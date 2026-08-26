Why RBI ended its dollar hunt ahead of time

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to close the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), window ahead of schedule sends a strong signal about the country's external-sector strength.

Having attracted far more foreign currency inflows than initially anticipated, the central bank appears comfortable easing off aggressive dollar mobilisation. However, the surprise move has left banks scrambling to adjust their funding plans, while shutting the door on prospective NRI investors who were still weighing participation.

“By securing large-scale, long-term non-resident deposits and commercial institutional funding entirely on tap, the government has fortified its external buffers with maximum cost-efficiency,” the finance ministry says in a statement.

As of August 21, total forex inflows under the RBI’s swap facility reached $72.8 billion, with FCNR(B) deposits contributing $65.4 billion, up from $52.3 billion mobilised as of August 13. This implies that $13.1 billion was raised in the past week alone, a significantly higher run-rate compared to the $15.6 billion raised over the previous fortnight (July 31 to August 13).

According to Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, the acceleration reflects banks’ rush to mobilise deposits ahead of the August 31 deadline, following the RBI’s surprise announcement on August 14 to close the window early. They estimate FCNR(B) inflows could reach nearly $80 billion.

“Including the external commercial borrowings (ECB) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) facilities, which will remain open through December 31, total forex mobilisation under the swap facilities could reach $90-100 billion. Overall, inflows continue to surprise on the upside. Despite the early closure of the FCNR(B) swap window, the current run-rate suggests total inflows are unlikely to fall short of earlier optimistic estimates,” they explain.

FCNR(B) allows NRIs to invest their foreign earnings in a fixed deposit account in India, denominated in foreign currencies. It provides attractive interest rates and ensures both principal and interest are fully repatriable. In June, RBI and the finance ministry separately announced a series of measures to attract foreign capital inflows, including concessional swap facilities for external commercial borrowings (ECBs), the removal of taxation for FPI (foreign portfolio investor) investment in government securities (GSecs), and the expansion of the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for FPI investments.

The FCNR(B) deposit launched in June 2026 was designed to attract foreign currency inflows and strengthen external-sector resilience amid pressure on the rupee. Unlike the 2013 scheme, which addressed a balance-of-payments crisis, the current initiative comes from a position of stronger macroeconomic fundamentals and higher forex reserves.

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Radhika Rao, senior economist & executive director at DBS Bank, says the decision to advance the closure of the deposit facility was driven by the “encouraging response” it received, according to the authorities. “With the dollar-rupee stabilising in the 95-range, portfolio flows gradually returning, and the various funding windows likely having raised around $70-$75 billion in aggregate—equivalent to 10-12 percent of the prevailing foreign exchange reserves—the urgency for policymakers to maintain extraordinary support measures has diminished significantly,” she says.

Rao adds that the scale of hedging costs (borne by the central bank) was unlikely to have been a binding factor, with funds raised to-date deemed to be sufficient to prop the balance of payments (BoP) back to a position of strength.

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India's foreign exchange reserves surged to $716.9 billion as of August 14, a six-month high. The reserves jumped nearly $10 billion week-on-week, led by a $7.2 billion gain in the central bank's foreign currency assets. In fact, RBI’s forex pile has been rising over ⁠the last seven weeks, with an accretion of about $50 billion. The reserves are now within striking distance of a record high of $728.5 billion that it hit in February.

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“Banking capital flows are set to improve on the back of the swap windows, pushing the full year BOP to upwards of $40 billion in our view versus a shortfall of $23 billion in FY26,” Rao says.

During periods of global uncertainty, tightening financial conditions, capital outflows, or currency volatility, policymakers have periodically relied on NRI deposits to supplement foreign exchange inflows and stabilise the balance of payments.

Meanwhile, Indian banks may have stepped up short-term overseas borrowing and intensified efforts to raise foreign-currency deposits after the RBI unexpectedly shortened the window for its special swap facility, according to media reports.

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The FCNR(B) window opened a fresh liquidity stream for Indian banks. Systemic deposit growth jumped from 12 percent YoY in Q1FY27 to a multi-month high of 15.4 percent YoY as of end-July, and is likely to accelerate further due to FCNR (B) mobilisation. “We believe FCNR(B) deposits to be growth/NII and EPS accretive. FCNR is likely to aid domestic NIM (via lower landed cost), but overall Q2FY27 NIM could be contingent on the growth of overseas book, competition and spread movement,” say analysts at ICICI Securities.

What about balance of payment and rupee?

Despite the early closure of the special window for FCNR(B) deposits, economists at QuantEco Research think that the cumulative flows (inclusive of OFCBs and ECBs) could potentially touch $85 billion by December compared to the earlier estimate of $75 billion.

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“This provides an important counterweight to lingering geopolitical and trade-related risks and reinforces our comfort with India’s external-sector outlook. Assuming crude at $80-85 per barrel, we maintain our FY27 forecasts for the current account deficit at 0.9 percent of GDP ($36 billion) and an overall balance of payment surplus of $70 billion,” they add.

India’s balance of payments recorded a surplus of $2.9 billion in June, compared with a deficit in the year-ago period. The turnaround was driven entirely by a swing in the capital account, which posted a surplus of $9.1 billion in June, compared with a deficit of $1.6 billion a year earlier.

Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, says inflows through the FCNR(B) deposit scheme have offset some of the pressure on the balance of payments from foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and weaker foreign direct investment (FDI). At the same time, the outlook for FII flows has improved, which should ease some pressure on the rupee in the near term. “Additionally, the FII flows outlook has improved at the margin, driven by lower a India weight in global portfolios, Nifty valuation at a 10-year average and earnings recovered in 1QFY27,” Vora says.

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The currency has remained under pressure over the past six to nine months, weighed by a negative balance of payments amid FII outflows, weaker FDI and a higher current account deficit. The rupee has traded around 95 to the dollar since the end of May. However, unlike after the FCNR(B) scheme in 2013, the rupee has not appreciated significantly, reflecting global uncertainties, geopolitical risks and weaker capital-flow dynamics.

Rao does not expect the rupee to unilaterally lose ground on an early withdrawal of the deposit scheme. “That said, a more interventionist policy response may once again be warranted if external conditions deteriorate, particularly in the event of escalating geopolitical tensions or a higher-for-longer US rates environment,” she says.

RBI intervention has already been strong this year, evident not only in the spot forex market but also in the sharp increase in its net forward sales book, which rose to $106 billion as of May 26, compared with less than $20 billion in 2013, when a similar scheme was last announced. This points to emerging rollover demand over the short term and into the year ahead.

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According to Rao, banking capital flows are set to improve on the back of the swap windows, pushing the full year BOP to upwards of $40 billion compared to a shortfall of $23 billion in FY26.

Yo-yo yields

Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist, Bank of Baroda, says short-end yields are expected to get some support from adequate system liquidity conditions post-FCNR(B) deposit flows.

Yields of Indian bonds have been volatile due to factors like global policy uncertainty, weak rupee, pressure on domestic liquidity and the impact of West Asia crisis. However, coordinated monetary and fiscal policy responses have supported yields broadly. The gap between India and the US 10-year yield is at a multi-year low and far below the long-run average, which may have further aggravated the FPI-debt outflow.

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“The government policy measure to attract durable capital flows came at a very opportune time. The policy response was felt across the entire yield curve. The inclusion of new issuances for 15-year, 30-year and 40-year tenor bonds in the FAR route has resulted in significant downward correction in yields across these,” Mazumdar says.