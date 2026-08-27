US H-1B $103,265 fee: What it means for Indians, IT workers and employers

The Trump administration is proposing another six-figure cost for H-1B visas, months after a US court struck down the guidance implementing its earlier $100,000 payment requirement. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $103,265 fee for H-1B petitions subject to the annual cap. The employer sponsoring the worker would pay it, on top of existing H-1B fees.

The proposal is not yet in effect. DHS has opened a 30-day public comment period, with comments due by September 24, before it decides whether to issue a final rule.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialised jobs that generally require specialised knowledge and a bachelor's degree or equivalent.

The programme has an annual cap of 85,000 new H-1Bs: 65,000 regular slots and another 20,000 for people with a master's degree or higher from a US university. Some employers, including universities and certain research organisations, are exempt from the cap.

The proposed $103,265 fee would apply to cap-subject H-1B petitions, including those filed under the 20,000 advanced-degree allocation. It would be paid when the employer files the petition and would come on top of other H-1B fees.

Because the fee would be due when the petition is filed, it could be charged on more than 85,000 petitions, including petitions that are ultimately not approved.

How is this different from the earlier $100,000 payment?

The earlier $100,000 payment was introduced by US President Donald Trump in September 2025 and applied to certain new H-1B petitions for workers outside the US.

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The new $103,265 charge is being proposed by DHS as a separate fee on all cap-subject H-1B petitions. That means it could also apply to some people already in the US who are changing to H-1B status.

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Who would be affected?

Aside from foreign workers, international students could also be affected. Students on F-1 visas can use Optional Practical Training, or OPT, a temporary work authorisation for eligible international students, before seeking an H-1B through the annual cap.

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USCIS data for FY23 show that 72 percent of approved H-1B petitions for initial employment that involved a change of status were for beneficiaries who previously held F-1 or F-2 status. F-1 is the student category, while F-2 covers their spouses and children.

The proposed fee would not apply to H-1B petitions that are not subject to the cap. That includes extensions, amendments and transfers for workers who have already been counted against the cap, as well as cap-exempt petitions filed by qualifying universities and certain research organisations.

Why does this matter for Indians and the IT sector?

Indians account for the largest share of H-1B beneficiaries. USCIS data for US FY24, which ran from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, show that 283,755 approved H-1B petitions involved beneficiaries born in India, or 71 percent of all approved petitions. China was second at 11.7 percent.

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Moreover, in FY23, computer-related occupations accounted for 65 percent of all approved H-1B petitions, according to USCIS.

Indian IT companies are among the major H-1B sponsors. H-1B Track, a visa data platform that compiles USCIS petition data, recorded 65,340 H-1B petitions for Tata Consultancy Services between FY19 and FY26, 59,781 for Infosys, 23,551 for HCL America and 20,485 for Wipro.

The proposed fee is also large compared with the pay of many H-1B workers. USCIS data for FY23 put median compensation at $99,000 for H-1B beneficiaries with a bachelor's degree and $114,000 for those with a master's degree. The proposed $103,265 fee would therefore exceed the median annual compensation for bachelor's degree holders.

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How much does an H-1B cost today?

The existing US government fees for a standard H-1B petition come to about $3,380, before legal costs. A cap-subject case also has a separate $215 registration fee. Premium processing adds $2,965. Certain employers that meet the H-1B/L-1 workforce threshold face an additional $4,000 fee.

The proposed $103,265 would come on top of these existing costs.

Why does the US want to charge $103,265?

DHS says the fee would help recover part of the federal government's costs of administering the lawful immigration system. The costs it cites include immigration-benefit processing, fraud detection, national-security vetting, immigration court operations, consular visa processing and labour standards enforcement.

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DHS estimates that the fee could generate about $8.8 billion a year, based on a projected 85,000 cap-subject H-1B petitions.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson Zach Kahler said the proposed fee is intended to "recover the costs incurred across the federal government to adjudicate, vet, and support lawful immigration programmes that otherwise must be funded by taxpayers".

Vice President JD Vance has also backed the administration's approach. In a post on X on August 24, he wrote: "If an American corporation needs workers, it should hire and train Americans."

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India's response

After the US announced the $100,000 H-1B payment in September 2025, India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was studying the measure and its implications, including with Indian industry.

The ministry said skilled talent mobility and exchanges had contributed to "technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation" in both the US and India. It also said the measure was likely to have "humanitarian consequences" because of disruptions to families and that the government hoped the US would address them. The statement was issued on September 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, Nasscom, India's technology industry body, said Indian IT companies had already reduced their dependence on H-1B workers while expanding their US workforce. It said the industry had invested more than $1.1 billion in strengthening the US STEM talent pipeline through university partnerships and programmes to upskill US workers.

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"The H-1B visa programme has long served an important purpose in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US," Nasscom said in a statement on August 25. It added that any increase in fees should be viewed in the context of the programme's purpose of giving US companies access to temporary skills where shortages exist.

How competitive is the H-1B cap?

In May, USCIS said it received 211,600 properly submitted registrations for FY27, down from 343,981 the previous year, but still more than twice the 85,000 available slots.

KFF, a US health policy research organisation, noted in an August 26 analysis that the fee would apply “at the time of petition filing” and therefore could affect “a significantly larger number of petitions than the 85,000 approved annually under the cap, including those that are not approved”.

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What happens next?

The $103,265 fee is still a proposal. DHS is accepting public comments until September 24 and must review the feedback before deciding whether to issue a final rule.