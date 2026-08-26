Who is liable if E20 damages your car?

Early signs suggest the government may be considering giving owners of older vehicles the option of using E10 petrol, as concerns grow over the long-term impact of E20 on engines not designed for the higher ethanol blend.
But who is liable if an engine develops problems? While most of the vehicles manufactured before April 2023 are not compatible with E20 (80 percent petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol), it is now the standard fuel at pumps nationwide.
Carmakers and the government say E20 does not damage engines and the reported problems stem from the use of contaminated fuel. “If the fuel is found to be adulterated, the manufacturer will not be held responsible,” says Karun Mehta, a partner at Khaitan & Co.
Carmakers could, however, face liability if they failed to provide adequate warnings and instructions on fuel use, or if they represented a vehicle as E20-compatible and that claim proved false. “Liability will ultimately follow representations, warranties and evidence,” he says.
This makes contaminated fuel cases particularly difficult for consumers.
The likely target of such a claim would be the petrol pump that sold the bad fuel, says another lawyer, requesting anonymity. But tracing contamination to a particular outlet or batch can be hard as the car may only develop issues after prolonged use.
That is where the consumer faces the biggest practical problem, says Pratik Bakshi, counsel (ESG) at BTG Advaya.
A consumer would typically first file a complaint against the carmaker and dealer, which are the parties with whom they have a direct relationship. The manufacturer may then argue that the damage was caused by adulterated or contaminated fuel, rather than by the car’s incompatibility with E20.
“The burden of proving that defence lies on the manufacturer,” Bakshi says. If the carmaker can establish that contaminated fuel caused the problem, the consumer’s claim against it could fail.
“The case ends with a finding that bad fuel caused the damage, and the consumer bears the repair cost, or the loss of the vehicle, in the meantime,” he says.
The consumer may then have to file a fresh complaint against the petrol pump and oil company. But “proving which specific outlet, on which specific date, supplied the adulterated batch is close to impossible for an individual against a complex, multi-handler supply chain”, adds Bakshi.
Moksha Bhat, managing partner at AP & Partners, says the uncertainty could have wider implications for the industry. “From a product liability perspective, manufacturers may consider introducing more detailed disclaimers around fuel compatibility and performance, while the issue could also potentially give rise to product liability claims,” he says.
Uncertainty over fuel composition and availability could also affect automakers planning to introduce models whose specifications and warranties depend on clearly defined fuel standards, according to Bhat.
If neither the vehicle nor the fuel is found to be defective, the consumer could end up paying. “Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a consumer has the right to have the vehicle and fuel examined by an expert. If the expert is of the view that there is no issue with either the vehicle or the fuel, the issue may be treated as one arising from normal wear and tear, in which case the consumer would be required to bear the expenses,” says Mehta of Khaitan & Co.
Anirud Sudarsan R, a partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, says carmakers would technically be on firmer ground if they have sold E20-compatible vehicles or adequately disclosed to buyers when a vehicle is not compatible.
Insurance could add another layer of uncertainty, with insurers potentially arguing that using incompatible fuel amounted to negligence by the vehicle owner. “But whether that will stand good in a challenge is what we will need to see,” he says.
An executive with a leading insurance company says the insurer may not be liable because motor policies do not cover wear and tear arising out of contaminated fuel. The government, though, has said the use of E20 has no impact on insurance or warranty validity.