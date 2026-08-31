Eight of the 19 sub-sectors tracked in India’s new trial Index of Services Production (ISP) recorded double-digit growth in June 2026 compared with a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

Moreover, 18 of the 19 sub-sectors posted positive growth in June, with only air transport bucking the trend and contracting by 6 percent year-on-year.

Real estate was the standout performer, with output surging 24.7 percent in June, the fastest pace among all sub-sectors. It was followed by retail trade at 18 percent, wholesale trade at 15.1 percent, administrative and support services at 14.4 percent, and IT and computer-related services at 13.5 percent.

Other sub-sectors in double digits included banking, which grew 11.4 percent, warehousing and support activities for transportation at 11.8 percent, and accommodation and food at 10.2 percent. Road transport expanded 9.7 percent, insurance rose 9.6 percent, and telecommunications grew 9.5 percent, all just short of the double-digit mark. Professional, scientific and technical services, including R&D, grew 9.1 percent.

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