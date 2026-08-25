Education experts upbeat about PM Modi’s free education message

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of initiatives focussed on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy. These included a nationwide AI skilling programme for one crore youth, free online coaching for competitive examinations, civil defence reforms, a sports talent hunt for children, expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and new targets for nuclear power generation.

Education experts have welcomed the initiatives, but emphasise that a number of measures are needed to make them a success.

Francis Joseph, India CEO of GEMS Education, a Dubai-based education company, says the plan could help address unequal access to academic support. He feels the word “coaching” is often viewed negatively. “Providing additional support, especially for competitive examinations, can help them access better opportunities, ensuring that every child has access,” he says.

Vinod Sharma, founder of the Brainywood Foundation, a learning platform, says the central challenge would be quality and the oversight needed to protect it. He noted that professions such as medicine and law have bodies that set standards and hold members to account, while coaching centres face little comparable regulation.

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“Making coaching free would not by itself make it effective, and a programme on this scale would need clear rules on who teaches and how well, along with an independent body to check that those standards are met,” he explains.

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