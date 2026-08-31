India’s GDP figures for the April-June quarter of FY27 are due to be released later today by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

Economists are widely expecting growth to come in between 7 and 7.2 percent, an acceleration from the 6.8 percent growth recorded in the same quarter last year.

The Indian economy grew at 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to 8 percent in the previous quarter. This is higher than the growth rate for Q4FY25, which was 7 percent. Gross Value Added (GVA) grew at 7.9 percent in Q4FY26, compared to 8 percent in the previous quarter.

The government also released estimates for the full financial year and pegged real gross domestic product at Rs 323.12 lakh crore for FY26, at a growth rate of 7.7 percent compared to 7.1 percent in FY25. GVA for the complete financial year is also estimated to have grown at 7.9 percent in FY26 in real terms, compared to 7.3 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Economists say the key question for today’s figures is whether the acceleration is broad-based enough to offset a visible drag from agriculture.

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Manufacturing, Capex to Drive Growth

Bank of Baroda economist Jahnavi Prabhakar said the expected growth in Q1FY27 at 7 percent (with an upside of 0.2 percentage points to 7.2 percent) will be led by a rebound in manufacturing, electricity and construction activity, alongside steady government capital expenditure and healthy credit and deposit growth.

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