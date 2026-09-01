India’s economy has demonstrated continued resilience through a turbulent quarter marked by geopolitical conflict in West Asia and volatile global commodity prices, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday at a press conference, as the government released Q1FY27 GDP data. Speaking virtually from Asheville, North Carolina, where he is attending G20 meetings, Nageswaran said quarterly real GDP growth had picked up well after a slight lull in late FY25 and had “weathered global uncertainties rather well”.
All three sectors, agriculture, manufacturing and services, contributed to the growth, with agriculture lagging slightly, while manufacturing and services performed strongly despite disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia. Exports emerged as a key bright spot, he noted, with merchandise exports excluding oil, gems and jewellery growing briskly even as global trade faced rising tariff and non-tariff barriers.
“Private final consumption expenditure has also done well, and there are also anecdotal reports in the media that corroborate the fact that the private sector’s gross fixed capital formation is showing very clear uptake, even though it may be confined to a few sectors,” Nageswaran said, adding that bank credit growth also reinforces the feeling that there is more credit available and more investment activity happening in the country.
On oil, Nageswaran said Brent crude prices had risen only modestly despite fresh US military action against Iranian rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz, helped by weaker Chinese demand and strategic reserve releases by the US and other nations. However, he flagged that prices were unlikely to fall sustainably below $80 a barrel given lingering supply risks.
He added that after a rocky start with a sharp June deficit, monsoon activity had recovered through July and stabilised in August, keeping kharif sowing only marginally below last year’s levels which is a positive signal for agricultural output, he said, while cautioning that the rabi season’s outcome would depend on how El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole interact.
High-frequency indicators like PMI readings, GST collections, auto sales and bank credit growth have all corroborated the official GDP numbers, Nageswaran said. Inflation, though rising from a low base, remained within the central bank’s target band, even as wholesale price pressures kept nominal GDP growth at 10.3 percent, below consensus estimates of 11-12 percent.
On the trade front, Nageswaran said the UK trade agreement was now active and operational, and the bilateral investment agreement with Israel had also entered into force. Negotiations with several other countries were advancing well, he said, while the India-EU free trade agreement is expected to become operational by the end of the ongoing calendar year. He also cited an extended emergency credit line for MSMEs and other measures as having cushioned the economy through the West Asia crisis.
Asset monetisation receipts had already reached 84 percent of the full-year budget target, significantly easing fiscal slippage concerns, he added. “And the government’s active resource, non-tax resource mobilisation, and the buoyancy in GST collections are all are all contributing to greatly, significantly reducing fiscal slippage fears in the market,” he said.
“The domestic momentum and export performance have both combined to deliver another quarter of very strong growth,” Nageswaran said, crediting structural reforms implemented over the past 12 years for the outcome, even as he flagged continuing global uncertainty around interest rates and energy supplies.