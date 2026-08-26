Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel removed select entry-level prepaid plans with 28- to 60-day validity, effectively raising the price of some of its lower-end offerings. In the following days, Reliance Jio took a different approach. It retained its Rs299 entry-level daily “unlimited” data plan and reintroduced Jio Prime at a one-time fee of Rs 300.
The two moves have put pricing back at the centre of competition between India's biggest private telecom operators. The bigger question is whether a higher tariff will lead customers to switch operators, or whether most will simply change plans or absorb the increase.
“Airtel's move reflects confidence that the industry is moving into a more mature monetisation phase, where superior customer experience is anchored on sustainable tariff models,” says Nittin Arora, partner and telecom industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.
Arora says Jio's decision could temporarily attract price-sensitive customers. He expects a 10-12 percent industrywide tariff increase in the coming months, and says the current pricing difference could briefly affect Airtel's churn.
The last major tariff increase came in 2024, when Jio raised prices on 19 prepaid and postpaid plans by roughly 13-27 percent, with its base plan moving to Rs189 from Rs155. Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed with their own increases. It led to strong ARPU growth across the operators, while subscriber additions and churn turned volatile, although the disruption did not last long, Arora says.
In the September 2024 quarter, Airtel's ARPU rose to Rs233 from Rs211, Jio's to Rs195.1 from Rs181.7, and Vi's to Rs166 from Rs154. At the same time, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows that the three operators together lost 23.14 million subscribers between June and September—Jio lost 12.75 million, Airtel 5.54 million and Vi 4.85 million.
“In my view, the current pricing tactic may temporarily impact the subscriber churn for Airtel but is unlikely to last,” Arora says.
Another tariff increase is expected around November-December, according to Piyush Pandey, senior vice president at Centrum India. “We are expecting tariff hike of close to, say, 12 percent over the next 4-6 months,” he told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. Pandey said tariff increases have typically come every two to two-and-a-half years, with the previous rounds in 2024 and 2021.
According to their June-quarter results, Jio had 533.3 million subscribers, Airtel India had 492 million and Vodafone Idea 193.1 million. Their ARPUs stood at Rs215.6, Rs264 and Rs177, respectively.
Airtel and Jio
Price remains important to Indian telecom customers, particularly those on prepaid plans. But it may not be the only factor determining whether they stay with an operator.
“The Indian customer remains price-sensitive, but increasingly value-sensitive rather than purely price-sensitive,” says Vinish Bawa, partner and telecom sector leader at PwC India.
For most customers, a tariff increase does not automatically result in an operator switch. Bawa says customers are more likely to first absorb the increase, move to another plan or reduce usage. Switching becomes more likely when customers feel the price no longer matches the value they receive.
“Tariff hikes can create churn at the margin, but the bigger immediate impact is often plan migration rather than outright switching,” he says.
Dual-SIM usage can also complicate the immediate impact of price changes. Customers can reduce usage on one connection, make another SIM their primary connection or use each depending on coverage, pricing and location. “This effectively lowers the switching barrier and gives consumers greater bargaining power,” Bawa says.
Where does Vi stand?
In the June quarter, Vodafone Idea added subscribers for the first time since the 2018 merger, taking its customer base to 193.1 million from 192.8 million in March. Revenue increased 6 percent year-on-year to Rs11,689 crore and EBITDA rose 9.1 percent to Rs5,034 crore.
The company has also placed Rs9,000 crore of network-expansion orders. Arora sees the subscriber addition as an early sign of a network-led recovery, but says the test will be whether Vi can sustain the momentum and improve its 15.5 percent market share.
“The improvement points towards the initial impact of network investments and service expansion,” Arora says. “The litmus test for the company would be to sustain the momentum in the coming quarters to first stabilise and then improve the market share.”
From price to experience
The tariff moves also point to a broader change in what telecom operators are competing on.
Bawa says that once prices are broadly comparable, customers look at network coverage and reliability, data experience, 5G availability and performance, brand trust, digital experience and bundled benefits.
Arora says Indian consumers increasingly depend on mobile connectivity for digital payments, entertainment, commerce and education. That is pushing operators to focus on ARPU growth through tariff revisions, postpaid conversions, higher data consumption and premium offerings.
The three operators are also taking different approaches to growth, he says. Jio is leaning on its scale and wider digital ecosystem, Airtel on moving customers towards higher-value plans, while Vi is using network investments to strengthen its position.
“What is striking about the Indian telecom market today is that the three operators are no longer trying to win on the same dimensions,” Arora says.
As of June, Jio held 39.27 percent of India's wireless subscriber market, narrowly ahead of Airtel at 37.96 percent. Vodafone Idea had 15.50 percent, followed by BSNL at 7.25 percent and MTNL at 0.01 percent, according to TRAI data.