Neeraj Chopra is grappling with a problem of his own making.

Over the past year and a half, the 28-year-old has breached the 90-metre mark, javelin’s ‘holy grail’, won the Paris leg of the Diamond League (a series of invite-only track and field competitions) and finished runner-up at its grand finale. Yet his biggest challenge has come neither from rivals such as Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott and Rumesh Tharanga, nor from the series of injuries he has battled over the past nine months, but from a gnawing public perception that India’s first track and field Olympic champion is past his prime.

The doubts have been fuelled by his prolonged absence from competition in the 2025-26 season and the two performances that bookended it. First, an eighth-place finish at the World Championships in September 2025, where he went in as a defending champion but produced a result that snapped his 26-event streak of finishing in the top two. And then came an empty-handed return to competition this June, when he finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League.

For an athlete with two Olympic medals, as many World Championship podiums and a Diamond League title, Chopra’s season has been offset not by his results, but by the exceptionally high benchmarks he has set over the last decade, beginning with a junior world record at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Poland in 2016. So exacting are his standards that a silver medal at the recent Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, earned in a field featuring multiple World and Olympic medallists, is being cast as somewhat underwhelming.

“The problem is we expect a gold every time Neeraj steps on the field,” says Adille Sumariwalla, Olympian, Arjuna awardee and vice president at World Athletics, track and field’s governing body, “We forget he’s human, and that he’s done enough and more to fend off these questions.”

The good news is the man in question remains unfazed by the white noise. Quietly confident that he has enough left in the tank to win several international titles, his ambition extends even further: To become the last word in his sport. “The hunger now is to create a legacy,” Chopra tells Forbes India in an interview ahead of the CWG. “I have won all these titles, abhi mujhe baar baar jeetna hai (now I want to win repeatedly).”

Mind Over Numbers

Chopra’s ambition isn’t necessarily defined by numbers alone. To his critics, 85.69 metres—his first throw at the Doha Diamond League on his return—may not have amounted to much. But for Chopra, it marked a significant step towards normalcy, especially from the 60-odd metres he gingerly threw in his first session after resuming. “Doha happened barely a month after I took up throwing again, and if I managed 85 then, I am sure I can train and move forward,” says Chopra from Switzerland, where he is now training.

Under normal circumstances, Chopra would begin throwing around January or February, building towards peak form over the course of the season. But during what he describes as his toughest injury spell—even compared with 2019, when elbow surgery ruled him out for the entire season—he didn’t know when he would return, and picked up the javelin only in May. “I am a javelin thrower, and if I can’t pick up the javelin, it’s tough,” he says. “The positive thing was that I wasn’t on bed rest. If I was moving or going to the gym, I could see small daily improvements and realised there was some progress. Every day I wanted to gain a bit more strength than the previous day, so I always had a goal in mind.”

At the CWG in Glasgow, he took another small step forward towards prime form—14 cm to be precise—throwing 85.83 metres in cold, blustery conditions. “The weather was so unpredictable that we didn’t know how it would look in the next five minutes. The margin for error was minimal,” says Jaiveer Chaudhary, Chopra’s current coach and his first mentor at Panipat’s Shivaji Stadium—where he was sent as an overweight kid by his uncle to work out and lose some weight, and where he first picked up the javelin. “Such were the wind conditions in Glasgow that even if you made a minor error in release, the javelin got exposed. Despite that, Neeraj recorded his season’s best [till the CWG]. He is just getting started and will improve from here on,” adds Chaudhary. The progress was evident at the Lausanne Diamond League in late August, where he finished runner-up with a throw of 88.05m, just 9 cm shy of the winner.

Advertisement

Advertise Your Brand → Reach your target audience via high-impact campaigns, sponsored content and high-impact solutions.

Click here for Showstopper 2026 list

Chaudhary says the duo is first focusing on strengthening Chopra physically, before finetuning his technique, so that he can exercise complete control over his body. It’s a philosophy consistent with Chopra’s focus on controlling the variables rather than the distance the javelin can fly. His relationship with results is best reflected in his indifference to the 90-metre mark, the gold standard in his sport. The number has been such a fixation that, despite winning gold at the Olympics and the World Championships, Chopra was repeatedly asked about it—but he fielded the questions with the same nonchalance he showed when he finally breached the mark at the Doha Diamond League in May 2025.

“It’s in our mind that 90 metres is a magical mark and that it’s a must in our sport,” he says. “But, to me, there is a big difference between 90 metres and winning the Olympics or World Championships. Competing with the world’s most elite athletes, throwing your best under pressure, and winning top competitions is a bigger deal than just throwing 90 metres. If I win a gold without 90 metres, that is a better result than throwing 90 metres and ending up with a bronze or a fourth place. Distances don’t matter, medals do.”

Advertisement

Beyond The Javelin

Just as Chopra has learnt to look beyond the numbers on the field, he is beginning to embrace a bigger role beyond it as well. In January, along with his wife and business partner Himani Mor, he launched Vel Sports, his own athlete management firm, while also focusing on building a firmer structure for their passion project, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation (NCF), a non-profit that was set up in 2023.

“From my international career spanning 15-16 years, I have learnt about initiatives outside the field, how to tie up with brands, how to speak to them, and I felt I should give back,” says Chopra about Vel.

Christened after Lord Kartikeya’s spear, and also the middle syllable of ‘javelin’, Vel draws not only from Chopra, but also Mor, an All India University champion whose tennis career was cut short by wrist injuries. “When I was playing, I neither had a coach nor any sponsors. I wrote to a lot of corporates, but never got any response. We don’t want our upcoming athletes to go through the same experience,” says Mor. “Vel’s vision is to unlock the correct brand and professional journey for sportspersons because we understand that a successful career entails various facets. We want to bring all of it together while the athlete focuses on the sport.” While the company hasn’t onboarded any athletes yet, Mor says they are going through a selection process and will rope in five or six by the end of this year.

Advertisement

NCF, too, is warming up, having signed its first big Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) in June to launch Clean Sport, a nationwide anti-doping campaign. This comes at a time when India sits at the top of the list of doping offenders in world sports with 162 cases, according to data released by the Athletic Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent watchdog established by World Athletics. “Sometimes athletes aren’t banned for taking performance-enhancing substances, but for missing testing, which constitutes a doping violation. Clearly, there is a knowledge gap, and, through Clean Sport, NCF is looking to address it,” Mor says further.

The foundation has also joined hands with All England winner and Dronacharya awardee P Gopichand, and AISTS India, a premier sports education institute, to launch a coaching excellence programme.

With Chopra immersed in training, Mor steers the day-to-day operations of both the organisations—with his counsel sought only at the last stage of approval. Through the offseason, the team would apprise Chopra of the ventures once a month, but with the season kicking off now, it will take a backseat. “The two of us have spoken about these for such a long time that I can now read his wishes even from casual conversations, and get started on those,” says Mor. “The key to everything is to give Neeraj the space to focus on the sport, while the team works on giving shape to his vision.”

Brand Neeraj

Focus is a key word in Chopra’s journey. For all that he is building beyond the field, the Haryana boy remains clear about where the attention belongs. “For all athletes, sports should be the top priority,” he says. “I want to tell youngsters that their performance will bring them the brands and the commercial success they aspire to.”

Advertisement

Chopra’s own brand value, too, has been historically driven by his high-octane sporting milestones, with his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 turning out to be the inflection point, says Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, valuation advisory services, Kroll, a global corporate intelligence firm. “Post his gold medal win, we saw his portfolio expand from 10 to 20, and his brand value more than double from $11 million to $26.8 million,” Panigrahi adds. Chopra reached his branding peak in 2024, after his second Olympic podium in Paris, with a value of $34.7 million.

In the past year, while injuries have taken a toll on his brand value, his commercial appeal has proved to be remarkably resilient. Sidelined for much of the 2025-26 season, Chopra’s estimated brand value stood at $24.5 million, according to Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025, making him the 34th most-valued celebrity in India. Despite the injury setback, he ranked seventh among sports celebrities and remained the highest-valued non-cricket athlete. “His throw of 85.83 metres at the CWG has shown that Neeraj is on a comeback trail. I am pretty confident his brand value will rebound alongside,” says Panigrahi. Sources in the industry estimate that Chopra, who charges around `2.5-3 crore per deal, has around 15 brands in his kitty mid-2026, with some more waiting to be closed.

Experts concur that Chopra’s appeal stems from his consistency over the years, culminating in a series of firsts: Becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic track and field gold in 2021; the first to win the Diamond League Final in 2022; the first to become a world champion in 2023; the first to win a second Olympic medal in track and field in 2024; and finally breaching the 90 metre mark in 2025. “Few non-cricket sportspersons, apart from Leander Paes [in tennis] have shown that kind of consistency. Neeraj isn’t a one-medal show. Plus the fact that he’s stayed on top without any controversies has built his brand persona,” says Santosh N, managing partner, D and P India Advisory, a valuation firm.

Advertisement

Santosh adds that numbers don’t always reflect the depth of association celebrities have with brands. “Neeraj is seen to be selective about endorsements and doesn’t always eye volumes. When he picks a brand, he becomes an extension to the brand identity, like what Shah Rukh Khan has been to Hyundai since the late-90s. Audi is a classic example for Neeraj,” he says.

Why would a super-premium brand like Audi rope in an athlete whose background has little in common with its niche HNI audience? “Our partnership celebrates the shared values of world-class performance, explosive speed and iconic stature,” Gaurav Sinha, head of marketing and public relations, Audi India, tells Forbes India. “For Audi, Tier II and III cities have been a substantial part of our growth story. Neeraj fits into that story perfectly. His journey, from a small town in Haryana to global stardom, mirrors the same aspirational shift we’re seeing among our customers in these markets.”

Still Hungry…

Those who know Chopra well enough say his most abiding feature is not his medals or global stature but his humility. Sumariwalla remembers him from the Neeraj Chopra Classic, an international javelin competition, in Bengaluru in July 2025. “It was nearly midnight, he was exhausted, and his family and friends were with him. But every time a child requested an autograph or a photograph, he would leave his dinner midway and oblige,” says Sumariwalla, also a former president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). “At the AFI’s national inter-district championships, where we found him and which is the largest grassroot-level programme in the world, he has always been present to deliver a message—either in person or virtually. Imagine what sort of boost that gives to 14- and 16-year-old participants.”

Chaudhary, who has known Chopra since he was a teenager, says that while his success has grown manifold, so has his knowledge of the sport. But one thing hasn’t changed: His hunger. “How can I do even better” is a question Chopra asks himself every day, he says. He reaches the next level through what Chaudhary calls his superpower: Clarity. “You can’t train elite athletes by the book. They need to know what will work for them. Neeraj is very clear of what he wants,” he says. “For instance, he likes jumping exercises and sprinting, so he specifically asks for those in his routine.”

Chopra’s clarity extends beyond knowing what works for him to recognising where to draw the line. “Earlier,” says Chopra, “I would recover faster. As I am growing older, I am focusing more on recovery. I have been playing at the international level for a long time now. Which means I have been pushing my body for years. Now, I know when to stop.”

Advertisement

But that has not diminished his appetite for winning. He points to legends such as [swimmer] Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian, and [sprinter] Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion with three world records. “Look at how they have proved themselves over and over again. That is my target,” he says.