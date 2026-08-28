India’s factory output growth slows to 6.7 percent in July

India’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 6.7 percent year-on-year in July 2026, moderating from an 8.8 percent expansion in June, even as strength in manufacturing and power generation offset a contraction in mining activity, government data released on Friday showed.

Rahul Agrawal, principal economist, ICR says that the deceleration was broad-based and was partly driven by an adverse base.

Manufacturing, which accounts for over three-fourths of the index, grew 7.3 percent in July, easing from June’s 9.5 percent expansion. Electricity and gas supply was the standout performer, expanding 8.7 percent, while water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 7.4 percent. Generation from non-renewable sources drove the growth in the electricity segment which grew by 12.5 percent compared to a 3.2 percent growth from renewable sources.

Mining and quarrying segment was the laggard, contracting 0.9 percent against a 1.6 percent rise in June. The performance in mining was dragged down by weakness in fuel and non-metallic minerals even as metallic minerals output surged 24.3 percent in July.

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