The many shades of celebs: How the definition of a celebrity is changing

A few months after the Covid-19 pandemic, Pankaj Tripathi noticed that people recognised him instantly—not just as an actor, but also as the characters he had played— whenever he stepped out. The recognition started gradually but soon became impossible to miss. “I wondered, when did I become so popular?” says the actor, alluding to the requests for photographs and selfies. While season 1 of Mirzapur was released in 2018 and even as season 4 is in the works, Tripathi is now set to lead Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled to release in theatres in September.

For decades, the definition of a Hindi film star revolved around their aura and appearance, and the fact that they were beyond reach for people at large. They were role models, with audiences wanting to mimic or admire them from a distance. That concept is slowly changing; celebrities no longer need to conform to the ideal image of a star.

Glamorous stars still command loyal audiences, box office power and brand value. Alongside them, though, another kind of celebrity has quietly emerged: An actor whose face may look familiar, whose appeal may lie more in their craft than charisma, whose journey may have begun in theatre or regional cinema instead of a film family, and whose greatest asset is the ability to make the audiences believe that the person on screen exists in the real world.

For Tripathi, the change is ultimately because audiences have matured. “Fundamentally, times have changed, and the audience’s point of view has altered. They appreciate not only the appearance or the outer world anymore; they also appreciate craft,” he says. “For an actor, the exterior is not the only thing that is important; the craft is equally important.”

Today, the relationship between a film star and the audience is different from what it has been for decades. Social media has shrunk the distance, while streaming platforms have changed what audiences watch and who they watch it with. A viewer can watch a superstar and also discover an actor who has spent years working in theatre or regional cinema within the span of the same evening.

Rasika Dugal in Delhi Crime

Actor Pratik Gandhi describes this through something as basic as the idea of heroism. “People are finding heroes in their own teams,” he says. The traditional hero, he points out, was often imagined as macho and physically invincible. But audiences are increasingly able to recognise heroism in ordinary behaviour, intelligence, restraint and emotional vulnerability.

“The definition of a hero has changed a lot. And I personally feel it has changed for the better,” Gandhi says, adding that he finds it hard to process questions around his unconventional looks, ‘common face’ and not fitting the description of a quintessential film hero.

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His own career demonstrates how long that change can take. Long before Scam 1992 made him a household name at the age of 40, Gandhi had spent 16 to 17 years working in regional cinema and theatre. He had to find his way through a world he describes as ‘uncertain and unorganised’, figuring out where auditions took place, whom to meet and how to get noticed.

In Scam 1992 (2020), a nine-and-a-half-hour canvas, he had the opportunity to inhabit Harshad Mehta through multiple shades of the stock broker’s personality. The audience response was immediate. But perhaps what was more important to Gandhi was what he saw happening behind the camera.

Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

“Earlier, my journey was largely about proving myself—once I got a chance, I always wanted to prove myself that I could do this,” he says. “Now, I could feel that change in the eyes of writers, directors and producers where they felt that ‘Yeh kar lega [he can do it]’. I could go beyond the pressure of performance. I could explore deeper. I could experiment fearlessly.”

Rasika Dugal’s story is similarly rooted in her work rather than image. After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), she began with a two-scene role opposite Vijay Raaz in Anwar. It was followed by 14 small roles. People warned her that continuing to take such parts could prevent her from getting bigger ones. She ignored the advice and decided to let her work do the talking.

“I didn’t know how to introduce myself to people except through my work,” Dugal says. She didn’t enjoy networking at parties and didn’t feel particularly equipped to cultivate industry relationships in the conventional way. Instead, she worked with assistant directors, writers and collaborators who would eventually become filmmakers themselves. “Those relationships grew organically because they had first seen me work. That’s how my network was built,” she says.

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Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992

It is an old-fashioned route to success in an industry obsessed with visibility. And yet streaming has made precisely that kind of career, and actors, more visible.

India’s OTT universe reached an estimated 601.2 million people in 2025, according to Ormax Media, representing 41 percent of the population. The audience has continued to expand while consumption has become more fragmented across languages, genres and devices. The significance for actors is not simply that there are more screens. There are more entry points into people’s mindspace.

An actor no longer has to be introduced to the country in one giant theatrical release. They can be in an ensemble crime series. They can be discovered in an independent film. They can become the face of a character that becomes a meme. They can appear in a regional production and then travel across language markets through subtitles and dubbing. They can build recognition slowly until audiences start asking for them by name.

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That is exactly what happened to Tripathi. “I remember during Covid, when theatres were shut and people were only watching OTT, I had seven releases. All of them became among the most-watched shows,” he says. People began searching for his earlier work. “That was when people started knowing about me… then looked for me online and wanted to see what I had done before on screen.”

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat sees another, less obvious consequence of the streaming revolution. The first beneficiaries, he thinks, were not actors. “The first people who got the opportunity are writers who can write a story of eight hours now, not just two hours,” he says. Writers could build characters slowly, introduce multiple timelines, explore different ages and allow supporting characters to acquire lives of their own.

Tillotama Shome in the Netflix film Sir

In the conventional film hierarchy, the star drove the film. But now, streaming has made it possible for the story to drive the star.

Ahlawat’s own career is inseparable from this change. After years of smaller roles and steady work on his craft, thriller series Paatal Lok gave him the space to fully showcase what he could do. The show’s success changed how the industry viewed him and gave him the opportunity to portray characters with greater depth and scale. “After Paatal Lok, the writers, directors, everybody showed much more faith in me as an actor,” he says.

Yet the actor remains reluctant to view that journey through the traditional language of stardom. For Ahlawat, stardom comes down to the ability to make audiences look forward to what comes next, not visibility for its own sake. “That power to consistently make people feel something through your stories and your characters, that, to me, is what a real star is,” he says.

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That definition has implications beyond acting. Ashameera Aiyappan, a film critic who closely follows South Indian cinema, points out that the idea of the outsider becoming a star is hardly new across several southern industries. In Tamil cinema, in particular, she says, audiences have historically been more accustomed to stars emerging from ordinary and non-film backgrounds.

What is different now is the scale at which the same principle is travelling across India. “Thanks to OTT, we’re also getting to see a different shade of stories as well as actors,” she says. It has brought attention to talent that was always present but was not necessarily being recognised.

That does not mean audiences have stopped caring about glamour. The enormous popularity of conventionally good-looking stars remains proof. Nor does it mean that one’s appearance has become irrelevant. As Aiyappan points out, acting itself is physical—characters require particular looks, body language and physical transformations. The pressure to look a certain way, particularly for women, also remains real.

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However, the visual ideal is no longer the only route to attention. That would have been harder to imagine in an earlier era.

The same is true of Tillottama Shome, whose career has been built over 25 years across independent cinema and mainstream projects. Monsoon Wedding gave her an early landmark, while Sir, Delhi Crime, Paatal Lok and Lust Stories helped her reach wider audiences. She does not see independent and mainstream cinema as mutually exclusive categories.

“The success of Sir on Netflix was a game changer,” she says. Until then, much of her work had been seen by international audiences or by those making the rounds of festival circuits. “But with Sir, suddenly, there was an audience in my own country, and that felt really powerful.”

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This means an actor no longer needs to be a Mumbai star to be an Indian celebrity. A story from Bihar, a performer from theatre, a Tamil film, a Malayalam series or a Hindi crime drama can all enter the same national conversation.

Ayyappan sees this convergence particularly clearly in the growing interest of North Indian audiences in South Indian content. The older Hindi film model was often aspirational with glossy homes, cosmopolitan cities, designer clothes and lives that audiences could dream about but might never experience. “Now, of course, with the internet and social media, everybody wants to see a part of themselves on screen,” she says.

She points to Pushpa as an example of a story travelling beyond its original linguistic market because audiences could connect with the character and the world, rather than simply consume it as regional cinema.

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The underlying change is not uniquely Indian either.

Hollywood has had its own versions of unlikely stars. Actor Paul Giamatti moved from supporting and character roles into leading-man territory with American Splendor and Sideways, despite being almost the opposite of the conventional Hollywood leading man archetype. Similarly, Frances McDormand built a career around deeply specific, unconventional women, from Fargo to Nomadland. This phenomenon that emerged in the West a few years ago suggests that India is now set for the same.

One place where this changing definition of celebrity becomes especially visible is advertising. For a long time, brands wanted actors who could sell aspirations. The beautiful face, the perfect body and the glamorous lifestyle. Celebrity endorsement was partly about borrowing that fantasy. But another kind of commercial value is emerging now: Trust.

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Shome says she never entered acting with the ambition of becoming a brand ambassador. But brands have approached her, and she has collaborated when the product genuinely fits her life.

Her approach is deliberately slow. She uses a product before endorsing it. If it works, she considers the collaboration. If it doesn’t, the association doesn’t make sense. “I’m not going to change myself to fit a certain brand’s identity,” she says. “If brands feel that my identity as it is currently works for them, and it’s a good fit, then we go ahead.”

Again, not all celebrities necessarily sell aspiration. Some sell credibility too. A familiar person can make a product feel familiar. The actor whom audiences trust to play an ordinary father, a complicated woman, a morally ambiguous policeman or a flawed husband can potentially carry that same credibility into a brand relationship.

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Gandhi arrives at a similar conclusion from the other side. For him, an endorsement cannot feel forced. “As an audience, I also get put off with something like this,” he says. “So the relatability with the brand is extremely necessary.”

The common denominator, however, is the relationship of these artistes with their audiences, which they would not like to trade. Instead, some see endorsements as an add-on to their profession, but their craft of acting still remains the core.

“I have always looked at all of that as a bonus. But they’ve never been my primary motivation. My biggest desire has always been to act. Everything else is a welcome addition, not the destination,” Dugal says.