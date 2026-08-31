India’s GDP figures for the April-June quarter of FY27 are due to be released later today by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).
Economists are widely expecting growth to come in between 7 and 7.2 percent, an acceleration from the 6.8 percent growth recorded in the same quarter last year.
The Indian economy grew at 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to 8 percent in the previous quarter. This is higher than the growth rate for Q4FY25, which was 7 percent. Gross Value Added (GVA) grew at 7.9 percent in Q4FY26, compared to 8 percent in the previous quarter.
The government also released estimates for the full financial year and pegged real gross domestic product at Rs 323.12 lakh crore for FY26, at a growth rate of 7.7 percent compared to 7.1 percent in FY25. GVA for the complete financial year is also estimated to have grown at 7.9 percent in FY26 in real terms, compared to 7.3 percent in the previous fiscal year.
Economists say the key question for today’s figures is whether the acceleration is broad-based enough to offset a visible drag from agriculture.
Manufacturing, Capex to Drive Growth
Bank of Baroda economist Jahnavi Prabhakar said the expected growth in Q1FY27 at 7 percent (with an upside of 0.2 percentage points to 7.2 percent) will be led by a rebound in manufacturing, electricity and construction activity, alongside steady government capital expenditure and healthy credit and deposit growth.
ICRA projects the real GDP expansion to have eased to 7 percent in Q1FY27 from 7.8 percent in Q4FY26. Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head - research and outreach at ICRA, said: “High frequency indicators across the industrial and services sectors have revealed a healthy picture of domestic volume growth in Q1 2026-27, belying the concerns of a fallout of higher commodity prices in the quarter on account of the West Asia conflict. However, oil refining companies experienced sizeable losses in Q1 2026-27, which would impact the GVA growth.”
Manufacturing is projected to grow 7.8 percent, moderating from 10.4 percent a year earlier but remaining resilient, aided by an improvement in industrial production (IIP manufacturing growth of 6.3 percent, compared with 4.1 percent last year) and strong corporate earnings across metals, power and infrastructure—sectors that held up well despite cost pressures from the ongoing war in West Asia.
Electricity and construction are both expected to recover sharply, to 7 percent and 6 percent respectively, from a contraction and slower growth a year earlier, helped by government capex growth of 23.6 percent during the quarter.
ICRA also projects that manufacturing volume growth improved to 6.3 percent in Q1FY27 from 4.7 percent in Q4FY26, its fastest pace in six quarters, though partly supported by a favourable base. This was despite a deterioration in the performance of segments such as basic metals, coke and refined petroleum products, and chemicals and chemical products, which were partly impacted by tensions in West Asia during the quarter.
A note from ICRA said that “other segments such as computer, electronic and optical products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers saw a healthy uptick in their growth rates between these quarters, with the latter reflecting continued demand momentum post the GST rate rationalisation.”
The Weak Spot
Agriculture, however, is likely to be the weak link this quarter. Growth in the sector is projected to slow to 3.5 percent from 4.4 percent, hit by extreme heatwave conditions, prevailing El Niño patterns, a delayed south-west monsoon onset and lower reservoir levels. Economists expect the sector to perform better in the coming quarters, aided by a strong pickup in July rainfall after a deficient June.
Services Hold Steady
Services are expected to expand a healthy 8 percent, with financial services growing 9.2 percent on the back of strong credit and deposit trends, and public administration accelerating on higher government revenue expenditure. Trade, hotels and transport may see some deceleration to 7 percent, as compressed margins and higher input costs weigh on the segment.
S&P Affirms India's Sovereign Rating
The GDP print comes days after global rating agency S&P Global Ratings, in a review dated August 27, affirmed India's ‘BBB/A-2’ sovereign rating with a stable outlook, citing sound economic fundamentals and a strong external balance sheet despite near-term headwinds.
S&P expects India’s growth to ease to 6.6 percent for the full fiscal year 2027, from 7.7 percent in FY26, largely on account of an energy price shock stemming from the war in West Asia and challenging agricultural conditions, before rebounding to average 7 percent annually over the following three years.
The agency flagged the government’s continued infrastructure push and gradual fiscal consolidation as key supports for the medium-term outlook, even as elevated food and energy prices, along with a wider fiscal deficit this year, pose some risk.
RBI’s Projections
Adding to the run-up, the Reserve Bank of India, in its most recent policy projections, has pegged Q1FY27 growth at 7 percent and full-year FY27 growth at 6.7 percent, reflecting confidence in India’s underlying growth momentum even as external risks—from US tariffs to volatile crude and fertiliser prices—continue to cloud the outlook.