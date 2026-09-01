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Gross GST collections climb 15 percent in August, import revenue 29 percent

Net GST revenue grew 8.3 percent to Rs 1.68 lakh crore, while refunds jumped 68 percent amid stronger import-led tax collections

By Samreen Wani
Last Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 14:06 IST1 min
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India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose sharply in August 2026, with gross GST revenue climbing 14.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,99,853 crore. Photo by Shutterstock
India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose sharply in August 2026, with gross GST revenue climbing 14.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,99,853 crore. Photo by Shutterstock
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India's gross GST collections rose 15% to Rs 1,99,853 crore in August 2026, driven by a 29% surge in import revenue. Net GST revenue grew 8.3% to Rs 1.68 lakh crore, while refunds jumped 68% to Rs 31,795 crore.
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India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose sharply in August 2026, with gross GST revenue climbing 14.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,99,853 crore, up from Rs 1.74 lakh crore in August 2025, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The growth was driven largely by a surge in import-related tax collections. Gross import IGST revenue jumped 29 percent to Rs 62,604 crore, far outpacing domestic revenue growth of 9.3 percent, which touched Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the month. On a cumulative basis for the financial year so far (April-August), total gross GST revenue stood at Rs 10.43 lakh crore, an 11 percent increase over the same period last year.

However, refunds also rose sharply in August, climbing 67.9 percent to Rs 31,795 crore in August, compared with Rs 18,935 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds nearly doubled to Rs 18,490 crore, while export refunds processed through ICEGATE rose 61.8 percent to Rs 13,305 crore. As a result, net GST revenue growth was more moderate at 8.3 percent, reaching Rs 1.68 lakh crore for the month.

State-wise data showed wide variation in performance. Assam recorded the sharpest jump, with GST revenue soaring 162 percent to Rs 3,679 crore, while Sikkim saw the steepest decline, down 63 percent to Rs 170 crore. Among larger states, Uttar Pradesh posted a robust 19 percent rise to Rs 9,092 crore, and Gujarat grew 15 percent to Rs 12,047 crore. Maharashtra, the largest contributor, added 8 percent to reach Rs 28,779 crore.

For the cumulative April-August period, the combined Centre and state collections crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore, a 5.3 percent rise.

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First Published: Sep 01, 2026, 16:00

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