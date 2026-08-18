Tata Sons defers AGM; quorum shortfall deepens leadership crisis

Tata Sons’ annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18 was adjourned after the holding company failed to meet the quorum required under its Articles of Association, an unprecedented development that comes barely a week after N Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek another term as chairman.

The AGM was expected to be closely watched because shareholders were to consider resolutions relating to the board, including Chandrasekaran’s continuation as a director. His decision not to seek reappointment as chairman until his current term ends in February 2027 has opened the way for a leadership transition at Tata group.

The immediate reason for Tuesday’s adjournment was a shortfall in quorum, according to reporting by Moneycontrol. The problem is linked to the inability of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) to nominate a representative to attend the meeting jointly with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

The SRTT has been under regulatory restrictions following an order by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The restrictions have prevented it from taking certain decisions, including convening a board meeting to nominate its representative. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had earlier indicated that it could not jointly nominate a representative with the SRTT under the circumstances, leaving Tata Sons facing the possibility that the quorum would not be met.

That possibility materialised on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read More