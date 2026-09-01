Global bond yields seem to be in a relentless race to the top. As yields across long-tenured securities hit fresh highs, they are creating an additional hurdle for emerging markets like India. Higher returns on US Treasuries make safe-haven assets more attractive for investors. The shift can moderate foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs), put additional pressure on stock valuations and dampen risk appetite, particularly in sectors that depend on abundant liquidity and low interest rates.
“Global bond yields remain an important headwind for emerging-market equities. Higher US yields reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market equities and can delay the return of large foreign flows into India,” says Uttam Srimal, deputy research head, Axis Securities.
Fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis lifted oil prices above $90 a barrel as investors grew worried about inflationary risks putting pressure on bond markets, indicating a rise of capital costs. The 10-year US Treasury yield, hit its highest since early 2025 at 4.78 percent on August 31; Japan's 10-year benchmark hit 3 percent for the first time, while futures for French and German debt extended selling earlier drove yields to 15-year highs.
“The way yields are rising everywhere tells you the market is now firmly pricing a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year; the odds of a September hike, which looked increasingly unlikely barely a week ago, have jumped to almost two-thirds after Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish Jackson Hole speech, and by December a hike is priced as close to certain,” says Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. In his debut speech on August 29 at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole economic conference, US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh maintained a hawkish commentary with focus on price stability and emphasised on the strength in the economy.
“The recent selloff in long-dated US Treasuries is notable because it has occurred even after the Federal Reserve stopped shrinking its balance sheet,” says Sneha Pandey, fund manager-fixed income, Quantum AM. “This suggests that the market's attention is gradually shifting from monetary policy towards fiscal dynamics. Investors are increasingly focussed on the volume of debt that the US Treasury must issue and whether demand can keep pace with that supply,” she adds.
Meanwhile, US national debt passed the $40-trillion mark in August, partly due to rise in treasury yields. The debt rise came after the US Treasury announced more than doubling the maximum debt buyback for longer-dated securities (10-30 years) to at least $4 billion per operation. While US national debt is 126 percent compared with the size of the economy, it's lower than other G7 nations Japan and Italy.
“It is obvious that the action is an attempt to cool the sharp rise in long-term bond yields, such as the 30-year bond yield. A sharper rise in long-term bond yields relative to short-term bonds since 2023 has resulted in the normalisation of the yield curve, which had inverted during 2022-24. This has multiple implications for global capital markets, including Indian equities,” says Vinod Karki, equity strategist, ICICI Securities. He adds that concerns regarding rising US debt levels are resulting in dollar alternatives like gold and bitcoin rising while the dollar index weakens.
What about foreign capital?
Yields of Indian bond have been volatile due to factors like global policy uncertainty, weak Indian rupee, pressure on domestic liquidity and impact of the West Asia crisis. However, coordinated monetary and fiscal policy response have supported yields broadly. The gap between India and US 10-year yield is at a multi-year low and far below long-run average, which may have further aggravated the FPI-debt outflow.
According to Karki of ICICI Securities, steepening of the US yield curve increases risk-free rate for US investors, which means they may dump riskier assets like emerging markets equities. “Rising long-term bond yields in the US is likely to raise the hurdle rate for investing in emerging markets and could limit FPI equity flows, unlike the earlier environment of low US interest rates,” he says. However, he argues that if growth in corporate continues to pick up in India going forward, FPI flows are likely to continue despite higher yields.
Nearly half of FPIs in Indian stocks come from the US, which accounts for 44 percent of asset under management (AUM) from FPIs worth nearly Rs 31 trillion. In the last few months, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been significantly selling off Indian stocks while foreign direct investments (FDI) have also thinned out. However, towards the end of Q1FY27, FPI equity outflows began to recede, and inflows began to trickle in. Simultaneously, FDI and FPI-debt inflows improved meaningfully to $7.8 billion and $5.7 billion for Q1FY27.
Meanwhile, India’s Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said India is on track to bring its government debt down to 50 percent of GDP by 2030. While addressing the Indian diaspora in Chicago on August 29, she emphasised that fiscal consolidation will continue without compromising spending on social welfare.