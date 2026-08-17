Last week, N. Chandrasekaran announced that he will be stepping down as Tata Sons Chairman in February 2027. Some of the group's biggest businesses are those that he inherited—be it TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, among others. Even Air India—started as Tata Airlines in 1932 by JRD Tata before being nationalised by the government in 1953—was later reacquired by the Tata Group in 2022.

Founded in 2020, it is the one major business Chandrasekaran built from scratch—to digitise the Tata group. Its FY26 numbers, filed in Tata Sons' latest annual report, show a business still finding its footing: Revenue grew 11.9 percent to Rs 35,990 crore, but the net loss widened 7.9 percent to Rs 4,974 crore, from Rs 4,610 crore the year before.

The timing makes those numbers harder to read as routine. Tata Digital was one of the businesses Noel Tata flagged this February when he questioned Chandrasekaran's reappointment—a dispute that eventually led Chandrasekaran to announce he would not seek another term. Four years after its launch, with well over Rs 20,000 crore of Tata Sons' capital behind it, the business is still finding its footing and a coherent digital strategy.

Tata Digital currently includes all of the Tata Group's "digital businesses," including BigBasket, Tata 1mg, Croma, and Tata Cliq. Additionally, in 2022, there was a big bet on Tata Neu to build a super app, that ties all the Tata businesses into one.

In the FY26 annual report as chairman, Chandrasekaran wrote: "Tata Digital's ambitions are great and are beginning to show progress," pointing to a GMV of Rs 46,515 crore reached within four years of launch, and singling out Tata 1mg as India's "top-ranked e-pharma and e-diagnostics company." The digital business will, and ideally should, be the top priority for Chandrasekaran's successor.

BigBasket's Bill

Of all the businesses under Tata Digital, BigBasket is the biggest drag on the numbers.

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Once one of the country's leading online grocers, it is now playing catch-up with quick-commerce players—and the cost of that catch-up shows. Revenue grew 7.7 percent to Rs 8,223 crore, but the consumer-facing business's loss jumped 66 percent, to Rs 3,073 crore from Rs 1,850 crore in FY25. The gap between those two numbers is essentially the price of the pivot: dark stores, hyperlocal inventory and last-mile delivery infrastructure that BigBasket's original scheduled-delivery model never needed, now being built at speed to compete with Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart.

Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence, argues the damage was largely done before Tata ever started spending on the pivot. "Tata had an advantage with BigBasket—they were the pioneers in online grocery—but they were very late to read the market, that the customer had changed, that the customer wasn't going to wait for grocery for one day or three hours," he says.

The market share numbers back him up: BigBasket once held a majority of the online grocery market; Meena puts its share today at under 5 percent. And the money going in now may not be enough to close that gap. "If you want BigBasket to take market share from Blinkit, it's ten times more difficult," he says. "Even if you put a lot of money, the customer still needs some motivation to come to you." Throwing Rs 2,000 crore at the problem, in his view, changes little when competitors are already operating at roughly Rs 15,000 crore of scale.

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The Super App Fiasco

Tata Neu launched in April 2022 as a "super app" meant to bring Tata's brands—from groceries to flights to fashion—into a single platform, competing directly with Amazon and Flipkart on general commerce. That approach has since been abandoned. In September 2025, Tata Digital appointed Sajith Sivanandan, previously president of Jio Mobile Digital Services and a former Google executive, as its new CEO.

Under Sivanandan, Tata Neu has stopped trying to be a one-stop shopping destination. Instead, it now functions primarily as a financial-services and loyalty layer across the group: A co-branded credit card, lending and insurance products, and a single loyalty currency (NeuCoins) that spans Tata businesses, rather than a shopping app competing category by category with Amazon or Flipkart.

Alongside this, Tata Digital has centralised digital marketing spend across the group and cut Tata Neu's workforce by a reported 50 percent, while BigBasket and Croma—the two consumer-facing businesses that previously anchored Tata Neu's commerce ambitions—are undergoing separate strategic reviews of their own.

But Professor Madhu Viswanathan of the Indian School of Business argues the deeper problem predates this pivot, and won't be solved by it alone. "Tata Neu appears to be conceived more as an integration strategy than a customer strategy," he says. "The underlying assumption is that customers wanted one destination for Tata services. In reality, customers want the best solution for the job at hand."

Aggregation for its own sake, he argues, was never going to be enough: "Unless a super-app meaningfully reduces friction or delivers experiences that standalone apps cannot, aggregation alone is not compelling. Cross-selling is not a customer proposition."

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Meena thinks Tata simply misread what kind of market it was building for. "That was the biggest issue—they read the market wrong, that India is not a super-app market," he says. A genuine super-app, in his view, needs a use case that brings customers back constantly—"a high-frequency application, where the customer is coming multiple times in a day, multiple times in an hour, like WhatsApp." Tata Neu never had that. "The idea that we will integrate all the data around where our customer is buying across Tata Group companies—it looks good on the back end. For the customer, there is no tangible benefit."

He points to travel as the clearest example: Booking a hotel is an infrequent, research-heavy decision shaped by budget and location, not brand loyalty—"not every time you would go to stay in a Taj." Tata spent heavily chasing that integration anyway, he says, and "it's difficult to see what the return on that was."

The Inheritance Ahead

Another big issue has been leadership.

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Tata Digital has churned through four different CEOs since it was founded in 2020. "That shows there wasn't proper alignment across the entity," Meena says—a sign that the group's own thinking on what it was building kept shifting underneath the business. Frequent leadership change compounds an already hard problem, he argues, because building a genuinely disruptive digital business demands sustained cash burn in the early years—"and that's not something very comfortable for a traditional group like Tata." The result, he says, "was money spent without proper outcomes."

Chandrasekaran's successor needs to focus on reframing, not rebuilding.

"The objective should no longer be to build a super-app. It should be to become a digital-first organisation," says ISB's Viswanathan. "Digital cannot be another business within the group; it has to become the philosophy that shapes every business." That means designing around customer journeys, embedding AI and data into every decision, and sharing intelligence across businesses—essentially, creating experiences that are genuinely better because they are part of the Tata ecosystem.

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He adds: "Tata doesn't have a digital capability problem; it has a digital philosophy and identity challenge. The group has acquired excellent digital businesses. The next step is ensuring digital becomes the operating philosophy of the entire organisation, not just a few businesses within it."