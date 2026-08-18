Two more Air India pilots have returned ‘non-negative’ results in preliminary drug screening, according to an NDTV report on Monday. A non-negative result is not the same as a confirmed positive result. The test samples have been sent for confirmatory testing, and the final results are awaited. The two pilots have been de-rostered in the meantime.

Air India began a one-time drug screening of all its pilots on August 13, after the pilot-in-command of its August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test. Both pilots had been removed from the roster after the first test; no further disciplinary action by the airline has been disclosed. The airline has about 5,000 pilots across Air India and Air India Express.

More than 300 Air India pilots had undergone the test as of August 17. The airline has said the exercise goes beyond the drug-testing requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), although it does not specify in what way. The DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements state that no person acting as a pilot, commander, or other operating crew member “shall have taken or used any alcoholic drink, sedative, narcotic, or stimulant drug preparation within 12 hours of the commencement of the flight”. They also prohibit crew from operating while their ability is impaired by such substances. The rules add that pilots “shall not exercise the privileges of their licenses/ratings/authorisation/approval while under the influence of any psychoactive substance which might render them unable to safely discharge their duties”.

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In an internal communication to pilots last week, Air India said it had decided to undertake a mandatory “full screening of all group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations”. “Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India’s DGCA,” the airline said in the letter. “We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further.” The airline said the screening would be conducted alongside training at its Gurugram academy, at its flight briefing centres, Air India offices, or at locations provided by the pilots’ respective bases.

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