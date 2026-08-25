India-leads-with-19-companies-in-forbes-asia-100-to-watch-list-2026

Forbes Asia on Tuesday unveiled its sixth annual 100 to Watch list, highlighting promising small companies and startups emerging across 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. India tops the list with 19 companies, followed by Singapore (15), China (10), Japan and South Korea (nine each), and Indonesia and Australia (eight each). The companies span 10 sectors, including agriculture, health care, consumer technology, ecommerce, green tech, enterprise technology, finance, manufacturing, robotics and space technology. As per Forbes Asia, the companies featured on the list have raised a total of $2.4 billion to date, including almost $1 billion in 2026 so far.

“Forbes Asia’s sixth annual 100 to Watch list continues to highlight startups and small businesses leading the region's next wave of innovation, mostly powered by AI. Some are providing enterprise technology to help SMEs embed automation into their operations, while others are developing cutting-edge robotics to transform sectors such as eldercare and scientific research. Reflecting investor confidence, the 100 companies on the list have raised a combined total of over $2.4 billion in funding to date, including almost $1 billion in 2026,” says Rana Wehbe Watson, editorial director, Forbes Asia.

To select candidates for the 100 to Watch list, Forbes Asia solicited online submissions and invited accelerators, incubators, universities, venture capitalists and others to nominate companies.

To qualify for consideration, companies must:

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Have headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region

Be privately owned for-profit ventures,

Read More Have no more than $50 million in annual revenue and no more than $100 million in total funding through August 15

Indian Companies on the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list 2026

1. Aartiya Broking

Founders: Dale Vaz and Manish Jain

Aaritya Broking, founded in Bengaluru in 2023, operates Sahi, a stock-trading app that had surpassed 5 million downloads by early August. The platform enables users to trade stocks, futures and options on Indian exchanges, charging a flat ₹10 per trade—the lowest fee among discount brokers. It also uses AI to identify unusual trading volumes and monitor technical indicators, helping users make more informed investment decisions. In April, the company raised $33 million in a Series B round led by Accel India, with participation from Elevation Capital, an investor in fintech Paytm and food delivery and quick commerce company Swiggy. Aaritya CEO Dale Vaz previously served as Swiggy’s chief technology officer before co-founding the company.

2. Abcoffee

Founder: Abhijeet Anand

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Abcoffee, whose name translates to “now coffee” in Hindi, is rapidly growing across India. The Mumbai-based grab-and-go coffee chain has doubled its footprint over the past year to more than 100 outlets, primarily in office and retail hubs across major cities. Its parent company, Brewbay Innovations, says standardised operations and an ordering app help the chain serve more than 350,000 cups a month. In May, Abcoffee raised $6.4 million in a pre-Series B round led by Kliff Ventures, the investment arm of Indian food and beverage company K Hospitality, with participation from Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures and others. Founded in 2022, Abcoffee continues to expand its presence across the country.

3. Agnit Semiconductors

Founders: Hareesh Chandrasekar, Srinivasan Raghavan, Digbijoy Neelim Nath, Mayank Shrivastava, (late) Dr Muralidharan Rangarajan, Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, Madhusudan Atre

Founded by a team of researchers and professors primarily originating from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in 2019, the Bengaluru-based company develops and manufactures microchips and electronic components. It uses gallium nitride (GaN), a material known for better heat tolerance and greater power efficiency than conventional silicon. Its key products include radio-frequency chips and power components for telecommunications and defence applications. Agnit says it is India’s first vertically integrated GaN company, managing the process from wafer design through chip manufacturing. In March, the startup raised $2.6 million in seed-extension funding from investors, including Shastra VC, 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock India.

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4. Centricity Wealthtech

Founders: Manu Awasthy

Founded in 2022, Gurugram-based Centricity WealthTech provides software and support services to independent financial advisors. Its One Digital platform offers back-office assistance with tasks such as preparing pitches and addressing complex client queries, while giving advisors access to financial products typically available only through large banks. In August, the startup raised $29 million in a Series A round led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund. Earlier investors include Lightspeed India Partners.

5. Dhruva Space

Founders: Sanjay Nekkanti, Abhay Egoor, Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Krishna Teja Penamakuru

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The 14-year-old spacetech company serves as a one-stop contractor for space missions, handling everything from satellite and critical space-hardware development to pre-launch testing and ground operations. The Hyderabad-based company has supported more than 10 space missions, with 18 additional satellite launches planned over the next three years. In July, it raised $6.3 million in a pre-Series B round from investors, including the government-backed Antariksh Venture Capital Fund.

6. Equal Identity

Founders: Keshav Reddy, Rajeev Ranjan, Krishna Prasad Atluri

Hyderabad-based Equal Identity has developed Equal AI, an AI-powered call assistant that answers and screens incoming calls. The service can converse in eight Indian languages and provides live text transcriptions, enabling users to decide whether to take a call. Launched in October 2025, the app has since reached about 2 million monthly active users, according to the company. Equal Identity also offers identity-verification and financial data-sharing services for businesses. In June, it raised $30 million in a Series B round co-led by Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital.

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7. Everstage

Founders: Siva Rajamani, Vivek Suriyamoorthy

Founded in 2020, Everstage helps sales and finance teams automate processes such as calculating commissions, setting sales targets and generating deal-pricing quotes. Its AI agents support sales-data management and automate the onboarding of new hires onto commission plans. The company serves around 350 clients, primarily in the US, and has raised $45 million to date from investors, including 3one4 Capital, Eight Roads and Elevation Capital.

8. Firstclub Technology

Founder: Ayyappan Rajagopal

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Bengaluru-based FirstClub Technology is aiming to differentiate itself in India’s competitive quick commerce market by focusing on premium-quality groceries. Co-founded by former Flipkart executives, the startup rigorously checks every product, including third-party testing for harmful ingredients and blind taste tests, before being listed. FirstClub, founded in 2024, promises deliveries within 30 minutes and raised $55 million in a Series B round in June, led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina, with participation from investors including Accel.

9. Holaport Logistics

Founders: Bharat Bhardwaj, Shashank Prafulla Pant

Founded in 2022, Bengaluru-based Holaport Logistics operates Xhipment, a digital freight-forwarding platform that enables businesses to book international air and sea shipments online and track cargo in real time. The platform also manages services, including customs clearance, insurance and last-mile delivery.

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10. Kazam

Founders: Akshay Shekhar, Vaibhav Tyagi, and Paras Shah

The Bengaluru-headquartered Kazam provides charging systems for electric vehicles, and software to manage and control charging infrastructure. The six-year-old company has so far installed more than 200,000 charging stations nationwide and claims to have over 70 percent of the market for charging electric three-wheelers. Last June, it raised $6.2 million in a Series B round led by the International Finance Corp, bringing total funds raised to $19.2 million. Its clients include automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and two-wheeler company Bajaj Auto as well as ecommerce outfit Flipkart.

11. Mitigata

Founders: Mohit Anand, Sarthak Dubey, Mayank Morya, Akshit Kaushik

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Cybersecurity firm Mitigata offers AI-powered software that monitors customer networks, and detects and blocks threats, while its insurance arm helps businesses secure coverage against cyberattack-related losses. The Bengaluru-based company handles more than 1 million security incidents annually, cuts false alarms by 90 percent and responds to threats in an average of five minutes. In June, Mitigata raised $15 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, an early investor in ecommerce company Shopify.

12. Moving Tech Innovations

Founders: Magizhan Selvan and Shan MS

The consumer-tech company is the parent company of Bengaluru-based mobility app Namma Yatri, launched in 2023. Unlike most ride-hailing apps, where aggregators take a percentage of every fare as commission, Namma Yatri has a flat subscription fee per day or per ride while drivers keep the rest. Also, unlike its rivals, the app is open source, making it easier for the Google-backed startup to partner with public transport systems. In March, it acquired Netherlands-based digital transit platform Automicle Holding to expand into Europe. The same month, it garnered around $4.4 million in a pre-Series A extension with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Antler and others.

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13. NowPurchase

Founders: Naman Shah, Aakash Shah

Founded in 2016, Kolkata-based NowPurchase runs an online marketplace for scrap metals and alloys, serving metal manufacturers. The company also offers software that connects with factory sensors and cameras, enabling workers to monitor inventory in real time, assess metal quality, minimise waste and improve energy efficiency. In April, NowPurchase raised $8.6 million in a Series B round led by Bajaj Finserv, the financial services arm of the Bajaj Group.

14. Pratech Brands

Founders: Sachin Parikh, Neehar Modi, Anvi Shah

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Mumbai-based Pratech Brands operates HyugaLife, an online marketplace for health and wellness products. The company, which works only with regulator-licensed brands, conducts third-party lab tests to verify product authenticity. The platform now offers more than 450 brands across categories, including daily supplements, health snacks, herbal remedies and protein powders. In April, Pratech Brands raised $10.5 million in a Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures, with early backing from Peak XV’s Surge.

15. Simplismart

Founders: Amritanshu Jain, Devansh Ghatak

Founded in 2022 by former engineers from Oracle and Google, Bengaluru-based Simplismart develops backend software that helps enterprises run AI models more efficiently and at lower costs. Its platform enables businesses to test and deploy open-source AI models in just a few clicks while optimising AI-chip performance, which can be constrained by memory bandwidth bottlenecks. Simplismart’s technology can speed up AI responses and reduce cloud-computing costs by about 50 percent. Backed by Accel, its customers include US AI video-generation startup Higgsfield and Indian online pharmacy Tata 1mg.

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16. TenB Fintech

Founders: Raghuveer Malik, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Rashi Garg

Gurugram based TenB Fintech operates home-financing platform Ambak, which connects buyers, real estate developers and loan agents with more than 75 financial institutions. Its services include credit screening and tracking the status of loan applications. It also automates commission payouts to loan agents. The company launched in 2023 has disbursed about $1 billion in home loans to 19,000 customers in major Indian cities. Last December, it raised $7.8 million in a Series A round co-led by Peak XV Partners and Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India).

17. Theranautilus

Founders: Ambarish Ghosh, Debayan Dasgupta, Peddi Shanmukh Srinivas

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Theranautilus develops nanorobots, devices that are invisible to the naked eye but can carry out precision procedures such as delivering drugs to cancer cells and penetrating teeth channels to form seals that prevent hypersensitivity. The Bengaluru-based startup, founded in 2020, is preparing to test its oncology bots in animals while its oral care bots are entering human trials this year. Investors include Pi Ventures and Lalit Keshre, the billionaire co-founder of Indian fintech Groww.

18. TrueFoundry

Founders: Nikunj Bajaj, Abhishek Choudhary, Anuraag Gutgutia

TrueFoundry helps businesses build, deploy and manage AI applications through a platform designed to monitor response times, secure access to internal data, control costs, scale workloads automatically and maintain reliability during service disruptions. Its customers include AI chipmaker Nvidia and US medical technology company ResMed.

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19. Valueplus Technologies

Founders: Awanish Raj and Vishranth Suresh

Operated by Chennai-based Valueplus Technologies, AssetPlus pivoted in 2021 from a mutual fund investment app for retail investors to a platform for distributors of mutual funds. It allows users to onboard clients, manage portfolios and track commissions while also offering other financial products such as corporate deposits and insurance. In January, it raised $19.5 million in a Series B round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures and Rainmatter, the VC fund of Indian online stock broking giant Zerodha.