Last year, the iconic Raj Mandir theatre in Jaipur changed its seating from 1,184 seats to 856, adding sofas, making the seats luxurious and improving leg space. At the theatre, which completed 50 years in June, seating has been the latest in a series of upgrades which have been made over the last few years. “We have always moved with technology. The air conditioning is good, we recently put in a 4k Dolby Atmos system, the projector has been updated to laser,” says Ankur Khandelwal, manager and in charge of the theatre which boasts of Asia’s largest screen.

In 2017, the 1,100-seater New Excelsior in South Mumbai too got a makeover when its management was taken over by the Mukta A2 Cinemas chain, owned by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, and which has a mix of multiplexes and heritage single-screen properties. “I was brought up with single theatres and could never imagine that multiplexes would come, but now I am a part of multiplexes as well. The economics have changed, India has changed, people have changed, and we must change too,” says Ghai, the hits churner of the 80s and 90s. The theatre now has a reduced 596 seats, but has added modern comforts and a café to continue providing the latest releases to those who prefer the charms of the single screen rather than the more expensive comforts and conveniences of the multiplex screen.

Over the years, single screen theatres, those original democratic spaces for cinema, and creators of stars and stardom, have declined, shut down or gone the multiplex way. But others continue to hold their own through a mix of necessity, grit, nostalgia, improvements and a dollop of passion.

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On the decline

According to the Ficci-EY 2026 media and entertainment report, screen count in India increased by 1 percent over the previous year to reach 10,033 screens, with a 1 percent fall in South Indian states and a 3 percent growth in the rest of India. However, while 240 screens were added during 2025, 124 screens were shut down, mainly single screens.

The number of theatres has been on a decline over the past four decades—impacted first by television, then VCRs and DVDs and now OTT, but saw a particularly sharp decline during and post the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the 80s, there were close to 12-13,000 single screens which have been documented. But in the last 40 years, the screens have gone down, even after the introduction of multiplexes in 96-97,” says Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, and author of Cinemas Forever. The book, about ‘how movie theatres fought back against TV, home video, streaming —and survived two pandemics’ is a sort of love letter to cinemas, an insider account of how movie theatres globally and in India have outlived every technology built to replace them.

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Chauhan recollects how in around 2009, there were around 100 single screens in his area in Purnia, in a vicinity of about 100 km. “Today we are down to nine or 10. So that’s the fall we’ve seen. And most of those properties have gone,” he says.

Some turned into multiplexes, some into commercial spaces, and those that stayed deal with challenges ranging from lack of negotiating power in the wake of huge multiplex chains and revenue sharing.

The conversations, he says, happen between the multiplex chains and distributors and producers. “Single screens get zero negotiation power, zero elbow room. We just follow what we are told,” says Chauhan, adding that revenue sharing goes the same way. “A single screen, even if it makes a comparable collection to a multiplex, will often end up giving more revenue to the distributor than a multiplex.”

The job of the distributor, who used to manage different territories in the country and sometimes even finance films, has also more or less fallen by the wayside. “Today, a producer will contact the theatres and strike a deal with the multiplex chains depending on the size of the film, the stars it has etc,” says Sandeep Marwah, vice chairman, Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex national body of film producers, distributors, exhibitors and studio owners.

Exhibitors were known to be curators of films, deciding what films to show and when, but today the choice of which movie to screen is also limited and depends on the cinema owner’s rapport and connections with distributors and producers. While Raj Mandir often manages to screen two shows each of two new releases, for others it’s not quite the case. “A single screen will not be allowed to program freely when there are two big films releasing side by side, like say Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 in August. In theatres with two or three screens, they will reach a consensus, but with single screens, there will be delays, in turn delaying advance bookings. “You can’t program. You open advances at the last moment. You don’t get to share the same revenue as a multiplex. In such a scenario, how is a single screen supposed to survive and thrive? What is the incentive to remain a single screen, and not to convert it?” he says.

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What keeps them going despite the challenges is perhaps the love of cinema. In the case of Raj Mandir, owned by the Surana family, which runs a jewellery business, the equation is simpler. “Our owners don’t think of it as an income source, they think of it as something prestigious. So, they do things accordingly,” says Khandelwal. Though ticket prices have changed after the refurbishment, they are still reasonable, he adds. “Canteen prices too are normal. If a family is coming to watch a movie, they should not feel burdened. We have kept the routine and prices such that our costs are recovered, the theatre is well maintained and the public gets good facilities.”

Marwah, who is also the founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, concurs saying many single screens in Tier II and III cities continue to survive and have altered and added facilities because they want to be in the world of cinema. “They still want to be called the owner of a cinema theatre. You may not have gone to Mumbai for ages, not held a premiere with stars for ages, but the impression you create in a B and C town is that he is a cinema guy. Yeh film wala hai.”

With its distinctive architecture, sweeping staircases and grand lobby, Raj Mandir is one of the few theatres that continues to be a stop for movie launches and has hosted several film promotions and celebrity events—the latest being the unveiling of the trailer of Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 in July. But in general, premieres today are an expensive proposition for others. Despite this, the fact remains that for big films, producers and studios still look for big releases, in 1,000-and above-seat theatres. “Single screens are the heart and soul of cinema culture for India. You do not get a blockbuster by only running films in multiplexes or premium cinemas. The reach of single screens is necessary for us to reach out to the Tier II and III markets for a film,” says Ameet Bhuvan, senior vice president, marketing, at Zee Studios.

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Seats to stardom

According to the Ficci-EY 2026 report, 1,972 films, including 270 dubbed films, were released in theatres during 2025 across languages, compared to 1,823 films in 2024, reflecting a growth of 8 percent. Out of these, only 37 releases achieved a gross of Rs1 billion or more, compared to 36 films in 2024. The report adds that with “major film stars releasing movies less frequently, the focus shifted to high-concept films with stronger storytelling”.

With the explosion of the internet and OTT, stronger storytelling might work just as well in Tier II and III as in urban centres, and might work just as well in multiplexes as in single screens. “Internet access has opened up the audience’s mind to different kinds of content. Topics that earlier would be very urban, like say Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, which 20 years ago was a spoke about infidelity within a marriage, would also talk to the smaller towns and what is traditionally called the single screen audiences because they are aware of stories like this,” says Bhuvan of Zee Studios.

But the distinction is clear. Ghai points out that earlier films were made keeping in mind all the various classes, from upper stall to balcony audiences in mind. “When I became a filmmaker, I realised front benchers want a different kind of entertainment than those in the balcony and you have to please them all, from the IAS officer sitting in the balcony to the worker and rickshawala sitting in the front benches. It’s called mass cinema. Now you see that class versus mass both exist.”

The theatre for the masses was not just a democratic space, but also where blockbusters were made, and stars were born. The theatrical business, points out Chauhan, is driven by stardom and brands. “You either do it through stars or you do it through intellectual properties and franchises. Spiderman is a brand. That is why you’re seeing the opening you’re seeing. Shah Rukh Khan is a brand. Both justify a good time at the movies,” he says.

Chauhan points out that Dev Anand once famously said that ‘great acting is about surprising, stardom is about repetition’. When audiences know what to expect, they queue up, first day, first show. “If you watch Vijay Thalapathy’s films, right from the last 10 years, in every film he’s the same. He does the same characters, says the same dialogues, does the same dance. People know what to expect from a Thalapathy film. He is a star, and that’s why you see these huge openings for Thalapathy. Shah Rukh is a star because people know exactly what to expect from a Shah Rukh film. Even Salman Khan’s flop films do more business than the hit films of other actors. Because Salman is a star,” he says.

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The problem then is that the audience that watches and rewatches stars in theatres has been priced out by the multiplexes. “This business was built by the poor. Not the rich or the elite, but the people who stood in the line, rewatched the movies… these are the people who made Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan superstars. They are the ones who built it and we have kicked them out,” says Chauhan. To illustrate the point that audiences find multiplexes expensive, he points to the promotional pricing strategy of ₹99 or ₹150 tickets on weekdays that they employ at times.

According to reports, only 3,150 of India’s 19,500 pin codes have cinema halls. The country’s screen density—at 6.8 screens per million population—continues to remain extremely low compared to other countries such as the US (109), the UK (66), France (95) and China (64).

On the other hand, the media and entertainment industry is the sixth largest industry in the country, points out Marwah of FFI. And while the revenue streams and avenues for cinema have grown—from TV channels to radio channels and events to smartphones where people are either listening to music or watching shots or clips or they are talking about cinema, says Marwah—the fact remains that for a country that eats, breathes, sleeps, hums cinema, the magic of the theatre remains accessible to only a few.

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Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar

In such a scenario, where our every conversation has a filmi reference, Chauhan believes that the country should have at least 40,000 screens. He sees three types of screens going forward. One is the luxury play of multiplexes for those who want all the comforts, preferably inside malls, with minimum three screens and above. The second, single screens, of which there could be two variants, one the classic single screen that has not been redesigned and the other that has been converted into a two-screen. “That will be a classic nostalgia play catering to an audience that aspires to have the feel of a single screen,” he says.

The third, he adds, is low-cost multiplexes with standardised seating, good air conditioning, Dolby 5.1 sound, laser projection, good affordable food, affordable gaming and retail around it. “Because though there is a huge audience that patronises multiplexes like PVR, that is like a Mercedes-Benz, and the mass market needs its Maruti,” says Chauhan.

Ghai, whose Mukta Arts owns multiplexes and single screen theatres, also emphasises the need for low-cost theatres, adding that the government should encourage and allow theatres to hold other events as well. “The government should encourage single theatres with moderate seats, AC, bathrooms. And keep a budgeted ticket of ₹99,” he says, adding that theatres should also have the privilege to create an event centre, “because there are times the theatres are empty. So, they have to rethink, remodel a single theatre with other facilities and events like dance, drama, music, culture and seminars. The government has to take the initiative if they are asking for an orange economy.”

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Because at the end of the day, watching a film with 800 people rather than 150 has a charm all its own. “It is where,” says Bhuvan, “you have unfiltered communal energy, people whistling, the applause, the mass entries, the fandom… all of that is the signature only of a single screen.”