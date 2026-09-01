Allu Arjun’s rise: How the Pushpa star became a pan-India phenomenon

The rains arrive in Mumbai after a brief lull to give the city a lazy vibe on Independence Day. At the fourth-floor apartment of a sea-facing building in Juhu, though, the mood is anything but that. The energy is hard to miss as more than 20 people—managers, makeup artistes, hairdressers, stylists—pace through the hallway to ensure everything is perfect before the camera rolls.

In one corner of the balcony overlooking the expansive Arabian Sea, actor Allu Arjun, dressed in a white shirt, black trousers and a blazer, with sunglasses to complement the attire, surrenders himself to the photographer. A while later, he ditches the formals for a casual T-shirt before wrapping up the shoot, which lasted three hours and spanned multiple looks. The foot-tapping music only stops when the artiste claps and thanks everyone for their cooperation. Immediately after, surrounded by his team, he checks out a few photographs on the laptop. “This one defines power,” asserts one of the team members in response to a close-up shot. The actor simply smiles.

In a career spanning over two decades, Arjun has emerged as one of the most bankable film stars of his time. Though his work has been confined to Telugu cinema, where his stardom is legendary, the roaring success of Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) has made him a pan-India superstar and a sought-after name by brands. The two films collectively earned approximately ₹2,200 crore at the global box office.

“Pushpa was my platform and an opportunity to exhibit my skills. Its success has empowered me to take Indian cinema to another level, to take Telugu cinema to a pan-India level,” the actor tells Forbes India. His portrayal of a daily labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate resonated with the masses who saw him as one of their own. It also fetched the 44-year-old his first National Award for Best Actor.



The sequel to the gangster drama with corruption at its core grossed approximately ₹1,800 crore globally, five times more than the first installment’s ₹350+ crore collections. Headlining a franchise is neither easy nor are the returns guaranteed for the sequel even if the first part was a hit. Did Arjun ever feel the weight of expectations after the success of Pushpa: The Rise? “Pressure is a privilege. And hardly three or four people in the country have that privilege. So, it’s a blessing… pressure is a blessing,” he says.

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Pan-India Brand

The Pushpa franchise remains the crown jewel of Arjun’s acting career so far because the two films have also upped his brand value and endorsement appeal. The box office performance of Pushpa: The Rise coincided with his entry into Kroll’s celebrity brand valuation report in 2022, with a brand value of $31.4 million. It shot up to $35.5 million after Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024.

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“The Pushpa phenomenon was the principal catalyst in Allu Arjun’s transition from a predominantly regional superstar to a pan-India celebrity brand. For advertisers, it demonstrated that he could front national campaigns, command premium fees and deliver highly recognisable creative assets across languages,” says Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, valuation advisory services, at Kroll. “It enhanced his pricing power—market reports indicate that his endorsement fee increased from ₹35 lakh to ₹4-6 crore per day after Pushpa: The Rise. Based on our analysis, it is estimated at ₹9.5 crore in 2025, placing him among India’s most premium celebrity endorsers.”

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Over the years, Arjun has been an ambassador for more than 25 brands, including Coca-Cola India (Thums Up), Parle Agro (Frooti), KFC India, redBus and Hero MotoCorp. The actor insists that he has a basic checklist before associating his name with any brand or product. “It has to be an ethically good brand. It has to suit my personality, align with it—I can’t do washing powder brands, it’s not my thing. And the paycheque has to be good,” says Arjun, emphasising that while money is important, it is not the most significant factor.

A few years ago, the actor, who is particular about not endorsing “energetically negative products”, refused to do a pan masala advertisement which was paying him an eye-popping sum. “I’m grateful and humbled that I could afford to turn it down. I was in a position of privilege to do that,” recalls Arjun. “The money was extremely high… it was more than my previous film’s salary. The full remuneration of a movie for just one day’s work. And this is the paycheque of an entire film when you are at the peak of your career, not your first or second movie,” says the actor, who hails from a film family and began as a child artiste in 1985.

Aayushman Sinha, founder and CEO of talent management agency Represent, facilitated the first deal between Coca-Cola and the actor before Pushpa: The Rise released. He says he was pleasantly surprised to see Arjun get involved in the brand’s ‘Memu Aagamu (We will not stop)’ campaign, which featured K-pop band Tri.be.

“It wasn’t a case of ‘I’m going to get X amount of money and I will move away once I get that’. He did five in-person brainstorming meetings before anything was shot. He gave us a lot of feedback along the way. His inputs were valuable, he came up with extremely valid points, which helped make the campaign a lot stronger,” he says.

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Style Icon, Trendsetter

Brand experts and advertising veterans believe Arjun’s popularity transcends geographies and age groups. It helps that his ascent has coincided with regional cinema reaching a wider audience because of streaming platforms and blockbuster hits like Baahubali, Pushpa and RRR from the Telugu industry.

Manish Porwal, group managing director of Alchemist, who is directly in charge of Auntorage, the company’s celebrity linkage wing, explains that actors are treated as demigods in the South. Andhra Pradesh, where Arjun hails from, is not the topmost state in the country and, so, it needs some things to depict as its pride. Films are one of them. “Allu Arjun came at a time when Telugu cinema was finding its revival and becoming national. He came at the right time when Hindi films were dropping [in terms of popularity and business]. And then Pushpa threw him into another orbit altogether,” he says.

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According to Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion, an advertising agency, the actor connects equally with the urban metro population as well as Tier II and III audiences. “He is a style icon, a trendsetter. From Pushpa’s ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ walk to the floral shirts, bucket hats and dhoti pants, he makes fashion mainstream.

So, brands use him when they want to look cool and current. He owns that effortless swag in Indian cinema. He has both mass and class pull—it’s a rare combination where you appeal to both front-benchers and the Instagram Reels generation,” says Goyal, who is also chief mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands.

It is this relatability cutting across generations that has helped the artiste build his brand. Harish Bijoor, business and brand strategy expert, believes Arjun’s fan base is made up of people aged six to those in their 80s. And the reason for that is also the Pushpa effect. “He played the role of a brigand so beautifully that a lot of people think of him to be that. A South star was seen as more than a South star. Allu Arjun is revered for doing all the great things that he did in his cinema. That gives him a rebel star kind of a feel as against the status quo kind of a feel,” says the founder of Harish Bijoor Consultants.

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He, however, feels that Arjun must not be happy with what he has already achieved because he can get a lot more. For that, he needs to have a proper plan and strategy in place. According to Bijoor, a vast majority of the actor’s endorsements come from regional brands or a national brand using him in a particular region. “The important thing is that you must be seen as a global star. Or you have to be seen as an Indian star first, and not one from a particular southern region. You have to rise from being a language star to an Indian star to a global star,” he says.

Agrees Panigrahi of Kroll. “The next stage of Allu Arjun’s growth will depend on converting the cultural dominance created by Pushpa into a larger portfolio of sustained, long-term pan-India endorsements,” he tells Forbes India, adding that his craft, country-wide appeal and a culturally distinctive persona have enabled him to work largely in the FMCG category.

His family-man and non-controversial image mean FMCG and health care brands don’t shy away from him, adds Goyal, who has done a PhD on celebrities as human brands.

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Business as a Byproduct

Beyond his acting pursuits and brand aura, Arjun is also an entrepreneur, with multiplex chain AAA Cinemas—he launched one in Vizag in August—Allu Cinemas and Allu Studios, a 10-acre property in Hyderabad. Previously he was an investor in ventures such as HyLife Brewing Company, which he has now exited.

“I like to serve things that I like. I believe in giving high-quality service. The byproduct is a business. I don’t do it to make money. I want to make money the byproduct,” says Arjun, explaining his business philosophy. “Money is the second-most important thing. The primary is the purpose.”

With the multiplexes, for instance, the idea is to give the audience an unforgettable viewing experience and also boost the theatrical business. “As a family, we have been in this business and, so, we understand it better. That is the number one reason for stepping into it. We believe that we can bring an edge to cinema that others can’t,” he adds.

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In 2020, the actor backed Aha, a streaming platform co-founded by his producer-father Allu Aravind. He admits consumption patterns have changed since the pandemic and filmmakers need to rethink what they dish out to audiences. Analysing the post-Covid drop in the movie business and the rise of digital platforms, Arjun says: “Whether it’s Bollywood, whether it’s South cinema or any other regional cinema, one reason for the slump is that average content doesn’t fly anymore. Good content flies anywhere, so the key is to deliver great content.” The actor adds that the results are evident irrespective of the film being big or small. “In Hindi, we’ve seen Dhurandhar and Saiyaara. I recently watched the Tamil film DC. A good product has its reach.”

Raising The Bar

As an artiste, the National Award for Pushpa: The Rise has given Arjun the impetus to strive to do better work. “It has set the standard, not just for the world, but also for me,” he says, while confessing that when he now gives a shot for a film, the fact that he is a National Award-winner and that there is greater responsibility on him play on his mind.

The actor does his homework before stepping on the set and says he needs 10 to 15 seconds of his own time to get into the mood prior to key scenes. It is only when

he is ready that he says ‘order’ and the shot rolls.

One such pivotal scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule saw him dressed in a saree. Did he have any inhibitions before the shot or about it affecting his image as a macho, alpha male? “I would say the most alpha thing I’ve ever done is to play a woman,” he says. “I wore a saree, I put on all the jewellery. My mindset was that even if I put on 100 more things which make me appear as a woman, it cannot take away the God-given masculinity inside you. I was sure about that. I knew that the masculinity would come through all this,” he adds. “I knew I will shine through the feminine energy, and I’ll bring the masculinity out of the feminine appearance.”

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Sinha recalls his professionalism and preparation while shooting the Memu Aagamu music video over two days in Thailand. “He was absolutely on point, rehearsing, doing everything pretty much well on time. Allu Arjun came prepared for every single interaction we had with him. He comes with his ideas and thoughts. He respects his and everyone’s time. If he has given you a certain commitment, he lives up to it,” he says.

Arjun is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee’s Raaka, also starring Deepika Padukone, in Mumbai. The fantasy action entertainer is scheduled to release next year. He has also signed director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next. And he has lined up some brands for endorsements too.

The chock-a-block schedules, the shoots, the commercials, the stardom, the power, the influence, the attention—everything excites him. “I enjoy every second of my life. I live my life like it’s my autograph on time,” he says, adding that when there is free time, he can be busy doing nothing too.

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Looking back at his 23-year journey, Arjun believes it is his vision and hard work that have taken him to dizzying heights of fame. One also has to have a humble upbringing to be a man of the masses, according to him. “I try to keep it simple. Deliver a great film. The rest will all take care of itself,” he says.