Mahindra’s new EV unicorn to ramp up capacity, targets IPO within 2 years

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle arm of Mumbai-based automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra that became a unicorn last month, plans to expand capacity as demand outpaces supply in the segment that’s electrifying fast.

Passenger three-wheelers have gone from roughly 2 percent electric five years ago to about 40 percent now.

“By 2030, three-wheelers should be at least 70 percent electric. It could even be 80 percent, but if I have to be conservative, [I’d say] 70-75 percent,” Managing Director and CEO Suman Mishra told Forbes India. “Of course, my vision is 100 percent electric in all the last mile categories. So, we will continue working on that.”

Growth is being capped by capacity rather than demand. “We will sell everything that we can make,” she said. “Currently we are looking at a capacity constraint, not a demand constraint.”

The company has an installed manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units annually across its plants, including a new facility in Telangana that also houses a battery plant and makes the UDO, the company’s flagship product.

The current capacity is sufficient for this financial year, said Mishra. The commercial vehicle maker sold 1.36 lakh units in FY26, a YoY growth of 26 percent.

It’s the supply chain capacity that is the constraint today, not our capacity, she said.

To manage the near-term squeeze, it is debottlenecking its existing production lines while simultaneously working on a longer-term capacity expansion.

Capacity addition would take 12 to 18 months, said Mishra.

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The company’s revenue and profit have been rising steadily, according to Mahindra & Mahindra’s annual reports. Its revenue rose from Rs 2,367 crore in FY24 to Rs 3,783 crore in FY25 and further to Rs 4,798 crore in FY26.

Net profit rose from Rs 26 crore in FY24 to Rs 246 crore the next fiscal, before slipping to Rs 185 crore in FY26.

Also Read: Anish Shah's Mahindra bet: The strategy behind a 12x market cap

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Mishra attributed the fall to the winding down of subsidies. The government’s demand-side subsidy for electric three-wheelers—which had provided as much as Rs 75,000 per vehicle in earlier years, was tapered down to Rs 50,000 and then Rs 25,000 per unit—has now ended. “The subsidy was lower last year compared to earlier years and in one quarter there was no demand subsidy.”

On production incentives, she said if you consider the production-linked incentive (PLI), you see profitability. “But PLI is a time-bound scheme, it will go away at some point. We normally look at our economics without subsidies. And when we do that, we are seeing an improving trajectory and we are hopeful that when PLI goes within a year or so, we will be independently profitable,” according to Mishra.

She said the exact figures—without subsidy benefits—will be made public once the company begins its IPO process, which is 18 to 24 months away.

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Mahindra Group’s CEO & MD Anish Shah has earlier said the commercial vehicle arm would list in the second half of calendar 2027.

Mishra said no banker has yet been appointed and that the exact timing will depend on market conditions and several other factors.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is present in the three-wheeler (both passenger and cargo), the small commercial four-wheeler (the N1 category) and the e-rickshaw segments of the commercial vehicle market.

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The three-wheeler passenger segment is more than 40 percent electrified pan-India, with several regions already above 90 percent, said Mishra. Mahindra has a 39.7 percent market share here.

The three-wheeler cargo segment is around 20 percent electric and Mahindra’s market share is at 44 percent.

The company holds a combined market share of roughly 40 percent across the two three-wheeler segments.

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In e-rickshaws, which are 100 percent electrified, the company's market share is 37 percent, according to SIAM.

The four-wheeler small commercial category is only about 10 percent electrified (Mahindra market share, including internal combustion engine models, is around 15 percent).

“This is an area where we want to really push and innovate and bring high-technology products,” she said of the four-wheeler category.

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Another area of focus is metros. “Cities are the next inflection point. In Mumbai, for instance, electrification in the three-wheeler segment is under 5 percent, largely because the drivers lack access to home parking and charging,” she said.

Across its three-wheeler business, more than 95 percent of the portfolio is now electric, with ICE and CNG models making up less than 1 percent of sales.

Mishra said new investment is not going toward internal-combustion capacity except where required for regulatory compliance.

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The company has raised a cumulative Rs1,300 crore since it was carved out as a separate entity in September 2023, Mishra said, with Mahindra & Mahindra not having injected fresh capital beyond the initial asset transfer.

A 2023 round from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and another one from NIIF’s India-Japan fund in 2024 went largely towards the development of the UDO. The latest funding round, led by Lightrock, valued the company at Rs 10,822 crore, fetching it the unicorn status.

Funds from this round will be directed towards capacity expansion and further product development, said Mishra.

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The CEO did not rule out acquisitions as the segment has been gradually consolidating, though she said any deal would need to bring genuine product or technology value, rather than distribution reach, given the company’s already extensive pan-India footprint.

Exports are another opportunity. The manufacturer, which ships to neighbouring markets such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, plans to expand gradually.

Mahindra’s last mile mobility business is one of the “growth gems” identified by Group CEO Shah after he took charge in 2021. The target was five-fold volume growth over five years.

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The company, Mishra said, has already grown roughly 20 times since then. “So we’re good.”