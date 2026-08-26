Who is liable if E20 damages your car?

Early signs suggest the government may be considering giving owners of older vehicles the option of using E10 petrol, as concerns grow over the long-term impact of E20 on engines not designed for the higher ethanol blend.

But who is liable if an engine develops problems? While most of the vehicles manufactured before April 2023 are not compatible with E20 (80 percent petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol), it is now the standard fuel at pumps nationwide.

Carmakers and the government say E20 does not damage engines and the reported problems stem from the use of contaminated fuel. “If the fuel is found to be adulterated, the manufacturer will not be held responsible,” says Karun Mehta, a partner at Khaitan & Co.

Carmakers could, however, face liability if they failed to provide adequate warnings and instructions on fuel use, or if they represented a vehicle as E20-compatible and that claim proved false. “Liability will ultimately follow representations, warranties and evidence,” he says.

This makes contaminated fuel cases particularly difficult for consumers.

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