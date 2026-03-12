Advertisement
Photo of the day: Crude oil tanker Desert Kite carrying Russian oil arrives at J
The crude oil tanker Desert Kite carrying Russian oil glides in the background, while tourists watch marine life at Narara Marine National Park in the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, March 11 , 2026.
By Forbes India
Mar 12, 2026
Image: Photo by Amit Dave / Reuters
