The proactivity paradox: Is your drive boosting or busting employee morale?

Entrepreneurs are innovative, creative, go-getters, proactive… but do they make good bosses? As with many research questions, the answer is: it depends.

In an article published in The Journal of Business Research, Karoline Strauss, professor of management at ESSEC, alongside co-authors Ute Stephan (King’s College London), Marjan J. Gorgievski (Erasmus University Rotterdam), and Dominika Wach (Macromedia University of Applied Sciences) studied the link between entrepreneurs and the job satisfaction of their employees - and the role their personality plays in this relationship.

Does a proactive personality = a positive place to work?

Dr. Strauss is an expert in proactivity, defined as one’s tendency to take initiative and enact change. Her past work has studied the impact of proactivity on outcomes for the proactive individual; in this study, she turns her attention to the impact on those around them.

Having a proactive personality and being an entrepreneur go hand in hand, with past research demonstrating that this type of personality is beneficial for entrepreneurs. But just how does it impact their employees? To better understand the influence of an entrepreneur’s proactive personality on their employees, the researchers studied 43 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany, the entrepreneurs leading these firms, and the experiences of the 511 employees working at these firms.

They looked at the role of the job’s characteristics, namely:

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