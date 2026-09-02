Pankaj Tripathi instinctively looks forward to performing a scene with actor Rasika Dugal. The Mirzapur actor finds joy in collaborating with someone who approaches the craft with the same rigour as he does. “What I admire and love the most about her is the way she internalises her characters. She can convey everything with just a look… without being loud,” he tells Forbes India.

Such reputation was not earned overnight though. Fresh out of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Dugal entered the entertainment industry with the only way she knew to introduce herself to people—her work. While many advised her against accepting small roles, warning that ‘blink-and-miss appearances’ would never lead to substantial parts, she chose to let her performances do the talking.

The rise of streaming platforms coincided with Dugal finding recognition and shaping one of the most diverse filmographies in Indian entertainment. From the haunting Qissa and Nandita Das’s Manto to the Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, the popularity of Mirzapur, and appearances in acclaimed titles such as Made in Heaven, she has resisted from being boxed into a single genre or medium.

“You don’t see that in many actors, the ability to play a character as deeply internally as externally. She brings a certain conviction and authenticity to every role,” says Tripathi, who has worked with Dugal in three shows.

In a conversation with Forbes India, Dugal speaks about how streaming has encouraged new ways of telling stories, and brand deals being a bonus, not the destination. Edited excerpts:

Q. You have never followed the conventional Bollywood playbook and yet you are one of the industry’s most trusted actors. How do you define this phase of your career?

We were the first acting batch after almost 26 years that graduated from FTII (Dugal joined the course in 2004, when the institute revived its acting course after a gap of 26 years). There weren’t any seniors whose journeys we could look at and think this is how our careers might unfold. So I genuinely had no idea what was ahead.

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My first professional role happened when I was at FTII. A friend was an assistant director on Anwar (2007), and she was conducting auditions for smaller parts. I happened to be in Mumbai for the weekend and asked if I could sit in just to understand how auditions worked. But I ended up auditioning and got the part. It was a two-scene role opposite Vijay Raaz and that was my first acting assignment.

I went on to do another 13 or 14 films in which I had blink-and-miss roles. Around that time, some people told me, ‘If you keep doing these roles, nobody will cast you in bigger ones’. I considered that advice for a while, but didn’t know how to introduce myself to people except through my work. I am not somebody who enjoys networking. So I decided the only way I could introduce myself to the industry was through my work. That’s really how my network was built.

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Q. Beyond acting, what did FTII teach you about life?

FTII was probably the best phase of my life. About six months into the course, I realised acting was never going to be something I could say I had mastered. It’s a lifelong process. There’s always something more to discover, and every experience you have in life eventually finds its way into your work. I didn’t want to waste a moment of that opportunity to learn. If I had free time, I was in the library. Every evening we watched films from around the world and then spent hours discussing them.

Q. What was the trigger to choose acting?

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It was almost a whim. It wasn’t even acting that drew me first. It was the idea of being at FTII. I was fascinated by the campus… I had heard stories about the famous Wisdom Tree where students sat discussing films for hours, and I thought, what an incredible place it was to learn. I wanted to be part of that culture.

What I loved most was how collaborative filmmaking was. It genuinely felt like we were living on a film set all the time. Someone would knock on your door in the middle of the night and ask, ‘Can you come and hold a thermocol sheet for my shoot?’ In my final year, I even did production design on a friend’s film because I happened to have some free time. As an actor, that teaches you what it takes to create a single shot.

Q. Many actors chase fame, but you seem to be chasing good stories instead. What goes through your mind before saying yes to a role?

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It changes all the time. At this point in my career, I am drawn to roles that drive the narrative—characters that have to do a lot of the heavy lifting. I find those parts particularly exciting because they’re incredibly demanding. I experienced that with Out of Love. The entire narrative rested on the character’s emotional journey, and tracing that arc wasn’t easy. You are constantly asking yourself how the character has evolved from one scene to the next, and I don’t think I have all the answers even now.

Q. Women today are increasingly leading stories rather than simply supporting them. Was this the change you were hoping for, or do you think there’s still some distance to go?

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It was definitely something I hoped for, although I wasn’t sure it would happen. Initially I worried that women-led stories might simply become another box to tick—that we would congratulate ourselves for making female-centric content without really exploring a woman’s inner life. But I feel fortunate that the projects I became part of didn’t fall into that trap.

When I look at Delhi Crime or Mirzapur, for instance, I genuinely felt the writers were trying to understand women as people rather than symbols. These characters were allowed to be contradictory, flawed and unpredictable. That was incredibly exciting as an actor because it meant I could explore different shades of human behaviour rather than play an idealised version of womanhood.

I think streaming platforms also encouraged people to tell stories that were perhaps considered unconventional earlier. Once the writing improved, the roles for women became richer too. If writing hadn’t evolved in that direction, my life as an actor would have been far less interesting.

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Q. Your filmography is diverse. Was that part of a plan?

Many actors are clear about the trajectory they want, and they will turn down opportunities because they don’t fit into that larger strategy. I have never functioned that way. I am much more instinctive. Even today, I might say I want to play a character who drives the narrative, but if tomorrow I receive a script where the role is smaller yet offers me the chance to do something new, I’ll probably say yes. I have improvised my journey much more than I have planned it.

Q. Has there been a director who brought out something in you that even you didn’t expect from that collaboration?

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I have been incredibly fortunate with the directors I have worked with. In fact, I often say I was spoilt early in my career… working with filmmakers like Anup Singh on Qissa and Nandita Das on Manto who create an environment where an actor feels seen, challenged and nurtured. It was only later I worked with directors whose priorities were different.

I remember about a year after Manto released, I met Nawazuddin Siddiqui who asked me how I was doing. I told him sometimes I was happy with my work and sometimes I wasn’t. He laughed and said, “Tumne bahut achha kaam bahut jaldi kar liya. Ab bahut dikkat hogi jab bura kaam karna hoga. [You have done some good work early in your career… now there will be a problem if you have to do mediocre work.”]

It was such an insightful observation because it’s true—not every project creates the conditions for your best work. Sometimes you have to fend for yourself as an actor, and if you’re someone who cares about your performance, that can be difficult.

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Q. You have grown alongside the rise of OTT in India. How much of your journey do you credit to streaming platforms?

I owe my entire career to them. Even before series became such a big phenomenon, I felt streaming gave smaller, independent films a home. Many of the films I had done earlier found audiences there in a way they probably wouldn’t have otherwise.

Having said that, in terms of continuity of work and the kind of opportunities I received, Delhi Crime and Mirzapur changed everything for me. They brought me to a much wider audience and opened up the possibility of playing layered, complex characters consistently.

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More importantly, streaming encouraged new writers, new directors and new ways of telling stories.

Q. Do you think OTT actors receive the recognition they deserve from brands and advertisers?

I have always looked at all of that as a bonus. They give you visibility, help you reach a wider audience and provide the financial support that allows you to take risks or even support smaller films. But they’ve never been my primary motivation. My biggest desire has always been to act. Everything else is a welcome addition, not the destination.

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Q. Are you fearless when it comes to choosing offbeat projects?

I don’t think I am as fearless as it may appear. Every decision comes with anxiety because you never know whether the project you’re saying no to is the one you should have accepted, or whether the one you’re saying yes to will eventually become what you imagined.

In fact, I think it becomes harder to stay fearless as you work more. Early in your career, you’re working from a clean slate. Later, you know exactly how many things can go wrong, and there’s also more at stake.

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Have I made wrong decisions? Absolutely. But I don’t regret the decisions I made at the time. Looking back, though, I do feel there were moments when I could have been more flexible. Your understanding of cinema changes, the kind of work around you changes, and naturally your own sensibilities evolve too.

Q. If we were sitting here five years from now, what would you hope has changed—in you as an actor and in the industry?

I hope I become quicker at adapting to different creative environments.

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I come to every project with a certain expectation of what I want to achieve as a performer. If I find that the people around me are approaching the work differently, I do adapt, but it takes me a little time to make that mental transition. I would like to become faster at that without compromising the quality of my work. At the same time, I don’t want to lose the conviction to stand my ground when something really matters.

More than anything else, I hope I never become jaded. I hope, five years from now, I am still excited by the work and still eager to discover something new every time I step onto a set.

And for the industry, I hope there continues to be space for different voices. I also hope we find a sustainable business model for smaller films, one that not only allows them to be made but also gives them meaningful distribution so they can actually reach audiences.