Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel removed select entry-level prepaid plans with 28- to 60-day validity, effectively raising the price of some of its lower-end offerings. In the following days, Reliance Jio took a different approach. It retained its Rs299 entry-level daily “unlimited” data plan and reintroduced Jio Prime at a one-time fee of Rs 300.

The two moves have put pricing back at the centre of competition between India's biggest private telecom operators. The bigger question is whether a higher tariff will lead customers to switch operators, or whether most will simply change plans or absorb the increase.

“Airtel's move reflects confidence that the industry is moving into a more mature monetisation phase, where superior customer experience is anchored on sustainable tariff models,” says Nittin Arora, partner and telecom industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Arora says Jio's decision could temporarily attract price-sensitive customers. He expects a 10-12 percent industrywide tariff increase in the coming months, and says the current pricing difference could briefly affect Airtel's churn.

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The last major tariff increase came in 2024, when Jio raised prices on 19 prepaid and postpaid plans by roughly 13-27 percent, with its base plan moving to Rs189 from Rs155. Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed with their own increases. It led to strong ARPU growth across the operators, while subscriber additions and churn turned volatile, although the disruption did not last long, Arora says.

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