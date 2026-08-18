The unexpected exits of two top corporate leaders at Tata Group and Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) well before the end of their terms have reignited a recurring, uncomfortable question for India Inc: Are Indian boardrooms still struggling with succession planning and leadership continuity?

In a shock for shareholders and investors, N Chandrasekaran stepped down as the chairman of Tata Sons on August 12. Nearly six months before his current term was due to end on February 20, 2027, he decided not to seek reappointment, paving the way for a leadership transition earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of GCPL also resigned from his position. The company has appointed Aasif Malbari, currently global CFO and president–Godrej Africa, as his successor. Vishal Kedia, who is working as head-strategy and investor relations, has been appointed as the interim CFO.

With boardroom crises jolting two blue-chip companies, shareholders queued up to sell shares of GCPL as well as Tata Group-related stocks in a knee-jerk reaction. However, the spotlight on Tata Group and GCPL is not merely about who succeeds whom but on continuity.

“In the present case, what is important is how quickly that uncertainty is addressed. Tata Trusts has moved to clarify the succession process by constituting a committee to identify the next chairman of Tata Sons. That provides a defined institutional mechanism for the transition rather than leaving the question of succession open-ended,” says Mohit Saraf, founder and managing partner, Saraf and Partners. He explains that markets’ concern following a leadership transition is not by itself evidence of a failure of governance, communication or disclosure.

“Tata is an institution that has existed for well over a century and has seen several generations of leadership. Chandra’s contribution has unquestionably been significant, but the strength of an institution such as Tata should ultimately be judged by its ability to manage leadership transitions without treating every departure as a crisis,” Saraf adds.

Over the years, Indian companies have strengthened governance frameworks, significantly embracing stricter disclosure norms while populating their boards with independent directors tasked with safeguarding shareholder interests. Yet, whenever there are high-profile succession events, questions often resurface about whether leadership transitions are the result of carefully institutionalised planning or are still driven by a handful of influential stakeholders behind closed doors.

Ruhi Jain, executive director, CMS IndusLaw does not view these exits as evidence of a succession problem by themselves: “The more important question is whether the organisation has a credible succession pipeline and whether the transition is planned well in advance. The departure of a prominent leader should test the strength of the institution, not create uncertainty about it.”

Advertisement

Also Read Succession planning: How to navigate the fault lines

Uncertainty looms at Tata

Chandrasekaran took charge as chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017. During his tenure, the market capitalisation of the listed Tata group companies rose more than 3.3 times. He joined the Tata group in 1987 and became CEO of TCS in 2009.

Advertise Your Brand → Reach your target audience via high-impact campaigns, sponsored content and high-impact solutions.

Chandrasekaran's remarks point to a deeper governance challenge within India Inc, where succession planning at the highest levels is increasingly becoming uncertain. His decision to step down well before the end of his term and his admission that no resolution has been reached even six months after the board began discussions raises questions about leadership continuity at one of India's most influential business groups.

Advertisement

“It has been six months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the group beyond February 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he said.

For a conglomerate as vast as the Tata Group, which oversees several strategic and capital-intensive projects across sectors ranging from technology and retail to aviation and renewable energy, the absence of clarity on future leadership can create unease among shareholders. Leadership transitions are typically planned years in advance at large corporations to ensure continuity and strategic focus.

“I would hesitate to call it a boardroom crisis. If anything, it is a reminder that size and legacy do not automatically translate into succession preparedness. The real test of governance is whether the board can demonstrate that leadership continuity has been thought through well before a vacancy actually arises,” says Jain.

Advertisement

The key concern for shareholders may not be the immediate impact of Chandrasekaran's departure but what the delay in naming a successor may signal the decision-making process within the group. At a time when corporate governance standards are under increasing scrutiny, the Tata group's succession process is likely to be watched closely as a test of how India's largest business houses manage leadership transitions.

Saraf cautions against reading the Tata developments as a boardroom battle. He explains that in any large corporate organisation, a change at the promoter or controlling-shareholder level (in the present case Noell Tata as a chairman of Tata Trust) can naturally lead to a reassessment of leadership and strategic direction. A professional manager ultimately has to be aligned with the broad vision and strategic priorities of the new, so-called ‘promoter’.

“With a change in leadership at Tata Trusts, it is entirely possible that there is now a different vision or a different set of strategic priorities. If the existing professional leadership does not fully align with that vision, a transition is neither unusual nor necessarily evidence of a governance failure or a power struggle. It is something one sees routinely in professionally managed corporations,” Saraf says.

Advertisement

Also Read What awaits Chandrasekaran’s successor at Tata

Is it a governance failure?

In Indian listed companies, succession planning is one of the core responsibilities of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). Under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Sebi’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), the NRC is expected to identify, evaluate and recommend future leaders for the board, CEO-level positions, key managerial personnel and senior management roles.

For Tata Sons it is somewhat different because its ownership and governance structure introduces the Tata Trusts as a significant stakeholder. The appointment of the Tata Sons chairman, therefore, involves the board, the shareholders and the specific mechanisms contained in Tata Sons’ constitutional documents.

Advertisement

Tata Trusts has moved to clarify the succession process by constituting a committee to identify the next chairman of Tata Sons. “That provides a defined institutional mechanism for the transition rather than leaving the question of succession open-ended. Equally significant is the stated intention to broaden the Tata Sons board,” says Saraf.

He would consider it to be a positive development if the board expands from its present size and brings in senior CEOs and experienced leaders from across the Tata group. “It potentially creates greater plurality of leadership at the holding-company level and reduces the perception that the institution is overly dependent upon any one individual,” he adds.

Far from viewing the developments as a governance failure, Saraf argues they may offer an opportunity to strengthen the group's institutional framework. “I would not characterise the Tata transition as demonstrating a governance failure. If anything, broadening the leadership and strengthening the board could be an opportunity to further institutionalise governance at Tata Sons,” he says.

Advertisement

Collectively, the listed Tata group entities account for over Rs 25 lakh crore in market capitalisation, representing a significant weight in Indian stock exchanges. While the trusts own a majority stake in the holding company Tata Sons, 26 of its businesses are public listed.

“A holding company exercising influence over businesses of such scale—affecting over 1.2 crore of retail shareholders, pension funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds—cannot reasonably remain outside the governance and transparency expectations increasingly associated with systemically important financial and industrial conglomerates,” says Shriram Subramanian of proxy advisory InGovern Research Services.

Also Read 21 questions about CEO succession

Advertisement

Succession planning

Jain adds that India Inc is moving towards institutionalised succession, but the transition is incomplete. In many promoter-led or legacy businesses, formal processes exist on paper, while the decisive influence can still rest with a few individuals. Mature governance is reached when the process is strong enough to survive personalities, relationships and changes in ownership.

She says succession planning should be treated with the same seriousness as financial reporting and risk management. “Financial reporting tells stakeholders where the company stands; risk management prepares it for what could go wrong; succession planning prepares it for who will lead when circumstances change. It should therefore be a standing board agenda item, with the same discipline around periodic review, documentation and accountability.”

Advertisement

According to PwC’s 12th Global Family Business Survey, succession remains one of the most emotionally involving control, voting rights, and stewardship, and operationally complex areas for Indians is even less systematically planned, creating family enterprises. It says many businesses continue to navigate leadership transition without a clearly defined plan, while others are delaying the handover due to uncertainty and changing industry dynamics.

Two layers add to this complexity: Management succession often progresses informally, guided expectations by relationships and legacy rather than structured increase transition risk. capability pathways. Ownership succession, involving control, voting rights and stewardship, is even less systematically planned, creating ambiguity for both current leaders and the next generation. Resistance from senior leaders continues to slow preparedness, and next-generation members often feel under-enabled despite strong aspiration. As businesses expand, unclear expectations and informal decision norms increase transition risk.

PwC suggests succession must be redesigned as a structured, patient institutional process, covering both leadership succession and ownership succession. “Capability building, transparent timelines, and complete alignment on purpose among family members are critical to ensuring continuity and protecting the long-term stability of the business,” it says.