Noel Tata: The quiet power behind Chandra’s exit

For much of his career, Noel Tata was the Tata who never quite got the top job. Twice, when the opportunity arose to succeed Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, the group chose someone else. In 2012, it was Cyrus Mistry. In 2017, it was N Chandrasekaran.

The 69-year-old has been chairman of the Tata Trusts since October 2024, following the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata. The trusts collectively own 66.4 percent of Tata Sons, making Noel the most powerful shareholder representative in the group—even though he does not run Tata Sons.

That distinction became critical this year.

In February, the Tata Sons board considered Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third five-year term. The proposal had already received the backing of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. But one director did not support it, and the board failed to reach the unanimity required for the appointment.

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What followed was a six-month stalemate that ultimately ended with Chandrasekaran deciding not to offer himself for reappointment.

The questions Noel raised went beyond whether Chandrasekaran had performed well. He wanted greater clarity on the strategy and capital requirements of the group’s newer businesses, including aviation, semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles, electronics and digital commerce. There was also concern about the dividends flowing from Tata Sons to the trusts, which fund their philanthropic activities.

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The numbers explain why the questions mattered. Air India and Air India Express reported a combined loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, while Tata Digital lost ₹4,974 crore. These businesses are consuming large amounts of capital even as the group’s traditional cash generators, particularly TCS, remain crucial to Tata Sons’ ability to fund the wider empire.

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There was another fault line: The future of Tata Sons itself. Noel has opposed a potential listing, while Chandrasekaran had resisted giving an unconditional assurance that the holding company would never list. For Noel, keeping Tata Sons private is closely tied to preserving the trusts’ control and philanthropic purpose. Noel is doing exactly what Noel should be doing, which is representing the interests of the Trusts, says Peter Casey, the author of an authorized biography of the Tata Group.

Also Read What awaits Chandrasekaran’s successor at Tata

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Noel’s influence carries an unusual family history. He is married to Aloo Mistry, daughter of late construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry. That makes him the brother-in-law of Mistry, whose dramatic removal as Tata Sons chairman in 2016 triggered one of corporate India’s fiercest boardroom battles.

The irony is hard to miss. A decade after Mistry was removed by the Tata establishment, Noel—his brother-in-law and now head of the Tata Trusts—has emerged as the key figure in the departure of the man who succeeded him.

Chandrasekaran will remain chairman until February 2027. But the power equation at Bombay House has already changed. And Noel, once the overlooked Tata, is now helping decide who gets to lead the group next.