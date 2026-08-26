FedEx is putting about $150 million into a new air cargo hub at GMR Cargo City at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, as the express logistics company prepares for higher volumes from India over the next decade.

During the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, the company said the proposed 230,000 sq ft facility will bring its international gateway and pickup-and-delivery operations under one roof. Once operational, it is expected to increase FedEx’s processing capacity at the facility from 600 to 5,000 packages an hour, with scope to scale up further.

“We see a lot of opportunity in India, and that's why it's strategic for FedEx,” Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), said in an interview with Forbes India.

Viswanathan called India the fastest-growing and largest market within the region she oversees. FedEx has seen double-digit growth in its India business, she said, and expects volumes through its Indian gateways to continue rising over the next five to 10 years.

Much of that opportunity is tied to India's manufacturing and export mix. Viswanathan pointed to electronics and engineering goods, as well as healthcare, aerospace and semiconductors, as growth areas for FedEx.

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