the 450 series, aimed at performance-oriented customers, and the Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter.

Between them, Ather had a product for nearly every kind of customer, according to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta.

“But we didn’t have the price points,” Mehta told Forbes India. “Rizta’s cheapest variant with AtherStack Pro is Rs1.3 lakh. Even without that, it’s around Rs1.2 lakh.”

AtherStack is the company’s proprietary in-house software platform, which is how the company differentiates itself. It has a high uptake, with 94 percent of Ather’s buyers opting for it.

Mehta said about 45-55 percent of the e-scooter market is in the Rs1-1.25 lakh price range, where Ather, before Konarc, did not have a scooter.

“I believe over the next one year, as all Konarc variants go live and [the capacity is] ramped up, we would finally have a great option in that price bracket. And hence we’ll be able to cover at least 80-90 percent of the market with some good options,” Mehta said.

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Even with a lower price point, Mehta expects Konarc will have better gross margins than its current bestseller, the Rizta.

Mehta said the electric two-wheeler market is moving beyond the early adaptor phase. “The job now is to make the transition from petrol easy [for mainstream buyers]… That’s why the Konarc is designed to look familiar. It is meant to look like a scooter.”

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The Konarc, named for Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, is the first product on Ather’s new EL platform, a ground-up architecture the company designed for lower cost and scalability rather than performance. The scooter comes in six variants split across two trims, the S and Z lines, with claimed IDC range options running from 100 km to 200 km.

The rollout, however, is likely to run into waiting lists almost immediately.

Ather’s Hosur plant currently produces 35,000 units a month, and the company estimates it is already leaving 13,000-15,000 units a month of retail demand unmet. This is also visible in its dealer inventory, which fell to just three days of stock in the first quarter of FY27, down from 14 days in the fourth quarter of previous fiscal.

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To make room for Konarc, Ather plans to pull back on Rizta production. “We will probably cut 30-40 percent of existing production [of the Rizta] to make space for Konarc. Real expansion for Konarc will happen in four months when Sambhajinagar is live,” Mehta said.

Capacity is set to rise to 77,000 units a month once the first phase of the company’s Sambhajinagar plant [with monthly capacity of 42,000 units] comes online in Q4 of this fiscal year.

At the fourth edition of the Ather Community Day-- the annual gathering of its community, investors and the press—the company also introduced Ather Node, a charging system aimed at apartment complexes and commercial buildings, where limited sanctioned electrical load has been a bottleneck to EV adoption.

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The system uses a single central gateway to manage as many as 1,000 chargers across a residential or commercial complex, dynamically distributing available power across connected vehicles and automatically pausing or resuming charging as a building approaches its peak load.

“The design intent of it was primarily to solve charging product. If you want to sell more people, you have to solve for charging at home,” said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Swapnil Jain. “It was not designed as a revenue play.”