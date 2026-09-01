India’s domestic economy retained its vigour through July, with resilient demand and a stable external sector cushioning the impact of global uncertainty, the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly economic review for August released on Monday.

Domestic economic activity remained steady even as the pace of expansion “moderated” in some high-frequency indicators such as manufacturing and services PMI and e-way bill generation, the report noted, with easing cost pressures and firm demand conditions expected to continue supporting activity going forward. The external environment, however, remains a key source of uncertainty amid divergent global growth trends, oil price volatility and differing interest-rate policies across major economies.

The industrial sector showed particular resilience, the ministry said, with manufacturing activity continuing to expand alongside a gradual strengthening of domestic technological capabilities. It flagged the need for sustained efforts on R&D, skills development, supply chain resilience and enabling infrastructure to bolster industrial competitiveness going forward.

On agriculture, the outlook remains “cautious”. An intensifying El Niño, expected to peak in late 2026, could pose downside risks to crop yields during the late-August flowering and grain-formation stages, while also affecting soil moisture and winter temperatures critical for the rabi season, particularly wheat and mustard. Kharif sowing has picked up pace following stronger monsoon rains in recent weeks, though acreage still trails last year’s levels. The ministry cautioned that elevated food inflation could crowd out household spending on non-food items, potentially limiting how much of the cost pressure passes through to final consumer prices.

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