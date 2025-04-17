Google faces Â£5 billion lawsuit in UK over abusing dominance in online ad searches

Google on Wednesday said it would "vigorously" defend itself after some 250,000 UK businesses filed a multi-billion-pound legal claim against the US tech giant for allegedly overcharging for online advertising.

Law firm Geradin Partners said it had filed a Â£5 billion ($6.6 billion) claim with Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), arguing that Google "abused its dominant position to exclude competitors from the general search and search advertising markets".

Geradin noted that regulators worldwide "have described Google as operating a 'monopoly' and courts in the US and EU have found that Google's conduct broke competition laws".

A Google spokesperson described the CAT filing as "yet another speculative and opportunistic case".

"We will argue against it vigorously. Consumers and advertisers use Google because it helpful, not because there are no alternatives," they added.