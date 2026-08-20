Months after making ethanol-blended fuel mandatory, the government may finally be relenting on the one issue that has drawn sustained criticism from vehicle owners: The lack of choice at the pump.

The government has opened preliminary talks with the fuel industry on whether to reintroduce E10 (a mix of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent petrol) as a parallel option to E20, according to an Indian Express report.

The discussions, still at an early and exploratory stage, follow an opinion piece written jointly by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and Akash Poojari, a consultant in the Department of Economic Affairs, arguing for E10 to be made available again alongside E20. It was the first time a senior government official had publicly backed offering consumers a choice of ethanol blends.

Restoring E10 would ease public concern and protect the existing vehicle fleet while retrofitting catches up, Nageswaran and Poojari wrote.

Motorists have been complaining of falling mileage and engine wear because of E20, specially in older vehicles.

The latest government move marks a reversal in tone. As recently as last month, the government ruled out giving consumers a choice between pure petrol, E10 and E20 at the pump. In a public FAQ, it said stocking three separate base fuels nationwide would multiply costs and complicate quality control across India’s over one lakh retail outlets that run through a vast network of refineries, terminals and pipelines.

Customers who want pure petrol today have the option of paying extra and opting for higher-octane petrol. Motorists have been asking for a similar choice but without the premium.

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The government had said the comparison with premium petrol was not fair. “It is a small, additive enhanced product sold at a premium in limited quantities, not a separate nationwide base fuel,” according to the PIB note.

It also flagged the massive cost of E20. “Public sector banks have financed close to Rs 1 lakh crore a year in ethanol plants, storage and logistics. Reverting to E10 now would strand this investment and hurt the farmers and entrepreneurs who built it in good faith.”

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E20 has been mandatory in India since April this year, though it has been the standard fuel at pumps since last year. The government achieved its blending target five years ahead of the original target.

Only vehicles manufactured after April 2023, when Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 emission norms kicked in, are E20-compatible.

Automakers have said older vehicles can also run on E20 without any issues, though they have acknowledged the blend can cut fuel economy by 3-5 percent in non-compliant vehicles. They have also said there is no evidence linking E20 to engine or component damage.

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The government has not done any assessment on the percentage of vehicles currently compatible with E20, it said in Rajya Sabha last month.

Any move to run E10 and E20 in parallel would require significant changes to India’s fuel supply chain, which has shifted entirely to E20. But it would build consumer trust.

Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility, said allowing E10 and E20 to coexist during the transition period was the best way to build trust.

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There are two more ways, he said. “An industry-backed ethanol assurance back-up fund could be created to compensate customers in genuine cases where fuel quality or compatibility issues are established. This would reassure consumers that they will not be left to bear the financial burden alone.”

Also, the government, automakers, oil marketing companies and insurers could jointly establish a transparent claims-resolution framework for at least the next decade, he suggested. “Customers should have a simple, time-bound mechanism instead of being forced into lengthy legal disputes.”

He was referring to a Raipur consumer court ruling that held Maruti Suzuki responsible for E20-linked damage to a customer’s SUV and asked it to replace the car or refund its full price. Maruti has said fuel contamination, and not E20, was behind the damage and that it will challenge the ruling.