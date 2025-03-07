Giedrius Cekanskis: Building a Health and Wellness Empire with Heart

Giedrius Cekanskis, CEO and founder of PureHealth Research, an innovative nutraceutical company, ventured into the highly competitive field of health and wellbeing. Leveraging his skills and determination, Cekanskis established his own company in the health industry, undeterred by the challenges of entrepreneurship. From its inception in the United States, he successfully expanded the brand's reach to international markets, including Australia and New Zealand.
A Mission Beyond Profit
When founding PureHealth Research, Cekanskis knew he wanted to do more than simply work for a profit. His commitment to putting people first is evident in his philosophy: "I genuinely believe that in business, people come first," the CEO has stated. "I know business people that worship the bottom line. I believe our customers are the bottom line. Some of which are friends and family."
Driven by a passion for health and wellness, Cekanskis studied economics at university with the ultimate goal of starting a business. He was determined to master the skills needed to turn his dream into reality and make a positive impact on others' lives.
As a self-made entrepreneur, Cekanskis's educational background, combined with extensive experience in leadership, development, strategic marketing, finance, and management, has shaped his perspective on the importance of giving back to the community through high-quality products, charitable contributions, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.
Making a Difference Through Partnerships
PureHealth Research collaborates with organizations like Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit dedicated to improving nutrition for pregnant women, infants, and young children. PureHealth Research's partnership with Vitamin Angels has delivered life-changing nutritional support to children in need.
At Team of Experts
Every company is only as good as its employees, and PureHealth Research holds itself to that standard. The company works with a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals who contribute to its success and help deliver exceptional products and services to its customers.
One such notable professional is Dr. Holly Lucille, ND, RN, a naturopathic doctor in integrative medicine. According to PureHealth Research, "Dr. Lucille is passionate about the art and science of natural healing, and believes we all have the power to be healthier." She has authored several books, including Creating and Maintaining Balance: A Women's Guide to Safe, Natural, Hormone Health. She has also appeared in publications such as Time magazine's "Alt List" as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People.
PureHealth Research also works with professionals like Dr. Joseph Clarke, DAOM, LAc., who holds double doctorates and works in oriental and functional medicine; Ellery Eden, GG, BSc, a versatile natural health expert with a strong scientific background talented at converting cellular and physiological tech-speak into engaging, clear content; and Art McDermott, CISSN, CSCS, a 6-time NCAA All-American Track & Field Champion, Certified Nutritionist, educator, and 5-time author.
Leadership That Inspires
Cekanskis takes a hands-on approach at PureHealth Research, valuing his employees and creating a warm, supportive work environment. By deeply involving himself in every aspect of the business, Cekanskis raises the bar for his customers by delivering exceptional products and maintaining customer service excellence.
As a testament to their commitment, Roberta Marija Puz, Chief Business Officer at PureHealth Research, shared, "PureHealth Research is a family you can count upon. Our team of experts and professionals in dozens of fields are dedicated to one ultimate goal - to help millions feel better. To redefine health. To restore health harmony using the wholesome goodness of Nature's wisdom."