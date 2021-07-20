  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Flag it

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 20, 2021 12:04:22 PM IST
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 12:47:50 PM IST

A fisherman hoists a black flag in Chennai as a sign of protest against the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill 2021.

Image: Arun Sankar/AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How China transformed into a prime cyber threat to the US