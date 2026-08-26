FedEx is putting about $150 million into a new air cargo hub at GMR Cargo City at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, as the express logistics company prepares for higher volumes from India over the next decade.
During the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, the company said the proposed 230,000 sq ft facility will bring its international gateway and pickup-and-delivery operations under one roof. Once operational, it is expected to increase FedEx’s processing capacity at the facility from 600 to 5,000 packages an hour, with scope to scale up further.
“We see a lot of opportunity in India, and that's why it's strategic for FedEx,” Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), said in an interview with Forbes India.
Viswanathan called India the fastest-growing and largest market within the region she oversees. FedEx has seen double-digit growth in its India business, she said, and expects volumes through its Indian gateways to continue rising over the next five to 10 years.
Much of that opportunity is tied to India's manufacturing and export mix. Viswanathan pointed to electronics and engineering goods, as well as healthcare, aerospace and semiconductors, as growth areas for FedEx.
“India is, of course, the third largest smartphone exporter in the world,” she said, adding that electronics exports had grown by more than 40 percent in the first half of the financial year. She said the broader trend was towards “more complex and higher-end manufacturing in India and exports”. “Those are segments that need time-sensitive, specialised solutions of the nature that we bring to the table,” she added.
Data from the Ministry of Electronics & IT shows production of electronic goods rose to Rs13.11 lakh crore in FY26 from about Rs1.9 lakh crore in FY15, while exports increased to Rs4.24 lakh crore from about Rs38,000 crore over the same period. Electronics became India's third-largest export category in FY25, up from seventh in FY22, according to the government.
The company is also targeting smaller businesses and companies setting up operations in India. “We see growth across the board,” she said. FedEx has expanded its operations to 38 additional Indian cities, covering many Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, and is working with Invest India on more than 1,200 products across 750 districts, she said.
FedEx’s expansion: Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru
The Delhi hub is one part of a three-gateway network. Delhi will support the North and East, Bengaluru the South, and Navi Mumbai the West. In February, the company announced a long-term investment of $250 million in a new cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport, taking its announced investment in the two new hubs to $400 million this year.
In December, FedEx opened a 60,000 sq ft integrated air hub at the AISATS Logistics Park in Bengaluru. “Over the last two years, we've also added significant capacity from India to the US and Europe by bringing in FedEx freighters, and the same from Asia to India,” Viswanathan said.
When asked about further expansion, Viswanathan stated that FedEx's current focus was on optimising the three gateways it has already invested in. “Over the next five to 10 years, our goal is going to be to optimise what we've set up,” Viswanathan said. The investments, she added, are “not for today, but for the long term”.
Speaking during the ground-breaking event, Rajesh Arora, president and CEO-commercial and growth at GMR Airports, said FedEx would be “one of our anchor tenants” and that its presence would create value beyond the facility itself by attracting customers, service partners and complementary logistics businesses. “The proposed FedEx facility...will bring the capabilities and the global network of one of the world's leading express transportation companies into the heart of Delhi airport's emerging cargo ecosystem,” he said.
The investment comes as the government seeks to expand India’s air-cargo capacity and reduce the time taken to move shipments. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said at the event that India handled 3.96 million metric tonnes of air cargo in FY26, up more than 6.5 percent from the previous year. The government is targeting 10 million metric tonnes annually by 2030.
One area where the government has already seen a sharp improvement is transshipment. Sinha said reforms have reduced transit time for domestic-to-international cargo on certain routes from around 60 hours to approximately 17 hours, while aircraft capacity utilisation on those movements has risen from about 75 percent to nearly 100 percent.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the government wants to take that further by reducing the time and cost of moving cargo, while increasing volumes. “We need to increase the volumes, we need to reduce the time, and we need to reduce the cost,” he said.