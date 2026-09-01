Global bond yields seem to be in a relentless race to the top. As yields across long-tenured securities hit fresh highs, they are creating an additional hurdle for emerging markets like India. Higher returns on US Treasuries make safe-haven assets more attractive for investors. The shift can moderate foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs), put additional pressure on stock valuations and dampen risk appetite, particularly in sectors that depend on abundant liquidity and low interest rates.

“Global bond yields remain an important headwind for emerging-market equities. Higher US yields reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market equities and can delay the return of large foreign flows into India,” says Uttam Srimal, deputy research head, Axis Securities.

Fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis lifted oil prices above $90 a barrel as investors grew worried about inflationary risks putting pressure on bond markets, indicating a rise of capital costs. The 10-year US Treasury yield, hit its highest since early 2025 at 4.78 percent on August 31; Japan's 10-year benchmark hit 3 percent for the first time, while futures for French and German debt extended selling earlier drove yields to 15-year highs.

“The way yields are rising everywhere tells you the market is now firmly pricing a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year; the odds of a September hike, which looked increasingly unlikely barely a week ago, have jumped to almost two-thirds after Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish Jackson Hole speech, and by December a hike is priced as close to certain,” says Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. In his debut speech on August 29 at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole economic conference, US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh maintained a hawkish commentary with focus on price stability and emphasised on the strength in the economy.

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“The recent selloff in long-dated US Treasuries is notable because it has occurred even after the Federal Reserve stopped shrinking its balance sheet,” says Sneha Pandey, fund manager-fixed income, Quantum AM. “This suggests that the market's attention is gradually shifting from monetary policy towards fiscal dynamics. Investors are increasingly focussed on the volume of debt that the US Treasury must issue and whether demand can keep pace with that supply,” she adds.

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