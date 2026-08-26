From hospital visits to a cosy board game, two sisters turn stress into play

For people looking to unwind and reset after a long day, cosy games—low-stress, comforting games sans harsh penalties—offer an easy escape. The genre dates back to 1996, when the first Harvest Moon game was released in Japan, and has since grown to include popular titles such as The Sims and Animal Crossing.

For Lucknow-based sisters Mrinalini Mitra (27) and Nyonika Mitra (26), however, the idea for such a game emerged during one of the most stressful periods of their lives: Their mother’s radiation therapy.

One More Page is a tabletop, card-format cosy board game featuring a 1,000-pound fluffy pet cow, Bo, in search of treats of modaks (sweet, steamed dumplings), and out to distract a scholar from finishing her manuscript. Conceptualised and designed in 2025, the game uses hand-drawn heirloom designs without using AI in the pipeline. The kit contains cards for up to six players, including a solo mode, silk-screened book tokens and a wooden quill, manufactured in China.

In 2023, Mrinalini, the recipient of the Indira Gandhi Radhakrishnan Scholarship for MSc in Modern South Asian Studies at Oxford University, decided to move back to India to care for her mother, who was ailing from cancer; sister Nyonika, a graduate in strategic communication from the London School of Economics, too followed suit.

Advertisement

After routinely spending the week at the hospital for their mother’s treatment, they would return to Lucknow on the weekends. “My rescue Labrador Yasu would stubbornly keep asking my mother to play with him, which was always energising and uplifting,” says Mrinalini, CEO and co-founder of Mithrasa, the studio that has developed One More Page.

Read More