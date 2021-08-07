Photo of the day: Monsoon harvest

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Aug 7, 2021 02:03:49 PM IST
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 02:12:50 PM IST

Women plant rice saplings at a paddy field in Hooghly district, West Bengal on August 06, 2021. A large number of villages and fields lie inundated in Hooghly and other districts following heavy rain.

Image:  Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images

