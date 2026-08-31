India produced a record amount of sugarcane this season. Yet sugar prices continued to risebefore dipping slightly. Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed that the all-India average retail price of sugar stood at Rs 64.24 per kg on Sunday, up 1.77 percent from Rs 63.12 per kg a week earlier.

As the crushing season progressed, the amount of sugar that mills could extract from the crop fell short of expectations. Crop disease hurt sugar recovery, while early production estimates proved significantly higher than eventual output.

Exports had already been permitted, but as the market began anticipating tighter supplies,the government was eventually forced to curb exports, crack down on stockholding and allow duty-free imports of raw sugar.

The government's explanation has focussed on a combination of lower-than-expected production, crop damage, rising festival demand, tightening global supplies, and hoarding. It has rejected the argument that ethanol diversion drove the latest price surge. But the events of the past several months point to a larger problem: India's sugar outlook changed as the season unfolded, and early estimates of comfortable supplies failed to hold.

The agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, released on May 27, projected sugarcane production at 5,000.63 lakh tonnes. But record sugarcane production does not necessarily mean a proportionate increase in sugar output.

What matters is the sugar recovery rate—the amount of sugar that can be extracted from a given quantity of cane. If the recovery rate is 10 percent, a mill would broadly obtain around 10 kg of sugar from 100 kg of sugarcane. The national average recovery rate this season fell from around 9.70 percent to 8.91 percent.

Deepak Ballani, Director-General, Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), says the total cane output this season is more or less at a similar level to last year (3,900 lakh tonnes), adding that adverse weather patterns and agricultural variables diluted the sucrose content per tonne of cane harvested. “In Maharashtra, unseasonal rainfall, prolonged cloud cover and fluctuating temperature regimes during peak maturity stages disrupted. This reduced the sucrose concentration, leading to a 10-12 percent drop in sugar recovery. In UP, reduced yield of the ratoon crop moderated extraction efficiency,” he says.

The government has attributed the production decline to Red Rot and Top Borer disease, along with waterlogging caused by excess rainfall. Red Rot is a fungal disease that damages sugarcane from within, while Top Borer is an insect pest that attacks the plant's upper stem; both can reduce cane sugar content and yield. These diseases can affect the quality of cane and its sucrose content, directly reducing the amount of sugar mills can extract.

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Sugar production for the 2025-26 season is now expected at around 306 lakh metric tonnes, down from an initial estimate of around 343 LMT. That shortfall thus is central to the current price surge.

Exports could be another part of the story. In November 2025, the government allowed mills to export around 15 lakh tonnes of sugar. The export quota was later raised to 20 lakh tonnes as policymakers expected domestic supplies to remain comfortable. Only around 8 lakh tonnes were eventually shipped before exports were restricted. The government moved in May to protect domestic availability as the supply outlook weakened.

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Rachit Mehta, vice-president and sector head, ICRA, says tighter sugar availability is mainly due to lower-than-expected production, declining inventory levels and seasonal demand ahead of the festival season. “Exports contributed only marginally to lower inventory levels and were not the principal driver of the recent price increase,” he said.

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The government has now reversed course, allowing duty-free imports of up to 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar until October 31 to increase domestic availability and ease prices.

The Ethanol Effect

India has spent years pushing ethanol blending in petrol, and sugar mills can use sugarcane, sugarcane juice and other cane-based feedstocks to produce ethanol instead of sugar. Ethanol has since become an easy suspect in the sugar price debate.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, it is incorrect to attribute the latest increase in sugar prices to diversion for ethanol. The share of sugar diverted towards ethanol has fallen from around 12 percent in 2022-23 to around 9percent in 2025-26, while nearly three-fourths of India's ethanol production now comes from grains, particularly maize.

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Ethanol has, however, changed the way India manages surplus sugarcane and the economics of the sugar industry. When supplies are abundant, diverting some feedstock towards ethanol can help mills and prevent excess sugar stocks from building up.

Ballani says ethanol blending does not compete with domestic food security, nor has it caused the recent price hike. “Sugar allocation for ethanol blending is calculated at the beginning of the season only after securing buffers. The part that was diverted represents surplus that would have accumulated in godowns,” he adds.

According to Mehta, India is expected to have inventory equivalent to more than two months of consumption, which should be sufficient for festival demand.