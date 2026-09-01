Indian audiences were initiated into the world of stand-up comedy on television in 2005 when The Great Indian Laughter Challenge first aired on STAR One. With Navjot Singh Sidhu’s big laugh and Shekhar Suman’s banter, the show made household names of people like Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava, Bharti Singh, Rauf Lala, Kapil Sharma and others.

Today, the canvas for laughs is vast. Comics perform live at clubs and auditoriums, with tickets ranging from ₹249 to ₹1,000 or more, share content just like other content creators on social media, as well as have specials on OTT platforms.

The ‘funny’ business is also serious money, with comedians getting revenue share from stand-up shows and specials, brand deals, online specials on OTT, and multi-season programmatic intellectual properties on YouTube such as game and panel shows.

“If you look at stand-up comedy as an art form, they are not people who just make jokes but have great observational skills, and can talk about the most difficult topic in a light and easy-to-relate sort of way,” says Preranaa Khatri, chief business officer at creative and entertainment business network Only Much Louder (OML).

She adds that stand-up comedy from the beginning and stand-up comedians have been influencing the audience to question things, which lends them to working with brands and other revenue streams. “They were the original influencers on social media platforms like X and YouTube, reaching the right audience.”

But even as comedians build their brands and an image, there is a flip side: What constitutes as “funny” versus “obscene or objectionable” is a subjective line in the sand that depends on the audience and the comedian’s skill levels. And with money and brands at stake, comedians often find themselves balancing the tightrope act between self-censorship, relevance and offence.

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal

Playing to the gallery

An infamous misogynistic quip by actor Akshay Kumar in 2017 on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge led to demands for an apology. More recently, a crowd-work clip where a comedian made a joke segment out of an audience member’s comment about “recovering in kind” the ₹370 spent on biryani on his date was another example of misogyny powering the punchline.

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There are methods to comedy, just like any other art form, says comedian Aditi Mittal, who started her career in stand-up comedy by participating in open mics in 2010. “The technique is skill, and the skill is practice. When you walk into a room, you learn to gauge where you stand in the power structure,” says Mittal, who is touring with her latest comedy trial show, Beti Testing, and for the past few years has also been mentoring young stand-up comedians.

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Known for her feminist take on observational comedy and satire, Mittal adds that there is a clear distinction between crowd work and a stand-up routine; a routine is called that because it must be repeated multiple times to reach the minimum number of words in which you can be as funny as possible, while crowd work is where you engage with an audience member and crack mid-level jokes that you can put up online without revealing too much of your actual act.

Reading the room and the audience plays a critical role in the turn a live stand-up takes. “The audience is a very important factor in live performances. It is perceptive, and they know where you are coming from. And we play to the galleries. If 90 percent of them are with you, the adrenaline goes out of control, and it becomes easier. You can’t come to a live performance with set pieces. It is like cricket; the conditions must be right,” says Cyrus Broacha who started his career as one of MTV’s founding video jockeys in the 1990s, and is a columnist, author, theatre personality, comedian and runs his own podcast Cyrus Says.

He adds that a comedian must be aware of where the laughs are going, and carrying on in the direction helps. It is also necessary for the artist to be “real” and cued into current issues and concerns of the audience to be able to connect with them.

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Comedian, Cyrus Broacha

Balancing creativity and self-censorship

Considering the rise of cancel culture and trolling, stand-up comedians are careful about content. During live acts, there are checks on stopping people from recording, and they pick and choose the material they put online.

“If something topical is going on, I would speak about it during the live stand-up but while posting it online, I tend to ask comedians from the community to get their feedback,” says Gurleen Pannu, who started her comedy career in early 2020 through short reels and social media, and is scheduled to tour US and Canada with her special, Monster.

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She adds that comics do end up thinking about the repercussions and to what extent someone can get dragged into trouble, “and you wonder whether the punchline was worth it. Self-censorship has obviously increased since I started out, and the SOP (standard operating procedure) around content has been getting tighter”. There is a clear line for comics today to not punch down on the disabled, minorities and the oppressed on the basis of caste, religion, gender and sexual identity.

Trolling isn’t restricted to online platforms alone. Live shows can be disrupted and sometimes venues too get vandalised.

Mittal shares an anecdote when she got heckled as a 24-year-old at a corporate event during crowd work. “Young men have it easier when they do crowd work during shows due to their gender and are perceived to be a source of authority. By heckling at a woman comedian, some of the men in the audience walk out thinking they have put her in her place,” she adds.

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Sometimes things take a more serious turn than a walk-out.

The live performance venue, The Habitat inside Hotel Unicontinental in Khar, Mumbai, was at the receiving end of ire from Shiv Sena workers in March 2025 after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show took a dig at Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of The Habitat, says while venues do not want to curb freedom of speech, it is at the end of the day, a brick-and-mortar space open to protestors and vandals to register their displeasure.

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“If as an artist you have a certain thought process you abide by, which agrees with the venue owner and the curator of the show, it works out. Unfortunately, the staff working at the venue end up facing the brunt of the reaction,” he adds.

Ghai, who used to curate the comedy performances at The Habitat till about 2022, says comedians would earlier test out new material on X to gauge audience reaction. Increasingly, they do so at live shows to understand how the jokes land.

He adds that there are clear rules among comedians to avoid punching down on segments of the society based on caste, religion, sexual identity and others.

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In addition to the comedians, venues hosting stand-up and open mics have brought in processes to make sure that the right set of talent gets a shot, while jokes on sensitive topics are avoided.

While venues tend to sign a basic agreement with the performer and have curators on their teams to vet new acts, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that host comedy specials and shows are often more stringent, demanding scripts. Moreover, none of the OTT platforms in India hosts live shows, giving them the liberty to edit out portions likely to invite backlash.

Khatri of OML adds that it is not the job of the artist’s managers to shape the material, but rather help them build the best shows, work with interesting brands, and build their careers on the stage and beyond. “As artist managers, we are required to be catalysts; we can’t dictate which joke works, or which topics the comedian should talk about.”

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OTT platforms in India are required to abide by rules for removing or disabling access to unlawful content under Section 79(3) (b) of the IT Act, 2000 and can be disabled by the government for displaying obscene content and violation of Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 294 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

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Balraj Singh Ghai says venues do not want to curb freedom of speech

Social media and comebacks

The evolution of social media to a content-creation platform has changed the way comedians engage with it. Some comedians try to use them to get views, as the number of online followers has become an increasingly important metric in brand-building for comedians and engagement.

For this, they often use shorts and reels with crowd-work jokes and “put them up online as the algorithm demands that you dance in front of it every day”, says Mittal, calling it the “algorithmic moongfali (peanut)”.

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On platforms like YouTube, if the comedian owns the IP, it also translates into a steady revenue stream.

It is essential for stand-up comedians to have an online presence to create an audience base, which can then translate to a ticket-buying audience during their shows.

Khatri of OML says: “For an artist, it is essential to have an online presence for various reasons—one is to constantly engage with their audience as they get feedback for their new material; secondly, it translates into ticket sales.” She adds that a lot of comedians put out five- to 10-minute bits before their stand-up tour so that it resonates with their audience in different cities, likening it to a trailer launch ahead of a movie’s release.

“Social media platforms push the artists to use them as marketing tools. Comedians often end up saying things that will get them more attention or divide the room, to get more views,” observes Ghai.

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This leads to sometimes comedians going overboard leading to swift reactions. But for all the criticism over “cancel culture”, social media and OTT have also offered stand-up comedians a canvas to stage a comeback after slip-ups. For example, comedian Pranit More’s special Ghayal and Samay Raina’s Still Alive cash in on resetting the narrative after being accused of misogyny in their content.

“People are forgiving and accepting, and they tend to forget too. We have seen this again and again, and all the comedians who were in the eye of controversies are still working. In fact, people tend to look forward to the comebacks; in some ways it is very poetic,” says Pannu.

The growing stand-up comedy scene in India has clearly driven processes and structure around the art form, including restricting recording, setting expectations around the kind of content, and hence the audience a comedian is likely to cater to, and basic legal agreements between comedians and online platforms. But the balance often tilts in favour of over-correction as comedians are now also content creators and represent their brand.

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While we learn to develop a sense of humour around sacred beliefs and ideologies, the audience is looking towards the comedians punching up rather than down, to draw out real laughs.