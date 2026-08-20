Resilience pays: India Inc weathers storm in Q1 turbulence

Defying expectations, corporate companies in India kicked off financial year 2027 with a strong earnings performance shrugging off commodity and currency turbulence to show better revenue and profit growth. However, the earnings surprise was driven by a confluence of factors such as a low base, rupee depreciation, firm commodity prices and the residual impact of the previous year’s consumption-boosting measures, including GST cuts.

At the same time, companies leaned on supply chain restructuring, disciplined inventory control and selective price hikes to cushion rising costs and preserve profitability. The improvement was especially visible among non-oil companies as rising crude prices dented their margins in the three months ending June.

The aggregate net profit of listed companies improved 23.7 percent in the fiscal first quarter compared with 7.3 percent growth in the same period last year.

Similarly, the net sales of these companies increased 17.5 percent in Q1 FY27 as against a rise of 5 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. The data analysis by Bank of Baroda Research excludes banks, financial services firms, and oil and gas companies because these companies have a different business model or cycle.

Earnings were primarily weighed down by oil marketing companies (OMCs), which suffered the brunt of elevated crude oil prices. In contrast, financials and metals remained strong contributors to overall earnings.

“For all the segments, there has been an improvement in net sales. This can partly be attributed to base effect as sales in Q1 FY26 were generally subdued for most of the sectors. A part of the increase in sales can also be due to price impact as several industries raised prices to combat higher input prices,” says Aditi Gupta, economist, Bank of Baroda.

Global crude oil prices averaged about $97 per barrel in Q1 FY27, compared with $67/bbl in the same period last year. As a result, the cost of raw materials for OMCs increased by about 78 percent in Q1 FY27. At the same time, retail fuel prices were increased only in May which resulted in OMCS absorbing a large part of the increase in oil prices, thus denting profitability.

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Gupta explains that as war related uncertainty still lingers it will continue to impact corporate investment decisions. However, the financial performance of India Inc. continues to paint the picture of an economy that is strong and resilient to external shocks, with both the consumption and manufacturing engines fuelling growth, she adds.

Overall, it was not an easy ride in the June quarter as the West Asia conflict cranked up supply issues and companies had to bear higher expenditure cost. The analysis shows expenditure growth accelerated to 17 percent in Q1 FY27 from 4.9 percent in Q1 FY26.

Within expenditure, the increase is largely led by higher costs of services and raw materials which account for over 45 percent of the total expenditure. Cost of services and raw materials for the given sample of companies increased sharply by 21.7 percent in Q1 FY27. This compares with an 8.9 percent rise in the same period last year which reflects the impact of higher global commodity prices due to the war in West Asia.

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Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities attributes the strong earnings momentum despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop to four factors. First is robust growth in earnings of the commodity sectors (metals & mining, oil, gas & consumable fuels) due to high global commodity prices. The rest are strong growth in profits of NBFCs, rebound in profits of various sectors led by company-specific or sector- specific factors and a surprisingly strong momentum in the broader economy.

Meanwhile, IT companies’ top line disappointed in US dollar terms, but a weak Indian rupee cushioned the impact resulting in earnings accelerating marginally.

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Nifty EPS on a better trough now?

Companies on the Nifty delivered an aggregate 18 percent net profit growth led by ONGC, Hindalco, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, and Bharti Airtel.

These five companies accounted for 60 percent of the incremental year-on-year accretion in earnings, says Deven Mistry, head of quant research and product strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Conversely, InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Motors PV, and Cipla dragged Nifty earnings lower. In the same quarter last fiscal, these companies had reported a net profit of 11 percent. Even net sales jumped 19 percent in Q1FY27 from 15 percent in Q1FY26. Mistry has upgraded Nifty earnings per share (EPS) estimate for FY27 by 0.6 percent and FY28E EPS by 0.3 percent.

Nifty companies’ EPS grew 12.9 percent YoY in Q1FY27 while excluding financials, EPS increased 11.5 percent YoY. While excluding financials and oil and gas sector EPS expanded 7.6 percent, whereas the worst performing sector was aviation with EPS slipping 110.9 percent YoY.

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According to Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, managing director and head of research at JM Financial Institutional Securities, if Q1FY27 performance is split by market cap, the proportion of beats was the largest in large caps, followed by small caps and then midcaps; 51 percent of large-cap companies beat expectations while the beats were fewer in small caps and midcaps at 42 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

Following the Q1FY27 results, Balasubramaniam has decreased the Nifty EPS marginally for FY27 by 0.4 percent and increased for FY28 by 0.3 percent. “Consequently, our Nifty EPS growth for FY27 now stands at 15.2 percent and for FY28 at 17.6 percent. This implies an ask of 16.7 percent for the remaining nine months of FY27, which is relatively demanding,” he says.

Prasad also agrees that the Indian market’s valuations appear comfortable on an aggregate basis, amid large derating in financials (banks) and IT services, while valuations of consumption stocks are expensive and investment stocks are at extremely rich levels. “The bottom-up picture is less comforting with limited investment opportunities. The large price and time correction in sectors such as banks and IT services has resulted in inexpensive valuations, although challenges persist in both. The strong performance of other sectors such as aerospace and defence and capital goods, with strong industry tailwinds, has resulted in expensive valuations,” Prasad explains.

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Consumer demand: Ebb & flow

Most consumer companies saw decent annual volume growth in 1QFY27, with improvement in select categories such as staples and a few discretionary goods, while durables remained under pressure.

“Rural demand continued to show momentum, even as urban demand was marked by a further shift towards premiumisation. However, the impact of the West Asia crisis was visible in lower profitability as prices of key inputs such as palm oil continued to remain elevated,” says Gupta.

Improving volume growth led to a number of companies reporting firm revenue growth in Q1 FY27. Companies were cautiously optimistic about their FY2027 growth prospects. Hindustan Unilever reported improved demand conditions, with a step-up in rural growth. It maintained guidance that FY27 will be better than the previous fiscal with EBITDA margin expected to remain around the current guided range of 23 percent.

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Dabur showed broad-based growth across businesses and maintained aspirations of achieving double-digit revenue growth in FY2027. Its revenue in rural markets grew 550 basis points in the June quarter outpacing urban markets.

Marico delivered strong volume growth expecting high-single-digit domestic volume growth in FY2027. It maintained its guidance to cross Rs 15,000 crore revenue with double-digit growth and high-teens EBITDA growth, aiming to achieve 20 percent EBITDA growth for FY2027.

The FMCG sector's outlook remains positive, supported by stable demand trends, although input cost volatility and potential disruptions from El Niño remain key risks to watch.

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Moving to the rest of the fiscal 2027, analysts feel some of the positive factors contributing to firm earnings may gradually fade away.

“FY2027 macroeconomic position will depend on the duration and extent of the ongoing West Asia conflict and consequent global prices of crude oil and natural gas and the outcome of the CY2026 monsoon season,” says Prasad.

The Indian markets have almost done a round-trip since the start of the West Asia crisis. There was a sharp de-rating in April on the escalation of the West Asia war as crude prices climbed above $120/bbl. Then there was strong, broad-based recovery through May-June as an Iran-US ceasefire and ‘peace’ talks pulled crude prices back to around $70/bbl and the RBI/government announced measures to support capital flows. That was followed by a fresh bout of volatility in July as the West Asia conflict re-escalated (renewed disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea shipping) and crude rebounded to $100/bbl before the recent decline.