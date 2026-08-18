A 'tool for winners': What 1.8 million patents reveal about AI's value

Even breakthrough technologies, like electricity and the internet, can take decades to fuel corporate growth. But that won’t be the case with AI.

Already, inventions that involve artificial intelligence are worth 9.6% more than non-AI ideas, on average, according to an analysis of 1.8 million patents by Harvard Business School Professor Suraj Srinivasan. Companies have reaped significant returns on those innovations, suggesting that companies hesitate to invest in AI at their own peril.

“It’s not just the original developers of AI technology that capture the economic benefits,” says Srinivasan. “The AI integrators in finance, retail, manufacturing, and other sectors who are building on top of those technologies for their specific purposes also see rewards.”

Companies worldwide plan to double their AI investments this year, though most will stick to initiatives with clear value and low risk, according to a survey by the Boston Consulting Group. However, Srinivasan’s research shows how larger-scale AI endeavors can deliver competitive advantage.

Srinivasan details his findings in the February 2026 working paper “The Value of AI Innovations.” He teamed with Wilbur Xinyuan Chen, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Terrence Tianshuo Shi, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles; and Saleh Zakerinia, a professor at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany.

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