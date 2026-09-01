India’s economy has demonstrated continued resilience through a turbulent quarter marked by geopolitical conflict in West Asia and volatile global commodity prices, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday at a press conference, as the government released Q1FY27 GDP data. Speaking virtually from Asheville, North Carolina, where he is attending G20 meetings, Nageswaran said quarterly real GDP growth had picked up well after a slight lull in late FY25 and had “weathered global uncertainties rather well”.

All three sectors, agriculture, manufacturing and services, contributed to the growth, with agriculture lagging slightly, while manufacturing and services performed strongly despite disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia. Exports emerged as a key bright spot, he noted, with merchandise exports excluding oil, gems and jewellery growing briskly even as global trade faced rising tariff and non-tariff barriers.

“Private final consumption expenditure has also done well, and there are also anecdotal reports in the media that corroborate the fact that the private sector’s gross fixed capital formation is showing very clear uptake, even though it may be confined to a few sectors,” Nageswaran said, adding that bank credit growth also reinforces the feeling that there is more credit available and more investment activity happening in the country.

On oil, Nageswaran said Brent crude prices had risen only modestly despite fresh US military action against Iranian rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz, helped by weaker Chinese demand and strategic reserve releases by the US and other nations. However, he flagged that prices were unlikely to fall sustainably below $80 a barrel given lingering supply risks.

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