Showstoppers 2026: In the spotlight

At the trailer launch of a movie along with a meet-and-greet session with the actor for the media, a majority of those present went ‘wow’ after watching the two-minute clip. At another preview for an upcoming film, there were only praises showered at the star after watching the three-minute glimpse. In the first instance, the movie flopped at the box office despite it starring a big name. The fate of the other is yet to be known.

Bollywood has a problem of its own making. Though the fraternity claims it is open to honest feedback, they cannot digest criticism. Which is why the odd response of, ‘Let’s wait for the full film before passing a judgement’ is met with scepticism. It doesn’t help that the media and critics enjoy close proximity with the stars, and rarely find the gumption to speak the truth. It is fine to like something immediately, but it is also okay if you are indifferent. Living in a bubble does not help anyone, especially at a time the theatrical business is at its lowest.

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Audiences value time and money, especially in a post-Covid world. Consumption patterns have changed due to access to regional and global content on streaming platforms. They would rather watch a film weeks later on OTT than go to a theatre and later curse themselves for having watched a bad or average movie after shelling out thousands for popcorn and coffee. There are exceptions though.

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Like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. If Covid brought a shift in viewing patterns, the Aditya Dhar-directorial and Ranveer Singh-starrer has set a new benchmark for the industry. Everything will inevitably be compared to the two blockbusters.

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