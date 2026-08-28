India’s factory output growth slows to 6.7 percent in July

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 6.7 percent year-on-year in July 2026, moderating from an 8.8 percent expansion in June, even as strength in manufacturing and power generation offset a contraction in mining activity, government data released on Friday showed.
Rahul Agrawal, principal economist, ICR says that the deceleration was broad-based and was partly driven by an adverse base.
Manufacturing, which accounts for over three-fourths of the index, grew 7.3 percent in July, easing from June’s 9.5 percent expansion. Electricity and gas supply was the standout performer, expanding 8.7 percent, while water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 7.4 percent. Generation from non-renewable sources drove the growth in the electricity segment which grew by 12.5 percent compared to a 3.2 percent growth from renewable sources.
Mining and quarrying segment was the laggard, contracting 0.9 percent against a 1.6 percent rise in June. The performance in mining was dragged down by weakness in fuel and non-metallic minerals even as metallic minerals output surged 24.3 percent in July.
Within manufacturing, 19 of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth. Electrical equipment led the pack with a 28.3 percent jump, driven by switchgear, UPS systems and optical fibre connectors. Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers grew 22.2 percent, powered by auto components, passenger cars and commercial vehicles, while machinery and equipment expanded 12.1 percent on the back of construction equipment, pumps and turbines. On the other end, tobacco products (-12.2 percent), wearing apparel (-0.6 percent), chemical products (-2.7 percent) and pharma (-5.6 percent) contracted. “Here, the export markets were subdued for textiles and pharma which could have affected growth,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
The use-based classification painted a similarly mixed picture. Capital goods output rose a robust 16.1 percent, and intermediate goods grew 10 percent, signalling continued investment activity. On the growth in capital goods segment, Sabnavis adds that “this is a positive sign for the revival in manufacturing which has been on the cards for some time. The push given by the government to infra in the first four months has forged strong backward linkages.”
Consumer durables climbed 10.5 percent, suggesting resilient discretionary demand, even as consumer non-durables contracted 1 percent, a sign that demand for everyday essentials remains soft. Infrastructure and construction goods grew 6.9 percent, while primary goods rose 4.1 percent.
For the April-July period of the current fiscal year, cumulative IIP growth stood at 6.3 percent, with capital goods (15.4 percent) and consumer durables (8.7 percent) among the strongest categories.
“Overall, IIP growth has remained quite strong during the first four months of FY27, belying the expectations around the adverse impact on account of the West Asia tensions, although this was also partly supported by a favourable base,” Agrawal says.