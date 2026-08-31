India’s economy grew 7.8 percent in the April-June quarter of 2026-27, a sharp pick-up from the 6.9 percent pace recorded in the same period last year and a signal that domestic demand and investment activity are gathering momentum, according to government data released on Monday. The Q1FY27 figures were, however, lower than the 8.6 percent growth seen in Q4FY26.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) touched Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 75.46 lakh crore a year earlier. In nominal terms, with GDP not adjusted for inflation, GDP rose 10.3 percent to Rs 88.27 lakh crore, against Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1FY26. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, says that this growth in nominal figures was aided by higher inflation, which enters the deflation indices.

“Overall, economic activity remained robust during the April-June quarter despite the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict on some sectors as well as the unfolding impact of the uneven monsoon,” says Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Meanwhile, gross value added (GVA) expanded 8.2 percent in real terms and 11.5 percent in nominal terms in the same quarter. “The higher growth in GVA relative to GDP can be accounted for by the higher subsidy bill which is netted from taxes. This was due to higher food and fertiliser subsidy bills,” says Sabnavis.

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