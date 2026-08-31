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Services Boom: Eight sectors post double-digit growth in June

India’s new trial Index of Services Production shows broad-based growth, with 18 of 19 sub-sectors expanding in June. Real estate led the gains, while air transport was the only sector to contract

By Samreen Wani
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 17:35 IST1 min
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Real estate was the standout performer, with output surging 24.7 percent in June, the fastest pace among all sub-sectors. Photo by Shutterstock
Real estate was the standout performer, with output surging 24.7 percent in June, the fastest pace among all sub-sectors. Photo by Shutterstock
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India's new trial Index of Services Production shows 8 sectors with double-digit growth in June. 18 of 19 sub-sectors expanded, led by real estate (24.7%). Air transport was the only one to contract (-6%).
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Eight of the 19 sub-sectors tracked in India’s new trial Index of Services Production (ISP) recorded double-digit growth in June 2026 compared with a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

Moreover, 18 of the 19 sub-sectors posted positive growth in June, with only air transport bucking the trend and contracting by 6 percent year-on-year.

Real estate was the standout performer, with output surging 24.7 percent in June, the fastest pace among all sub-sectors. It was followed by retail trade at 18 percent, wholesale trade at 15.1 percent, administrative and support services at 14.4 percent, and IT and computer-related services at 13.5 percent.

Other sub-sectors in double digits included banking, which grew 11.4 percent, warehousing and support activities for transportation at 11.8 percent, and accommodation and food at 10.2 percent. Road transport expanded 9.7 percent, insurance rose 9.6 percent, and telecommunications grew 9.5 percent, all just short of the double-digit mark. Professional, scientific and technical services, including R&D, grew 9.1 percent.

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At the other end, railway transport rose a modest 3.3 percent, information and broadcasting grew 4.6 percent, and postal and courier services expanded 5 percent—the slowest among sectors still in positive territory.

First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 17:39

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