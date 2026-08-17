About two years ago, Shilpa Aware, an optometrist from Thane, made a mistake she had never made before. She had tested the eyes of hundreds of patients, but this time, she got the prescription wrong. “I realised my concentration was slipping,” says the 47-year-old. “That’s when I thought I needed to do something because it had started affecting my work.”

For years, Aware had lived through changes she couldn’t explain. Her periods, once regular and lasting nearly a week, had shortened to two or three days. She became more irritable. More emotional. Later came weight gain, joint pain and swelling.

When the changes first began, she did visit a doctor. She was told to walk more, lose weight and improve her diet. “No one told me it was perimenopause,” Aware says.

It was only after she entered menopause this year that conversations with friends and online information helped her realise the changes and that they had a name.

While the symptoms varied, every woman Forbes India spoke to narrated some version of the same two things: “I felt like I was going crazy” and “I just wanted to feel like myself again”.

Women described brain fog, anxiety, disrupted sleep, fatigue, irritability, unexplained weight gain and an inability to concentrate. Many initially attributed these to stress, burnout or ageing. But few recognised them as symptoms of perimenopause.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, says many women first seek help for anxiety, depression or brain fog rather than hormonal changes. “It’s very rare that someone comes saying, ‘I’m perimenopausal and I need support’,” she says.

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That is beginning to change. Social media conversations and women sharing their experiences are making perimenopause more visible than it was even a few years ago. Founders and doctors Forbes India spoke to say more women now seek help after recognising symptoms, even if many don’t know the term ‘perimenopause’.

That gap between recognising symptoms and managing them is also creating new business opportunities.

Startups are building ventures around supplements, nutrition, coaching and personalised hormone health programmes. Hospitals are expanding dedicated menopause services, while governments are beginning to recognise menopause as a public health issue rather than solely a private health concern. Much of this activity sits under the broader umbrella of menopause, but many of the products and services target symptoms that begin during perimenopause and continue through menopause.

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Research firm Grand View Research estimates India’s menopause market was worth $1.03 billion in 2024 and projects it will reach $1.67 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent. The estimate covers hormonal treatments, non-hormonal treatments and dietary supplements, with the last accounting for the largest treatment segment.

Beyond the Diagnosis

According to the McKinsey Health Institute, women spend 25 percent more of their lives in poor health than men. Closing that health gap could add $1 trillion to the global economy annually by 2040, with improved menopause care alone contributing an estimated $120 billion in annual economic gains.

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Earlier this year, Maharashtra became the first state to launch dedicated menopause clinics across government hospitals and urban health facilities, offering consultations, mental health counselling, screenings and medicines under one roof. Kerala has since announced similar clinics in district hospitals, signalling that menopause is increasingly being recognised as a public health issue.

“Perimenopause is largely a clinical diagnosis,” says Dr Sapna Raina, senior consultant and clinical lead, obstetrics and gynaecology, Narayana One Health in Bengaluru. “It’s often a diagnosis of exclusion. We have to rule out other conditions before attributing symptoms to perimenopause.”

The diagnosis, however, is just the beginning. Women still have to decide whether hormone therapy is right for them, make sense of conflicting advice online, understand which lifestyle changes matter most and find ways to incorporate them into already demanding lives.

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Access to care too remains uneven. A private gynaecology consultation can cost from ₹800 to ₹2,000, with specialist menopause clinics often charging more. Hormone therapy can cost from a few hundred rupees to over ₹2,000 a month, depending on the medicines prescribed while personalised programmes by newer entrants can cost considerably more.

“Women often come looking for a magic pill,” says Dr Akshat Chadha, a lifestyle medicine specialist in Mumbai. “But there isn’t one.”

Lifestyle changes remain the foundation of care, he says, while treatment depends on symptoms and medical history. For some women, hormone therapy is appropriate. Others may manage their symptoms through exercise, nutrition, stress management, sleep and, where clinically indicated, supplements.

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That gap between diagnosis day-to-day and management is being filled by ventures offering everything from supplements and nutrition plans to menopause coaching, hormone health consultations and personalised diagnostics.

Patients become founders

Mallika Timblo has spent more than 25 years working across pharmaceuticals, logistics and education. When she entered perimenopause at 38, and faced the same uncertainty as the women she now serves. “My labs were not telling me anything was wrong with me. Neither were my doctors,” she says. “I thought I was crazy.”

What frustrated her most, she says, was not the absence of medical care but the absence of continuity. She got prescriptions from doctors, but had to piece together information from doctors, nutritionists, books, podcasts, social media and online forums.

That experience led her to found Terrapy in late 2023, a women’s hormonal health company. Rather than focusing exclusively on menopause, it addresses hormonal conditions across different life stages, including PMS, PCOS, thyroid disorders, perimenopause and menopause. Its products are priced between ₹700 and ₹3,000 and are accompanied by educational content, online communities and expert-led programmes. “We’re not building a supplement company,” Timblo says. “We’re building a women’s health company.”

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According to Terrapy, revenue grew 11-fold between June 2025 and June 2026, while its customer base expanded 22-fold over the same period. The company also increased its product portfolio from five to nine products, alongside “ritual bundles” which target thyroid disorders, PCOS, menopause, metabolic health and intimate wellbeing. The company says it has recorded four consecutive months of record revenue.

Timblo’s approach shows a broader shift in India’s menopause ecosystem. While supplements are often the most visible products, founders say they are building businesses around education, coaching, diagnostics and long-term support as much as they are around capsules or powders. Their argument is that women often receive diagnosis and prescriptions, but little understanding of how to manage a transition that can last several years.

Tamanna Singh, a menopause coach, reached a similar conclusion after building businesses in luxury and personal care. In 2022, she co-founded Menoveda, an ayurveda-led menopause wellness company, with products priced between ₹800 and ₹2,500 alongside menopause coaching, educational content and awareness programmes.

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“There is a huge gap between what happens inside the doctor’s cabin and what happens once a woman goes home,” she says. “We need capacity building between the doctor and the patient. Doctors are overburdened. They don’t always have the time to explain every stage of this journey. That’s where menopause coaches come in.”

Before launching the company, Singh surveyed 20,000 women aged 40 to 55 across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. Nearly 67 percent did not know the three stages of menopause and 79 percent had never consulted a doctor about menopause or perimenopause. The findings convinced her there was demand for a dedicated menopause business.

Four years later, Menoveda says that demand is translating into business growth. The company says revenue grew 245 percent year-on-year in FY26, while consumer reach increased 300 percent. Consultations doubled, digital engagement rose 150 percent, and participation in educational initiatives, including webinars, workplace sessions and awareness talks, grew 200 percent.

For Gurmeet Kaur, co-founder of Ubalance Naturals, the answer lay elsewhere. After experiencing perimenopause herself in her mid-forties, she became increasingly sceptical of products promising instant relief.

Founded in 2023, Ubalance combines nutraceutical products with access to certified lifestyle coaches who discuss sleep, nutrition, hydration, movement and stress before recommending changes. Its menopause-focussed products are priced in the premium nutraceutical segment, while lifestyle guidance forms part of the broader customer journey. For Kaur, the supplement is not the solution. “It’s about understanding what is happening to your body,” she says.

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Much of the work done by these companies falls under the broader umbrella of menopause because that is how the category has evolved in medicine and business. In practice, however, many of their products and services are aimed at perimenopause and continue into menopause.

Most of their supplements fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI), which regulates these products as food supplements rather than medicines.

The opportunity has given rise to personalised diagnostics and preventive health. Tanya Malik Chawla, a functional medicine practitioner and nutrigenomics researcher, says many of her patients come to her after gaining weight despite exercising, feeling fatigued, struggling with brain fog or realising that routines that worked in their 30s no longer do. “Perimenopause doesn’t happen overnight,” she says. “It’s a gradual shift across multiple biological systems.”

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Her approach begins with blood tests before developing personalised nutrition, movement and lifestyle plans. Rather than focusing solely on hormone levels, Chawla says she also considers insulin resistance, inflammation and nutrient deficiencies.

Her website says that fees start at ₹3,000 for a root-cause analysis session and ₹10,000 for an initial consultation. Hormone health programmes are priced from ₹18,000, while longevity programmes start at ₹78,000. More comprehensive interventions cost more.

Doctors say the market is likely to evolve beyond individual products. While supplements, coaching and personalised programmes may help some women, they stress that treatment should be guided by symptoms, medical history and individual preferences. For businesses entering the category, they say, building trust through evidence, medical guidance and continued support will be as important as developing new products.

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Today, Aware manages her symptoms with yoga and supplements recommended by her general physician. She has also learnt to communicate openly with her family about her experiences, rather than struggling through it alone.

For earlier generations, that conversation often came too late, if at all.

For a growing number of women, it is arriving through doctors, workplaces, online communities, government programmes and businesses built around this life stage.