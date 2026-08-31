Film festivals face the funding cut

Chidananda S Naik made his short film Whispers and Echoes in 2021 on a shoestring budget, without studio lights, professional crew or production support. “I even used to wait to use my friend’s camera,” Naik recalls. With no financial backing to hire distributors or buy ad space, he scoured film festivals that allowed submissions with zero entry fees, hoping to get his films in front of an audience. It led to his debut at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF), run by Anand Varadaraj.

Years later, Naik’s FTII-produced short Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know…, made in his native Kannada, won the prestigious La Cinef award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. “Life has changed drastically after that. It has opened doors and gotten me associated with the right people,” he says. The 30-year-old also received a €15,000 grant for the win, which he is using to develop his next project—his first full-length feature in Kannada.

Naik’s trajectory encapsulates the promise of the film festival ecosystem. But unlike marquee showcases such as Cannes—which operates with a roughly €20 million budget, backed by government and private funding—or Venice, Toronto and Locarno, the story of India’s film festival circuit is a different one.

Despite the ‘laurel wreath’ on film posters signifying that a film has been selected for or has been feted at a festival, and, thereby, is a project that has earned critical acclaim, the ecosystem that produces these films in India remains without robust institutional support. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) allocates funds under the Development, Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content (DCDFC) to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) for “the creation, innovation and dissemination of film content”, says a release by the Press Information Bureau. And while that corpus nearly tripled in two years—from ₹127 crore in FY23 to ₹340.68 crore in FY25—some festival directors feel state support remains inadequate.

“In almost all countries where festivals do well, the government pitches in with a lot of support. South Korea has increased its funding for film festivals to 4.8 billion won (roughly $3.4 million) in 2026 from 3.3 billion won in 2025; even Scandinavian countries or the local councils in Italy have big budgets,” says Syed Sultan Ahmed, festival director of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), a children’s film festival.

Students gather for a film screening during the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025 at BBMP Girls High School, Bengaluru. photo Courtesy SCIFF

On A Shoestring And A Prayer

It’s not just niche events that struggle for support; some of India’s largest film festivals do, too. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who took over as director of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, organised by the public trust Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, in 1997, says the organisation fell into “complete crisis” after years of private sponsorship ended in 2024. As a result, the 2025 edition had to be cancelled due to financial constraints.

“Venice, Toronto, or Cannes are culturally supported by their governments. Why can’t we get that support?” he asks. Seeking long-term stability, MAMI has pivoted towards non-profit backing through the Film Heritage Foundation, which was founded by Dungarpur in 2014 and is funded by a grant from the Tata Trusts, among others. In fact, Dungarpur wants to take MAMI away from corporate backing altogether. “We are trying to make sure that MAMI remains independent. And we want to make sure that the right kind of people support it,” he says.

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But, for most independent film festivals in India, survival remains precarious, sustained largely by personal savings, corporate CSR, goodwill, and organisers who quietly write cheques from their own bank accounts when the till comes up short.

“We don’t break even on the festival alone,” says Varadaraj, who has been running BISFF for 16 years. At times, he has even paid the prize money out of his own pocket to keep the festival going, much to his family’s disapproval. He believes government agencies are often slow to offer grants because they assume every cinematic endeavour is commercially viable. The funding crunch has also forced him to screen films in free cultural spaces rather than commercial chains. Industry insiders estimate that screening a film for a week across seven or eight screens at a top multiplex costs around ₹50 lakh.

This year, he has partnered with Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, which has allowed Varadaraj to take the festival a step further, and start the Discovery Film Market and Echoes Film School Conference, a curated section for film education.

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Reinventing The Playbook

But such support remains the exception rather than the norm, leaving most independent festivals to navigate a cycle of financial shortfalls. “For the last three years, we have been under debt because we couldn’t raise enough sponsorship. Tickets, or registrations, are a very small fraction of the cost we are going to incur,” says Sridhar Rangayan, filmmaker and festival director of Kashish Pride Film Festival, which is jointly funded and organised by the Kashish Arts Foundation, a not-for-profit, and Solaris Pictures, a media house co-founded by Rangayan and filmmaker Saagar Gupta. Calling the annual fundraising process a “nightmare”, Rangayan explains that the perpetual deficit prevents them from expanding the festival beyond Mumbai.

The principal reason behind this financial strain is that funding sources haven’t kept up with rising operational costs. “If the sponsors are keeping the budgets at 10 or 12 percent, the same as five years ago, that doesn’t work. We need to at least raise money to sustain the festival and break even,” Rangayan adds, revealing that he and festival co-founder Gupta work unpaid throughout the year just to keep the event alive. To make matters worse, some of foreign corporate sponsorship has dried up following US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) funding initiatives, Rangayan says further.

However, not every organiser is waiting for a rescue. Ahmed, director of the children’s film festival SCIFF, has built something closer to a functioning revenue model, borrowing from franchising rather than the traditional festival playbook. Private schools pay a licence fee of roughly ₹75,000 to host the festival on their campuses—that fee not only covers screenings at the participating school but also at government schools, says Ahmed. In addition, SCIFF gets CSR funding from partners like the Manipal Group and the Kuniya Group of Institutions, and sponsorships from premium brands like Dell, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz.

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The result, Ahmed says, is that the festival “does generate a reasonable amount of revenue”—not profit, but enough surplus to fund the curation of next year’s slate. In 2025, SCIFF reached 41,000 screens across the country, up from just 500 when it launched in 2017.

(From left) Actor Raghuvir Yadav and actor Barry John discuss their classic 1985 film Massey Sahib during the Red Lorry Film Festival. Photo Courtesy Red Lorry

The Lack Of A Market

The financial gamble for most independent producers begins long before the film even makes it to the screen in a festival. Charges for submission, high-resolution master formatting, subtitle translations, and publicity materials quickly pile up. And it worsens if a movie is fortunate enough to land a premier slot, as producers must personally fund travel, publicists, and promotional campaigns.

Even international sales agents—the boutique firms responsible for packaging a film for foreign markets, television and OTT platforms, and educational institutions—present a double-edged sword. While they provide filmmakers with access to global buyers, their commissions and upfront expenses can significantly erode earnings, even when a film garners widespread critical acclaim. Combined with a streaming landscape where major platforms have tightened their budgets in favour of mainstream content, indie creators are increasingly forced to survive through limited theatrical runs, community screenings, and direct digital sales.

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The key aspect separating Indian festivals from foreign ones is the lack of a film market. With the exception of the Waves film bazaar alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, most festivals operate primarily as exhibition platforms.

Ashish Saksena, festival director, Red Lorry Film Festival and COO-cinemas, BookMyShow, who has been visiting Cannes for two decades, points to this as one of the biggest structural gaps in India’s festival ecosystem. “The film market is very big in both Berlin and Cannes, which is difficult for us to immediately replicate at this point because it’s a huge effort,” he says. “This is something we would seriously want to do in future.” Such markets provide an important piece of the financing and distribution infrastructure, helping projects secure production funds, access foreign tax incentives and find early distribution channels.

Pradip Kishen, director of Massey Sahib with Ashish Hemrajani, founder of Red Lorry Film Festival and BookMyShow. Photo Courtesy Red Lorry

But if building that infrastructure is one challenge, financing the festivals is another. Revenue typically comes from ticket sales at multiplex chains, brand collaborations and, increasingly, platform backing. Red Lorry has the advantage of BookMyShow’s existing infrastructure, which most Indian festivals don’t. “It remains a passion project, but it needs to be seen in a slightly larger context because we also have our streaming platform [BookMyShow Stream],” Saksena says.

The festival, he adds, helps the company build buzz at a three-day physical event before transitioning titles online. “BookMyShow Stream was built with a strong focus on international cinema, and, over the years, we have acquired a large library of international films. However, we didn’t always have an avenue to bring these films to audiences on the big screen. That was one of the motivations behind starting the Red Lorry Film Festival,” he says.

Red Lorry’s attendance grew to roughly 8,000 attendees in its third year from 4,000 in its first, a sign of a strong appetite among cinephiles. The question is whether India’s festival ecosystem can build the financial infrastructure to meet it.