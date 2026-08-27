Showstoppers 2026: In the spotlight

At the trailer launch of a movie along with a meet-and-greet session with the actor for the media, a majority of those present went ‘wow’ after watching the two-minute clip. At another preview for an upcoming film, there were only praises showered at the star after watching the three-minute glimpse. In the first instance, the movie flopped at the box office despite it starring a big name. The fate of the other is yet to be known.
Bollywood has a problem of its own making. Though the fraternity claims it is open to honest feedback, they cannot digest criticism. Which is why the odd response of, ‘Let’s wait for the full film before passing a judgement’ is met with scepticism. It doesn’t help that the media and critics enjoy close proximity with the stars, and rarely find the gumption to speak the truth. It is fine to like something immediately, but it is also okay if you are indifferent. Living in a bubble does not help anyone, especially at a time the theatrical business is at its lowest.
Full List: Showstoppers 2026: India's 100 Biggest Celebrities
Audiences value time and money, especially in a post-Covid world. Consumption patterns have changed due to access to regional and global content on streaming platforms. They would rather watch a film weeks later on OTT than go to a theatre and later curse themselves for having watched a bad or average movie after shelling out thousands for popcorn and coffee. There are exceptions though.
Like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. If Covid brought a shift in viewing patterns, the Aditya Dhar-directorial and Ranveer Singh-starrer has set a new benchmark for the industry. Everything will inevitably be compared to the two blockbusters.
As Allu Arjun, the Pushpa star who adorns the cover of this Showstoppers edition, says: “Whether it’s Bollywood, South cinema or any other regional cinema, one reason for the slump is that average content doesn’t fly anymore. Good content flies anywhere, so the key is to deliver great content.” Read the cover story ‘Rebel Star’ on page 24.
It is also a statement on stardom and celebrityhood. A star or a superstar can no longer guarantee success with their face on the poster. Content is king. And performance counts. That explains why actors doing quality work on OTT are celebrities in their own right. We write about how the definition of a celebrity is gradually undergoing a change in ‘The Many Shades of Celebrities’.
Among heavyweight performers, we profile Jaideep Ahlawat who, after years of doing smaller parts and proving his mettle, is finally getting roles that allow him to display his full range as an actor. We also have interviews with Rasika Dugal and Tillotama Shome, whose stellar work on streaming platforms has taken them to households in India and abroad, and made them recognisable faces. And Huma Qureshi speaks about choosing creative longevity over stardom.
The business of entertainment forms a major crux of this edition. In this age of multiplexes and walk-in theatres, single screens are holding their own through a mix of nostalgia and passion. We examine the economics behind their survival. Similarly, we explore how film festivals are battling funding deficits and structural gaps to exist. And then there are star entourages which are adding to producers’ burdens at a time the movies are failing to set the cash registers ringing. “It is all about handling inflated egos,” laments a talent management agency professional.
Adding variety to the issue are stories on casting directors who have emerged from behind-the-scenes to become creative collaborators; creators exploring newer avenues to showcase their skills and earn money; celebrities turning restaurateurs to build consumer brands; the business of stand-up comedy and the thin line between humour and offence; and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra setting high benchmarks as a sportsperson and businessman.
The Showstoppers edition is a celebration of stardom and talent across spectrums—from films and sport to music and books. It does not confine someone to just numbers. It’s about impact and influence too. No wonder the youngest on the list is a 15-year-old cricket prodigy while the oldest is a 101-year-old artist.
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