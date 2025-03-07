Giedrius Cekanskis: Building a Health and Wellness Empire with Heart

Giedrius Cekanskis, CEO and founder of PureHealth Research , an innovative nutraceutical company, ventured into the highly competitive field of health and wellbeing. Leveraging his skills and determination, Cekanskis established his own company in the health industry, undeterred by the challenges of entrepreneurship. From its inception in the United States, he successfully expanded the brand's reach to international markets, including Australia and New Zealand.

A Mission Beyond Profit

When founding PureHealth Research, Cekanskis knew he wanted to do more than simply work for a profit. His commitment to putting people first is evident in his philosophy: "I genuinely believe that in business, people come first," the CEO has stated. "I know business people that worship the bottom line. I believe our customers are the bottom line. Some of which are friends and family."

Driven by a passion for health and wellness, Cekanskis studied economics at university with the ultimate goal of starting a business. He was determined to master the skills needed to turn his dream into reality and make a positive impact on others' lives.

As a self-made entrepreneur, Cekanskis's educational background, combined with extensive experience in leadership, development, strategic marketing, finance, and management, has shaped his perspective on the importance of giving back to the community through high-quality products, charitable contributions, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.





